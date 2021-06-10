House Bill 21-1027, which will legalize alcohol to go for takeout and delivery from restaurants until July 1, 2025, passed through the State House of Representatives and Senate chambers on June 8, the last day of the 2021 Colorado legislative session, and is now on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for his signature.
"This legislation is critical to the recovery of Colorado restaurants, 93% of which have relied on alcohol to go to supplement lost revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a poll conducted last year, 85% of Coloradans over the age of 21 years were in favor of this bill," a Colorado Restaurant Association-issued news release said.
The bill:
- Extends alcohol for takeout and delivery from a restaurant until July 1, 2025.
- Allows a restaurant to sell alcohol for takeout and delivery between the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight.
- Adjusts, after the pandemic State of Emergency Order is lifted, the following limits on how much alcohol restaurants can sell for takeout and delivery, per transaction:
- One liter of spirits;
- Two 750-ml bottles of wine; and
- Two six-packs of beer.
- Allows cities to create outdoor communal dining areas where two or more restaurants are allowed to attach their liquor licenses and then sell and serve alcohol in that outdoor dining area.