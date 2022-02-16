The air travel industry, like many others, is enduring an unprecedented spike in unruly and aggressive behavior by customers during the pandemic.
Ken Kyle, president of the United Airlines, Denver-based local council of the Association of Flight Attendants, says in his 40 years in the industry, he’s never seen passenger incidents so prevalent.
“I’ll be so damn glad when — I’m not sure what year, or what century — this is over,” Kyle says. “It really has caused quite a problem for airline personnel, to the point where now, legislation is necessary for protection.”
The issue is illustrated by close national tracking of incident reports by federal agencies, which sets airlines and airports apart from entities like restaurants and hospitals that are left to do their own data collecting on the verbal and physical abuse they face from customers. Corporate airline officials and flight crew worker unions have also been especially outspoken about the issue.
Sara Nelson, international president of the AFA, an affiliate of the Communication Workers of America that represents flight attendants from 17 airlines, testified in December before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, calling for Congress to enforce more protections for airline workers.
“Throughout 2021, incidents of disruptive passengers and violent events against crew and passengers has been exponentially higher than any previous year in aviation,” Nelson says. “While the number of bad actors is relatively small, the rate of disruptions have been so pervasive [that] flight attendants wonder every morning they put on their uniform whether it will be a sign of leadership and authority in the cabin to keep everyone safe, or a target for a violent attack.”
Between 2000 and 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration opened about 100 to 300 investigations into unruly passenger incidents each year. But in 2021, the number of investigations exploded to 1,099, according to the agency’s data and research website.
Of the 323 unruly-passenger reports that the FAA has received so far in 2022, 205 of them were related to masks, says the website, which last updated data Feb. 1.
The Transportation Security Administration is collecting additional data about people refusing to comply with the mask mandate on any form of federal transportation, including in airports, on airplanes and rail and bus services. The TSA numbers reflect mask refusal incidents that could result in civil penalties, before escalating to the FAA’s “unruly passenger” level of behavior, which can bring criminal penalties.
The TSA received 6,500 reports of passengers refusing to wear masks since the administration began enforcing the mandate on Feb. 2, 2021, says Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokesperson in the western U.S., in an email. Eighty-five percent of those incidents were related to aviation, not surface transportation, she wrote.
Local incident information from the TSA, including passengers’ refusal to comply with the mask mandate at Colorado Springs Airport, is not released by the administration because those incidents are classified because they are civil, not criminal, in nature, Dankers says.
The Colorado Springs Police Department responds to calls related to incidents and crimes at the airport, including those made by TSA officers working security checkpoints, she says. Dankers couldn’t recall anecdotally whether she had heard of any major reports of unruly passenger behavior at COS.
But Natashia Kerr, senior public communications specialist for CSPD, says the department’s sergeant and officers assigned to the airport confirmed that “there have been instances of unruly passengers in response to the federal face mask mandates,” including “reports of harassments and assaults directed at airport and airline workers.”
“Although we have seen these instances, we have not been asked by the Colorado Springs Airport to increase staffing, nor has the Colorado Springs Police Department assigned more officers to the airport to address mask mandates,” Kerr said in an email. “Over the challenging last few years, we have been able to work in sync [with COS officials] to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”
Dankers does recall one infamous passenger incident in Colorado — a California man, Brian Hsu, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado in November 2021 for interference with a flight crew and assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant aboard an aircraft, according to a federal indictment.
Hsu was on an Oct. 27 American Airlines flight from New York City to Santa Ana, California, which had to be diverted to Denver International Airport (DEN) after he allegedly punched a female flight attendant in the face, bloodying her nose and giving her a concussion, an FBI affidavit said.
DEN, which was recently ranked as the third-busiest airport in the world and reported about 58.8 million travelers in 2021, was the location of “several” unruly passenger incidents addressed by the FBI last year, including one case where a Cañon City man failed to wear a mask and urinated on his seat during an Alaska Airlines flight, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Colorado.
Dankers, like Nelson, emphasized that these types of incidents and the number of people who choose to defy public health rules, flight crews and security officials is relatively small, considering the millions of Americans who travel by plane each day. But the impact of even one incident is immense, she says.
“One incident is one incident too many,” she says. “If you’re on that flight, it sticks with you forever.”
Kyle, who represents United Airlines flight attendants based at DEN and in Phoenix, says because it’s one of the busiest international airports in the country, DEN presents more opportunities for airline workers to have negative passenger interactions.
The longer the flight — whether it’s overseas or a four-hour flight to the East Coast — the longer passengers have to keep their masks on, and the more agitated they tend to get, Kyle says.
“They go hand in hand,” he says. “The longer flights mean they have to keep their mask on longer, and the more likely [it is] that they have the opportunity either for the food service on the airplane, or food that they’ve brought, … many times using it as an excuse to keep the mask off.
“Flight attendants are being put in the position of being parents,” Kyle adds.
Inclement weather that delays or cancels flights at DEN also adds to passengers’ “overall traveling frustration,” and alcohol consumption at airports and in-flight can fuel aggression, he says.
And because they are the enforcers of masks on flights, flight attendants are most often the workers subjected to passengers’ aggressive reactions to the mandate. In a survey of 5,000 national members last year, the AFA found that 85 percent of flight attendant respondents had dealt with unruly passengers during air travel, and 17 percent reported being physically assaulted, according to a release from the AFA.
It has long been a federal crime to interfere with the duties of aircraft employees, as it can be especially dangerous when flight crews, who are tasked with keeping people safe while in the air, are targeted with harassment or assault.
The FAA instituted a “zero tolerance” policy for unruly passenger behavior in January 2021 — heightening civil penalties and fines for people who break the law and eliminating a previous warning-first strategy. The new policy coincided with an executive order mandating masks at airports, on planes and other federally operated ground transportation.
But the AFA continues to push for further action. Nelson, the international president, urged the Department of Justice in her Senate testimony to continue to criminally prosecute passengers who disrupt air travel, and called for publicly reported sentences to deter other bad actors. She promoted a ban on to-go alcohol sales in airports and for airline officials to keep intoxicated passengers from boarding planes.
Self-defense training for flight crews should be mandatory, she says, and offending passengers should be added to a “banned passenger list” shared between airlines.
A shared list of banned passengers was also endorsed recently by Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, who went a step further in asking the Department of Justice to add passengers convicted of in-flight disruption to the FBI’s “no fly” list used for tracking potential terrorist threats, the Associated Press reported.
Nelson says, “The cause of these attacks vary but one common thread exists between these cases — the lack of enforcement by local, state and federal departments creates opportunity for attacks to continue and to increase in severity.”
Kyle says he hopes flight attendants can return to a time when “policing passengers” who refuse to cooperate with COVID rules is no longer needed.
“We want to get back to whatever the good old days were — of just a normal, hopefully positive airline travel experience,” he says. “That’s really not the case these days.”