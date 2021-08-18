Colorado’s Deputy Zackari Parrish III Violence Prevention Act, commonly called the red flag law, was used fewer than 125 times in 2020, its first year after passage in 2019, and most petitions were filed by law enforcement. (Parrish, a Douglas County deputy, was killed in 2017 by a mentally deranged man.)
Those findings come from a report on the law’s first year issued Aug. 11 by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.
The act allows a judge to issue an Extreme Risk Protection Order that prohibits an individual from possessing firearms for up to 364 days, if the judge finds after a hearing that the individual poses a “significant risk of causing personal injury to self or others by having . . . or by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm.”
Ninety-six percent of petitions filed last year by law enforcement resulted in a temporary order and 85 percent led to a 364-day order.
Petitions filed by household or family members were granted a temporary order 32 percent of the time and a 364-day order 15 percent of the time.
The report said the law was used inappropriately only four times, “all of which involved the petitioner falsely characterizing their relationship to the respondent.” In all four cases, courts denied the petition.
The orders issued allowed for removal of firearms from the homes of respondents who had threatened suicide, intimate partner violence and mass shootings. The report also said courts had affirmed that the red flag law adequately protects constitutional rights.