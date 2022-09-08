The Military Religious Freedom Foundation wants Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark to face court-martial, saying Academy leadership unconstitutionally violated Air Force standards by declaring August “Spiritual Fitness Month” and organizing religious activities for cadets during regular duty hours.
The activities, promoted by Air Force chaplains over general USAFA public address channels and held in the main academic building, specifically violate Air Force Instruction 1-1 (para 2.12), former Academy professor and Brig. Gen. Marty France (ret.), an MRFF board member, told Clark in an Aug. 31 letter of complaint.
AFI 1-1 addresses “Government Neutrality Regarding Religion” and paragraph 2.12 says that Air Force leaders “must ensure their words and actions cannot reasonably be construed to be officially endorsing or disapproving of, or extending preferential treatment for any faith, belief, or absence of belief.” (Italics added.)
The Academy’s Spiritual Fitness Month, MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein tells the Indy, “clearly” violated that standard.
“We’re not saying you can’t have chaplains [involved] … but you cannot go into the academic building and get up there and say, ‘It’s Spiritual Fitness Month,’” Weinstein says. “This is a highly charged, competitive environment. The military is an incredibly adversarial, communal, ritualistic place — and tribal.”
As France argues in MRFF’s Aug. 31 letter to Clark, “this reads to me (and many others) like a command endorsement for the idea that one must be religious to be fit for service — especially since it reads as though ALL of the activities surrounding this declared ‘month’ are chapel/chaplain related. From the press release: ‘Air Force Instruction 90-5001, Integrated Resilience, defines Spiritual Fitness as ‘the ability to adhere to beliefs, principles, or values needed to persevere and prevail in accomplishing missions.’ For those seeking support in developing their spiritual well-being, one needs to look no further than the Chaplain Corps. U.S. Air Force Academy Chaplains have declared August as ‘Spiritual Fitness Month to provide a spiritual boost for the new Academic Year.’
“Any two-minute videos out there from the non-religious perspective?” France’s letter continued, referring to a series of videos that were played in the public areas of Fairchild Hall for Spiritual Fitness Month. “Why is EVERYTHING (apparently) through the chaplains? Were there any retreats for non-religious cadets or were they all sponsored/led by chaplains? Was the Cadet Secular Alliance (Freethinkers) involved? I understand from my sources that they were not at all consulted this year. I spoke to over 100 of them in the class of 2026 during [Basic Cadet Training] one evening in July, so I know the demand must exist from the many ‘nones’ out there.”
“How dare the Air Force put out a big memo touting itself on August 9 about pushing for diversity, when they excluded in this latest thing [Spiritual Fitness Month] not just Buddhist, Hindu, Native American spiritualist, Tao, Shinto — I could go through a million other religions,” Weinstein says, adding that MRFF estimates in the military, probably “in the low 30 percent” of service members are atheist, agnostic, secularist or humanist.
By promoting Spiritual Fitness Month without regard for these service members, he says, “what they’re doing is dividing and destroying unit cohesion.”
In response to France’s Aug. 31 letter, Clark wrote on the evening of Sept. 5: “These event [sic] were voluntary, and I am comfortable with everything that happened during Spiritual Fitness Month.”
The Indy called the Air Force Academy for comment on Sept. 1 and received this email from a spokesman: “[O]ur response: Our news article speaks for itself. https://www.usafa.af.mil/News/News-Display/Article/3134034/strengthening-our-spiritual-resilience.”
The link is to an Aug. 19 piece on the USAFA news site, titled “Strengthening our spiritual resilience,” by Chaplain, Col. Julian Gaither, which starts, “Fitness. When the average citizen thinks of being fit, it is easy for cardio and strength training to come to mind. That is not the case for those serving in the Air Force and Space Force. Comprehensive Airman Fitness teaches that to have ‘overarching fitness and resilience,’ one must work on his or her physical well-being and mental, social, and spiritual fortitude.
“Air Force Instruction 90-5001, Integrated Resilience, defines Spiritual Fitness as ‘the ability to adhere to beliefs, principles, or values needed to persevere and prevail in accomplishing missions.’ For those seeking support in developing their spiritual well-being, one needs to look no further than the Chaplain Corps.”
The second paragraph, of course, is the same one France cited as evidence in MRFF’s complaint.
In a Sept. 6 email to Col. Ben Jonsson (to whom Clark had referred France as the new contact at USAFA for MRFF-related issues) France wrote in part that Clark’s response “reminds me of a reasonably famous saying: ‘The fish don’t notice the water.’ Of course [Clark] didn’t see anything wrong with how ‘Spiritual Fitness Month’ was conducted because it’s a concept which he has personally embraced, as have the chaplains that used this event to evangelize cadets and staff. It reminded me of white friends who’ve lived their whole lives in a lily white upper-middle-class world and then said, ‘I just don’t see racism or prejudice anywhere around me in my life.’
“While [Clark] can also claim that this was okay because it was all ‘voluntary,’ we also know that in the hierarchical military, events at which the commander speaks, or in the event publicity is listed as the leader who will introduce the speaker or even just attend an event, subordinates of that commander (that controls their promotions and assignments and opportunities) rarely see attendance as completely voluntary — especially when it’s held during the normal duty day. A commander’s priorities naturally become those of her/his subordinates.”
France said in the letter that MRFF had been contacted privately by people at the Academy who didn’t wish to complain publicly for fear of retribution. The argument over Spiritual Fitness Month is the latest in a long battle over the MRFF’s contention the Academy favors fundamentalist Christian ideology and favors cadets who embrace it. See previous Indy reporting here, here and here.
“We’ve seen this over and over again,” Weinstein says. “They’ll talk about skin color. They will talk about gender. They will not talk about Jesus.”
Asked what response MRFF wants to see from the Academy, Weinstein tells the Indy, “Clark is complicit. … We’re asking for someone to be court martialed for this. Remember, it’s really important that the Air Force is the only military branch that has a regulation specifically prohibiting this … it’s Air Force Instruction 1-1, section 2.12. It basically states that leaders at all levels in the Air Force must ensure their words and actions cannot be reasonably construed as supporting one faith over another or no faith. Well, this is clearly doing that. ... We want people court-martialed, starting with General Clark.
“The problem is that we have a virulent fundamentalist Christian nationalist zeal,” Weinstein adds, “not just all over this country but inextricably intertwined into the very fabric of the Pentagon. … You have this zeal to get people into the Kingdom and unfortunately El Paso County is kind of ground zero for the fundamentalist Christian nationalist Vatican — and the Air Force Academy is simply no exception. And it hurts me to say it,” says Weinstein, himself an Academy grad.
“I want to make it very clear how pernicious and pervasive and systemic this is,” he says. “It is horrible; they will not address it. ... And as I said before, when you tell somebody that they lack courage, intelligence, patriotism, bravery, intrepidity and trustworthiness because of their religious faith or lack thereof, there is literally no difference between that and telling someone they’re stupid because of their skin color or because they were born female. There’s no difference.”
In his Sept. 6 response to Clark, France reiterated that the MRFF has no issue with the chaplains’ office having its own Spiritual Fitness Month and advertising it via its own web pages and mailing lists to serve the cadets and staff that voluntarily use chaplains’ services and support. “They can even put out info that non-religious cadets can review, so long as it’s very clear that this comes from the chaplains’ office and not the commander,” France wrote.
“What we do object to is command endorsement of a specifically religious activity and giving the impression that ‘spiritual fitness’ through religion is a necessary or sufficient condition for honorable, courageous service in the military (or success at USAFA) — the public videos in common use areas during the duty day and Gen Clark’s endorsement and introduction of the speaker and other events crossed the line. There have been similar cases in the past when the appearance of command endorsement of religious issues at USAFA garnered a strong, litigious response.”