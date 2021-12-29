U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Justin Zimmermann was convicted and sentenced following a general court-martial that concluded Dec. 18. Zimmermann was found guilty of one specification of sexual abuse of a child in violation of Article 120b, Uniform Code of Military Justice, one specification of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, UCMJ, and one specification of providing alcohol to a minor in violation of Article 92, UCMJ.
According to a charging document, Zimmermann’s charges stemmed from sexual encounters he had with girls and women in Colorado Springs and Keystone Village in October and November of 2018 and February and November of 2019. One of the victims was younger than 16 at the time of her contact with Zimmermann, according to the document.
Zimmermann was sentenced to confinement for six years, dismissal from the Air Force — a punitive discharge — and forfeiture of all pay and allowances. Zimmermann will be housed at the Teller County Jail until he can be transferred to a military correctional facility. A panel of eight officers deliberated nearly five hours before handing down a guilty verdict following the week-long trial.
Zimmermann’s court-martial is the second in recent months for the Air Force Academy. In September a Senior Master Sergeant at the Academy, Nicholaus Stopfer, was found not guilty of sexual assault during court-martial proceedings.
