Colorado’s cannabis industry is facing the worst downturn in its short history — a slump in sales that has already caused layoffs and will threaten the existence of small marijuana businesses, says Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group.
Total sales in April — medical and recreational combined — were down nearly 35 percent from April 2021, according to an analysis of the Colorado Department of Revenue’s most recently updated Marijuana Sales Reports.
The medical marijuana industry is suffering particularly steep declines. During the first quarter of 2022, statewide MMJ recorded its worst sales months since the department began collecting and publishing the data in 2014.
Bradley, who heads the trade association for Colorado’s regulated marijuana businesses, says the dismal numbers are starting to cause layoffs and hiring concerns. He worries that soon, small dispensaries that can’t afford to lose sales won’t be able to survive. They’re already facing marijuana tax increases proposed in some cities and new competition from recently legalized states, which keep smaller operators on the margins.
“The mom-and-pops, the Colorado homegrown businesses are the ones that are going to go under first,” Bradley says, “and that’s very concerning.”
Executives from Vivid, a Denver-based developer of cannabis-infused products, theorize that the early lore and excitement around recreational legalization and new ways to consume cannabis have worn off. Maybe, after the COVID pandemic lockdowns left people with little else to do but smoke marijuana, Coloradans now are experiencing “cannabis fatigue,” says Steffen Weck, chief operating officer of Vivid.
“Now that people are back to some semblance of their normal, everyday lives, … could [the decline] be associated with a correction in the market, where the exuberance has worn off?”
Flash back to the height of the pandemic and cannabis businesses — mostly on the recreational side — were riding high on sales and production increases, Bradley says.
“COVID was good for marijuana as well as alcohol, because people were stuck in their homes,” he says.
The state’s Marijuana Sales Reports show recreational sales totals hit nearly $1.75 billion in 2020 and $1.82 billion in 2021, which is about $339 million and $415 million more, respectively, than in 2019. Although medical sales didn’t reach nearly those heights, they still grew by about $104 million from 2019 to 2020, a trend cannabis industry players wholly attribute to the pandemic.
But some retailers didn’t anticipate the post-pandemic comedown, Bradley says.
Dave Sule, director of sales and marketing for Epic Remedy, a MMJ retailer with three stores in Colorado Springs, says for some, federal stimulus money — like the checks mailed to households, or beefed-up unemployment benefits — allowed patients to buy more or different products. Now there’s an economic downturn shifting that purchasing power, Sule says in an email.
“There is certainly a direct connection to how much consumers are purchasing with other everyday items seeing such high inflation,” he says. “With gas and grocery prices increasing there is only so much money left in people’s everyday budgets.”
There’s also the effect of neighboring states recently legalizing adult, non-medical use of marijuana during the pandemic years, Bradley says.
Arizona finalized its Proposition 27 in 2020, allowing recreational use for people ages 21 and older and for businesses to sell marijuana. Neighboring New Mexico passed the Cannabis Regulation Act in 2021, setting up a legal cannabis regulatory structure, and started to issue licenses for sellers in January, according to the National Conference of State Legislators [NCSL], an organization that tracks state legislation.
New York also passed a law legalizing adult marijuana use in March 2021 and is currently in the rule-making process to regulate the industry, the NCSL reports in its cannabis law research database.
The effect for Colorado — one of the first states, along with Washington, to legalize recreational use and sales — is a marked decrease in “marijuana tourism,” Bradley says. People living in illegal states now have many more options for places to visit to get their marijuana, he says.
“We’re kind of a victim of our own success,” Bradley adds. “The Colorado regulatory model is the model for most states.”
An effect of market decline and newly legal states is that larger cannabis companies are starting to consolidate and operate over state lines, he says.
Weck, of Vivid, can see these larger companies “assuming that Colorado is a done market” spending more in the “new, emerging markets,” where the excitement around cannabis is fresh.
One indication of this, according to Weck and Vivid CEO Jessica Cristadoro, is they’re seeing fewer pop-up events where cannabis product brands can showcase new items. Vivid mostly works on the development side with these types of brands — those “fighting with the knowledge that sales are declining” and working to get on the dispensary shelves, Weck says.
Pop ups and other events are usually signs of a “vibrant” market; they show that dispensaries are willing to explore and sell brands that aren’t as well-known or an infused product they haven’t stocked before, Weck says.
But lately, the market has been less friendly to experimentation and new launches, in part due to post-pandemic supply chain challenges that all industries are facing, Weck says. Cannabis businesses instead are doubling down on their “core business” items and those they can trust to be in stock on time, he says.
“A lot of the market vibrance that I was talking about earlier is based upon either a new product, new brands entering the market, or new news, like [edible company] Wana comes out with a new product extension,” Weck says.
It’s possible that now, “they’re saying, ‘Look, our dispensaries are only 100 square feet. So we’re going to sell what we know is going to sell,’” he adds. “So some of these newer guys, they don’t have the opportunity to get on the shelf like they did a year ago.”
In addition to mom-and-pop pot shops and emerging cannabis brands feeling the effects of the industry’s decline, much of the hurt has also been concentrated on the medical marijuana side, according to the Department of Revenue’s sales data.
During the first four months of 2022, total medical marijuana sales were down 42.3 percent statewide compared to the same period in 2021, while, in contrast, recreational sales were down more than 15 percent over that period, an analysis of the sales data found.
This trend is especially troubling for Springs-based shops, which are only permitted to sell medical marijuana due to the city and El Paso County’s local restrictions.
There is an active effort to legalize recreational sales in the Springs, and medical store owners also favor the change, the Colorado Springs Business Journal (the Indy’s sister publication) reported in June.
Your Choice Colorado Springs, the group leading the effort, submitted petitions last month to put two ordinances related to the legalization of recreational sales on the city’s Nov. 8 general election ballot. Proponents say the city is missing out on $10 million to $15 million a year in sales tax revenue that it would be getting from local recreational sales.
The city does collect sales tax revenue from medical marijuana, which is a reflection of these businesses’ sales.
They began declining in June 2021 and have continued to almost every month since, according to Department of Finance’s sales and use tax revenue reports. So far this year — the department has published data for city tax collections through May — sales have been down each month between about 35 to 43 percent year over year.
Sule, of Epic Remedy, says via email that he thinks the conditions of the pandemic were more friendly to recreational businesses than medical, because of RMJ’s “convenience and tourism.”
“Rec provides easier access for customers and patients,” he says. “Also, as the pandemic started to ease up more people were visiting Colorado from other states. These travelers had access to Rec stores and not MMJ stores.”
He and Cristadoro also say additional regulations on the cannabis industry that went into effect this year are especially hurting medical sales.
A new law limiting how much marijuana concentrate medical patients can purchase in one day went into effect on Jan. 1, which is an attempt to curtail the use of high-potency THC concentrates among young people. HB21-1317, Regulating Marijuana Concentrates, significantly reduced the daily purchase limit for medical concentrates to 8 grams for patients 21 years or older, and 2 grams for 18- to 20-year-olds, according to the law text.
“A medical consumer used to be able to buy 40 grams of concentrate,” Cristadoro says. “That was one trip to the dispensary. Obviously they’re medical patients, they have a medical challenge — but with the way the regulations were changed, they can’t buy as much. So it’s more of a challenge for them to get to the dispensary.”
Bradley argues that the new regulations and some recreational marijuana tax increase proposals — namely a ballot initiative in Denver to increase the city’s marijuana sales tax by 4.5 percent — will continue to fuel the sales decline. In turn, this could negatively impact the various government funds that marijuana tax revenue goes to, he says.
“As the sales numbers go down, the tax revenue is going to go down for the first time ever,” Bradley says. “If those numbers hold, we’re going to be looking at an $80 million shortfall at the state level for marijuana tax revenue.
“Those come out of much needed programs such as youth prevention, mental health and building schools,” he adds, “so that’s an issue.”