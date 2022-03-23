Colorado Springs’ emergency ambulance provider has been fined nearly $2.3 million for late responses since its contract began in April 2020.
The penalties against American Medical Response (AMR), levied for substandard performance, have exploded in recent months, swelling to $652,450 in January alone, the most recent compliance report shows.
During that month, AMR failed to meet response times in nearly one in five ambulance calls, and struggled with other deficiencies, according to records obtained by the Indy through the Colorado Open Records Act.
AMR blames the problems on lack of trained personnel resulting from the COVID pandemic, which left the contractor short staffed. AMR says it’s taken significant steps to fill its ranks, including paying people to attend training and funding that training, mandating overtime and bonuses, increasing wages by up to 40 percent, changing leadership and adopting aggressive recruitment practices.
The contractor also proposes additional steps to improve performance if Colorado Springs Fire Department, as the contract overseer, approves.
AMR’s dilemma mirrors the situation plaguing emergency medical crews across the country, and in Colorado.
“The workforce thing has become a challenge in almost every facet of American life, and EMS is no different,” says Scott Sholes, president of the Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado.
The city labels AMR’s performance a “material default,” which could trigger termination of the contract.
But AMR asserts in a March 11 letter to the city, “Respectfully, no default has occurred,” because staff shortages are beyond AMR’s “reasonable control,” and thus, “strict contract compliance should be excused.”
Despite the sharp decline in performance documented in monthly compliance reports, AMR tells the Indy via email, “There have been no adverse outcomes that have been brought to our attention.”
AMR has served the region for nearly 30 years. When AMR’s previous five-year contract with the city was due to expire in 2018, the city sought competitive proposals. In two separate selection processes, the city chose a different provider, leading AMR to protest those contract awards while continuing as the city’s provider through contract extensions.
It’s worth noting that during one of those bid processes, Colorado Springs Fire Department submitted a proposal but was not chosen.
In the end, AMR prevailed and secured a 5-year contract that began in April 2020, just as the COVID pandemic was taking root.
During 2020, AMR was largely compliant with the contract and paid fines totaling $231,020. It fell short of performance standards in June and July, however.
Fines are based on late responses (at $50 per minute) and reliance on CSFD’s medical squads, a type of medical vehicle, to transport patients ($3,000 per trip) when AMR is unable to transport, among other things.
The contract calls for AMR to arrive within 8 minutes 90 percent of the time to emergency calls using lights and sirens, and within 15 minutes 90 percent of the time for emergent calls without lights and sirens.
AMR’s response times eroded in 2021, falling short of performance standards for months leading to fines totaling $1.3 million for hundreds of late calls and a growing reliance on mutual aid partners, such as Falcon and Security fire districts, to handle calls when AMR crews were busy, as well as turning to the CSFD’s squads for transporting patients.
In January 2022, the most recent compliance report available, shows AMR was late to nearly one in five calls.
AMR took more than 30 minutes to arrive to one 911 call, and for some lower-level calls, AMR didn’t show up for more than an hour. One response exceeded an hour and 42 minutes, records show.
In April 2020, AMR sought help from mutual aid agencies eight times, compared to 193 times in January 2022.
While AMR turned to CSFD’s squads once in April 2020, in January 2022 the company needed CSFD squad help 67 times and paid a fine of $201,000. AMR also was hit with penalties in January for not having an ambulance en route within 20 minutes of receiving a call ($8,000 fine), and one incident in which the ambulance crew arrived on scene without a stretcher, which required another ambulance to be called ($1,000 fine).
In a Feb. 24 letter to AMR, Fire Chief Randy Royal said that pursuant to the contract, the city would give AMR until the end of April to “cure” its on-time performance deficiencies. “If AMR is unable to cure the deficiencies by this deadline,” Royal wrote, “the City will consider all available Contract provisions regarding AMR’s continued material default status up to and including Contract termination.”
NBC News reported in October 2021 that EMS agencies already faced a staffing crunch, which has been further eroded by the COVID pandemic, leading to longer waits for ambulances to arrive. American Ambulance Association President Shawn Baird was quoted saying ambulance companies have had to close, consolidate with others or devise new strategies to respond to calls due to paramedic shortages.
On March 14, ABCNews5 in Cleveland reported that staffing and supply shortages had combined to place the EMS industry “on the verge of collapse,” according to Eric Burns, vice president of Tri-Village Joint Ambulance District in Darke County, Ohio.
Scott Sholes, who works for the Durango Fire Protection District, tells the Indy that personnel shortages impact the entire state of Colorado and are especially acute in urban areas due to demand for services.
COVID slimmed the ranks due to illness and medics who quit rather than face the prospect of taking the vaccine, which Sholes says was never required in Colorado, though fears arose that it would be. Ambulance providers who contracted directly with hospitals likely would have been subject to mandatory COVID vaccines, he says.
But the “No. 1 reason” for the paramedic shortage “has always been funding,” Sholes says.
“EMS agencies have to scratch and claw to get the money to keep things running at a level the community expects,” he says. Ambulance transports are funded through insurance, private pay, Medicare and Medicaid, but some portion is never paid, he says.
As a result, EMS companies often don’t pay paramedics as much as some other agencies, like fire departments, and lose them to those agencies. “Or, they’ll [paramedics] go to nursing school or medical school or leave the medical field altogether, often because of low wages,” he says.
“Statewide, we struggle all the time to provide a high quality of service with less and less,” Sholes adds.
AMR is experiencing those same problems, according to a seven-page letter to the city from AMR’s Southern Colorado Regional Director Theresa Hall, dated March 11, obtained by the Indy through an open records request.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic is waning, its aftermath continues to drastically affect operations and staffing. Performance should be evaluated in light of the pandemic and the unprecedented problems it has created not only for EMS but for many industries across the country,” Hall wrote, seeking leeway from strict adherence to the contract.
Hall noted that in August 2020, AMR was fully staffed in Colorado Springs but since July 2021, 29 full-time paramedics have left. As COVID spread across the country, school programs ceased operations and “the number of new-hire candidates dwindled,” leading paramedic employers to compete for a limited number of trained personnel.
AMR has been working to replenish its ranks, Hall said, by:
• Adopting an Earn to Learn program in which AMR emergency medical technicians (EMTs) attend paramedic classes under an AMR scholarship and earn full-time pay while completing paramedic certification. AMR will spend $700,000 this year on the program, which is gradually rebuilding the AMR workforce.
• Mandating overtime by requiring employees to work two additional shifts per month for which they receive bonuses. This program will last until April 3. Starting April 4, AMR will move from shifts of 42 hours per week to 48 hours per week.
• Giving pay raises based on a May 2021 wage analysis. Communications center workers got a 41 percent bump; EMTs, 36 percent, and paramedics, 6.6 percent. In addition, AMR gave annual performance wage hikes in July 2021 that averaged 3 percent. Those changes cost AMR $3.3 million in 2021.
• Changing leadership at the operational level after engaging a consultant to study internal and external relationships and other issues. A new communications center manager also was installed.
• Offering sign-on and retention bonuses and bonuses for employees who refer job candidates to AMR that result in a hire. That program led to hiring 29 EMTs and seven paramedics and has cost AMR $480,000 so far.
AMR also is working on a program that would hire licensed military personnel transitioning from active duty to the civilian sector.
Other efforts to improve performance led to dispatch adjustments to expedite assignment of 911 calls and raising awareness and coordination with hospitals about AMR crews’ idle time waiting for hospitals to accept patients when facilities were packed with COVID patients. When crews are tied up in the emergency department, they can’t answer other calls. In 2021, “as COVID raged,” Hall said, “we lost 675.13 ambulance unit hours to bed delays.”
Despite all that, AMR remains 16 paramedics short of full staffing of 58, Hall’s letter said.
One problem that AMR is trying to address deals with how the Colorado Springs Police Department’s call system dispatches resources. It automatically sends an Advanced Life Support (ALS) unit to 911 calls, even if it’s a lower acuity call that could be handled by a Basic Life Support (BLS) unit. BLS units are staffed with EMTs, who have a lower level of training than paramedics.
AMR’s letter proposed several ways the company could improve service, but those require approval from CSFD and the EMS medical director, who’s hired by the city.
• Paramedic Strike Teams would enable AMR to funnel paramedics from its other operations into Colorado Springs after they undergo an “accelerated orientation” on local protocols.
• Nurse Navigation would channel low-acuity calls not requiring an emergent response to a nurse, who would provide care instruction by phone tailored to patients’ needs. This program would be different from CSFD’s recently activated Community Medicine (CMED) initiative, which sends medical professionals to low-level calls in the southeast and southwest portions of the city during largely daytime hours.
AMR could deploy Nurse Navigation city-wide 24/7, lowering the pressure on paramedics who must respond to high-acuity calls, Hall said. The nurse program is being piloted under a grant program adopted by the state in four communities — Fremont County, Pueblo, Aurora and Teller County — with AMR as the partner in every instance, AMR says.
• “Paramedic Fly Cars,” vehicles staffed by a paramedic, would rendezvous with a BLS ambulance at the scene.
AMR’s letter noted the personnel shortages have taken place against a backdrop of rising call volumes — from 4,561 in January 2019 to 5,746 in January 2022.
In a statement provided to the Indy, an AMR spokesperson said, “American Medical Response (AMR) has served the citizens of Colorado Springs with quality, safe and compassionate emergency medical transportation since 1993. The past two years have been among the most challenging that healthcare providers in general, and AMR specifically, have endured....
“While the COVID-19 pandemic is waning,” AMR added, “its aftermath continues to drastically affect operations and staffing. Performance should be evaluated in light of the pandemic and the unprecedented problems it has created, not only for EMS but for many industries across the country.”
Noting that mutual aid agencies and CSFD squads are built into the system, AMR also asserted, “The contract was designed to protect the public, and that’s what it is doing.”
Asked how AMR can pay such steep fines, invest so generously and still show a profit, AMR said via email that it achieves “efficiencies” from its “large footprint and strategic global partnerships” that enable it to withstand short-term economic challenges.
While many employers, including health care providers, laid people off during the pandemic, AMR didn’t. “On the contrary, AMR has worked to boost staffing throughout the global health emergency and taken other action — such as providing childcare stipends and robust caregiver wellbeing resources — to invest in local operations and local team members,” the company said.
The Indy asked the city whether it will approve AMR’s proposed initiatives, such as fly cars, and whether early termination of the contract would open the door for CSFD to take over patient transport.
“The City is currently in communication with the company,” a CSFD spokesman said via email. “It is too soon to speak to specific measures to be taken to correct the issue, but it is something the City takes very seriously, and is working hard to resolve.”