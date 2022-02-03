A Colorado Springs business — One Connection LLC — is being accused of practicing law without a license and deceptively advertising as being qualified to provide family and immigration legal services, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser alleged in a lawsuit filed Feb. 3.
Weiser is asking a judge to issue an order blocking the business from any further work.
One Connection, 3744 E. Pikes Peak Ave., couldn't be reached for a comment, and its Facebook page has apparently been taken down.
Weiser said in a release that the Consumer Fraud Unit of the Colorado Department of Law uncovered evidence that Maleni Munguia and her company, as well as employee Noely Diaz, "targeted and misled vulnerable communities, including undocumented and non-English speaking individuals, by failing to disclose that the business is not authorized to practice law in Colorado."
The state also accused Munguia and Diaz of failing to perform promised services and preparing legal filings and making errors that jeopardized their customers’ legal interests.
Under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, individuals must obtain all required licenses to perform services for consumers. The act also prohibits nonlawyers from advising or assisting another person in determining their immigration status, applying for an immigration benefit, or preparing and selecting legal documents affecting the right of another in an immigration matter, the release said.
“These deceptive practices risk the safety and livelihood of individuals struggling to navigate emotional and complex legal situations," Weiser said in the release. "My office will hold accountable those who misrepresent their professional credentials and target and harm vulnerable communities."
The AG's Office said in 2016, the Colorado Supreme Court's Office of Attorney Regulation investigated Munguia and One Connection for advertising they were “authorized to select and prepare immigration, divorce, and bankruptcy forms for clients.” After the investigation, Munguia agreed to refrain from any further actions constituting the unauthorized practice of law in Colorado. "However," the release said, "she failed to comply with the agreement and continued to advertise and practice law without a license."
The lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court, and Weiser is seeking an injunction ordering Munguia and One Connection to immediately refrain from unlawfully practicing law. The lawsuit also seeks penalties.
"The lack of low-cost legal services to meet the needs of Spanish-speaking communities has created an opportunity for unlicensed legal practitioners, also known as 'notarios,' to step in and promise consumers the help they need to tackle complex immigration, family, and legal matters. The complaint issued against One Connection is part of the Department’s greater effort to investigate and stop notario fraud," the release said.
On Feb. 15, the Colorado Department of Law is hosting a free legal night in Colorado Springs where community members can ask questions of attorneys and learn about legal resources. It will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atlas Elementary School Gym, 1515 Pulsar Dr. in Colorado Springs.
Coloradans who witness fraud or believe they may be a victim of fraud should file a report with the Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.
