It’s time to curl up — with a book, that is. Pikes Peak Library District announced the All Pikes Peak Reads fall program titles:
• For adults: The Library Book, by Susan Orlean, takes readers into a modern library while investigating a fire that devastated Los Angeles Public Library in 1986 and destroyed 400,000 books and damaged 700,000 more. The question lingers: Did someone set the fire and if so, why?
• For young adults: Scythe, by Neal Shusterman, presents a theme of reinvention in a world with no hunger, disease, war or misery. Scythes control who dies and when to optimize the size of the population.
• For Children: The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle, by Leslie Connor, inspires young readers to seek real friendships, loyalty and truth and to find their voice. Mason Buttle can barely read or write and his learning disabilities are compounded by grief, having lost his best friend 15 months earlier. He and his new friend, both bullied by others, create an underground haven. Then his friend goes missing.
Physical copies are available at PPLD locations and the titles, as ebooks, can be found at ppld.org/elibrary#overdrive.