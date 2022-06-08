An instructor at the Air Force Academy’s preparatory school, who’s affiliated with an organization that wants to take control of the federal government, boasts that she’s filed complaints against Academy leaders to “take them down.” The Academy, she says, is “a piece of trash now, thanks to the current leadership.”
Air Force Lt. Col. Sandy Miarecki (ret.) also is a COVID vaccine refusenik who says she’s helped cadets, enlisted personnel and others write religious exemption requests to dodge the vaccines, which she wrongly claims are not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
She appeared on a podcast in March hosted by the Republic of the united States of America (RuSA), an outfit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) considers an anti-government group. RuSA promotes a theory that COVID was designed to usher in a new world order, limit free speech and corral people into camps.
Asked about all that, an Academy spokesman said via email, “We do not monitor or review employee’s [sic] online activity, and can only take action when it is brought to our attention. Any action taken as a result of information would be protected by the Privacy Act, so we can’t provide more details.”
Miarecki’s activities came to light when she lashed out at the Military Religious Freedom Foundation’s (MRFF) op-ed that appeared in Daily Kos and the Indy. Written by former Academy professor and Brig. Gen. Marty France (ret.), an MRFF board member, the column asserted that cadets who refuse the vaccine should be expelled for refusing the shot, a direct order.
In an emailed message to MRFF, Miarecki falsely said the FDA has not approved a vaccine for COVID and, therefore, cadets shouldn’t be punished for refusing it.
She claimed to be a chemistry instructor at the Academy, but MRFF’s investigation couldn’t validate that she taught chemistry there. She did serve as a contract instructor from 2015 to 2019 and taught physics, MRFF says. She’s now a teacher at the prep school.
Miarecki also told MRFF, “So please educate yourself before you go off half-cocked commenting about the situation. A retraction by your organization is certainly in order, but I would bet hard money that you won’t do this. Because, as I would suspect, you are in on the scam, probably getting paid off. Military Religious Freedom? My ass. Stop kidding yourselves and the rest of the country with your phoney [sic] name. And stay in your lane.”
After France responded saying COVID vaccines had won FDA approval, she wrote back, saying Pentagon authorities were investigating the Academy’s leadership based on her complaints. Thus, she said, “They are fully aware of my efforts to take them down.... Your alma mater is a piece of trash now, thanks to the current leadership.”
Miarecki’s appearance on the March RuSA podcast was billed as “a strategic update from ground zero of the battle to save our military from destruction by the NWO [New World Order].”
The RuSA website features Miarecki in uniform. The military prohibits retirees from wearing their uniforms in various situations, such as at meetings of any group the U.S. Attorney General has labeled as “totalitarian, fascist, communist or subversive” or that seeks to change the government by unconstitutional means; when making unofficial public speeches, interviews, rallies and the like; and at public meetings, demonstrations and interviews in which the purpose is to “advocate, express or approve opposition to the Armed Forces of the United States.”
During the podcast, Miarecki said the Academy suspended her in January for not submitting to COVID testing. When she argued that testing and vaccination orders don’t apply to civilian personnel, she was allowed to return, she said. She also noted a federal court in Texas had ruled against federal vaccine mandates imposed on civilians.
Miarecki reported that her students were “ecstatic” at her return to work and that they are “getting a life lesson and a career lesson, and I think it’s having the desired effect on our future officers.”
Several senior cadets were initially barred from graduating on May 25 because they had refused the vaccine, but the Academy later awarded them degrees but blocked their commissioning as officers. They also could be required to repay the government the cost of their degrees.
On May 27, Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, introduced a bill, dubbed the Defending Freedom of Conscience for Cadets and Midshipmen Act, that would shield cadets and midshipmen from being punished for refusing the COVID vaccine.
Miarecki claimed on the podcast that those who have received the COVID vaccine “are different now.”
“They’ve given up on things that were important to them,” she said. “I wonder if that was the purpose of the vaccine.”
RuSA has labeled the Civil War as “civil disobedience,” and on the March podcast, one of the participants claimed that “slavery has been around forever” and that slaves wore rings in their noses or ears signaling they had freely given up their sovereignty and had “asked to be a slave.”
The SPLC says groups like RuSA, which include the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers, both far-right militant groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, see “the federal government as an enemy of the people and promote baseless conspiracy theories generally involving a secret cabal of elites seeking to institute a global, totalitarian government — a ‘New World Order.’” They also believe taxes are illegitimate, and many don’t pay them.
The SPLC reports the FBI labeled the sovereign citizen movement, of which RuSA is considered a part, as a “domestic terrorism” movement in 2011. RuSA has members who serve as “senators” and “representatives” in its so-called “government in transition,” SPLC says.
RuSA’s former president, James Timothy Turner, the group’s leader for years, was indicted in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to defraud the federal government, attempting to pay taxes with a fictitious financial instrument, attempting to obstruct an Internal Revenue Service investigation and other tax-related criminal charges, SPLC reports. Serving an 18-year sentence, Turner was referred to as a “political prisoner” during the RuSA podcast.
Mikey Weinstein, an Academy graduate and founder and CEO of MRFF, tells the Indy in an emailed statement that Miarecki shouldn’t be teaching at the Academy or its prep school.
He noted that on May 24, she emailed MRFF “out of the blue” with a “rambling, poorly researched, nonsensical diatribe apparently attempting to baselessly attack MRFF for our public stance insisting that the USAF Academy cadets who are refusing to get the COVID vaccines be punished for doing so.”
Other emails followed, prompting MRFF to look into Miarecki and conclude that she’s “a virulent anti-COVID vaccine activist and an anti-U.S. government extremist who also seemingly believes that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.”
MRFF called for the Academy to explain why it hired her.
Miarecki didn’t respond to a request for comment.