It’s a clear, sunny morning at Temple Beit Torah on East Madison Street, and Jeff Ader is pointing out the new metal door that was installed shortly after the last vandalism incident.
“We’ve gone to metal doors with a higher degree of security in the locking system,” says Ader, the former temple president and current chair of the ritual committee. “This door has a five-point locking system. We had a lousy wood door before, and that was a big vulnerability.”
The small but growing congregation of about 90 families has ramped up security measures in recent years, with additions like the metal doors, a lot of new cameras (both inside the temple and around the building’s exterior), armed security guards, and a special film for the windows that will prevent shattering and keep glass shards from coming inside.
The temple has also replaced its older 1080p cameras with higher-quality surveillance, which allows police to more easily identify suspects. Ader says that they’ve had a lot of guidance in ramping up security from JEWISHcolorado, a Denver-based group, and the temple has a strong relationship with both CSPD and the FBI. They’ve also received two grants: one in 2020 and another in 2021, both from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which went to shore up security.
“The grant process is painstakingly difficult. … It’s like trying to do neurosurgery. If you say ‘of’ instead of ‘if’ they kick it back to you and say ‘forget it!’ So we struggled with that, but we were one of the few to get two grants in a row,” Ader says. The former teacher and Army veteran has lived in Colorado Springs for 50 years.
Ader recalls the morning in August of 2017, shortly after he became president, when he arrived at the temple to find it had been spray-painted with swastikas and antisemitic slogans. “It was probably teenagers. … They spray-painted that whole side of the building, swastikas, Sieg Heil — luckily they couldn’t spell. They misspelled everything, the German, and their English wasn’t too good either,” says Ader.
Since then, the Temple has avoided any further vandalism, but Ader knows that doesn’t mean it won’t happen again.
“It was shocking for the congregation. You don’t think things like that are going to happen. But I read that in 2022, antisemitic acts [in New York City] rose almost 300 percent! It’s crazy,” says Ader, referencing some recently released statistics from NYPD that showed a 276 percent increase in hate crimes targeting Jewish people from the same month in 2021.
That’s part of a national trend that has Jewish communities across the country on edge — and has Scott Levin worried. Levin is the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League for the Mountain States region (covering Colorado and Wyoming) and views the increase in targeted harassment, and even terrorism — such as the Jan. 15 hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas — as part of the pattern.
“The ADL has reported antisemitism levels going up 60 percent here in Colorado. Last year we had 60 incidents that were reported to us. … Five years ago, it was more like 18,” says Levin.
Levin notes that in Colorado Springs and El Paso County, there’s been a surge in propaganda distribution by white supremacists and Nazi groups. “Different hate groups put up these flyers and stickers — things like White Lives Matter, Hitler was Right, or Break Debt Slavery — then with a Star of David behind it. There’s a lot of crossover between antisemitism and white supremacy,” says Levin.
While it’s hard for Levin to speculate on the size of many of these groups, he points out that it only takes a little bit of this kind of activity to put people on edge. “It’s a cheap and easy way to distribute awful propaganda, by driving around and throwing flyers up in people’s yards, on billboards, on street signs,” says Levin.
“Because of this [activity], Jewish places of worship have been requiring much higher levels of security, having to put up fences, install cameras. … It’s sad that everyone has had to become so hypervigilant in order to protect themselves, especially from something like being able to go pray and worship,” Levin says.
One facet of the pandemic that’s a potential driver of antisemitism is the upward redirection of wealth, a pre-existing trend that’s only accelerated the last two years. American billionaires increased their wealth by nearly $2 trillion over the pandemic. As greater percentages of capital are siphoned up to those at the top, familiar scapegoats and euphemisms such as “the banks” or “the Rothschilds” are being blamed.
“COVID gave anti-Semites another purported example to point at the myth that Jews control all things. … So they’re responsible for causing COVID, or profiting from it… it’s just a hop, skip and a jump from the old blood libel, or that Jews are poisoning the wells,” Levin says. “We are seeing all-time highs. The FBI’s hate crime statistics have gone up, and terribly.”
According to Levin, the mood in the local Jewish community is one of hypervigilance, and that dates back at least to 2018’s Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where the demonstrators chanted “Jews will not replace us.”
Rabbi Iah Pillsbury has been serving at Temple Beit Torah for the past three years. In that time, she’s watched their small community grow from 60 families to around 90. “We have trans Jews, queer Jews, Jews of color. … The community is also very intergenerational here, and very committed to social justice. So we work with various groups to help resettle Afghan refugees, as well as Habitat for Humanity, the Care and Share mobile market, and various educational initiatives,” says Pillsbury.
She says the Jewish community in Colorado Springs is small, but also has a longer history than many might think, and a unique vibe all its own — a pioneering spirit, but “in the best sense of the word, the sense of exploration. We’re in the West, but at the same time, the KKK was based here in the 1920s. Older congregants have had things burned on their lawn. Back then, you wouldn’t tell people you were Jewish — that’s so hard to imagine now,” says Pillsbury.
Something that Pillsbury really loves about working in Colorado Springs is the strong interfaith network, and how they come together for common causes like the housing crisis. “That’s what I come back to in the face of hate — intersectionality, and celebrating diversity,” says Pillsbury.
Unsurprisingly, Pillsbury partly credits the Trump presidency for the uptick in antisemitic activity. “It brought a lot of things to the forefront, and people love to hate each other, in a really depressing way. So part of our goal [at Temple Beit Torah] is to love to love each other,” she says.
Ader says that COVID has been a factor, as well. “My personal viewpoint is that it’s taken the middle ground of society and pushed people to the edges. You see more people doing good things — but also more people doing really bad things. Even things like increased road rage — COVID plays a role in that,” says Ader.
Levin concurred with Pillsbury. “As our country becomes more divided and tribal, it’s allowed hateful rhetoric and activity to flourish. Role models in our national discourse, of late, are using crass, base language … to divide people. The reality is, anti-Semites used to live under rocks and come out infrequently, in the dark of night. Now, they’re emboldened to be out there, on the front pages of newspapers,” says Levin.
“Jews have always been the proverbial ‘canary in the coal mine,’ but we are seeing this taking place against people of color, and those with different orientations or identities, too,” he says.
Rabbi Boaz, as he is known in the community, serves at the Chabad of Colorado Springs Jewish Community on Hollow Tree Court, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of local Jewish life, offering a variety of spiritual/educational opportunities, including Torah classes, lectures, Shabbat dinners and other social activities, though he emphasizes that non-Jewish people are also very welcome to attend and participate. He encourages those with interest to visit the organization’s website at jewishcs.org.
“We have experienced some hate crimes here. During Hannukah, somebody vandalized the menorah that we had in Acacia Park — just two days after a public menorah lighting with the mayor and chief of police there, the city council, everybody came,” says Boaz.
And this past Saturday morning, somebody broke a window at our synagogue,” he added. But while he’s disappointed, the Israeli-born rabbi and U.S. Army veteran isn’t terribly surprised.
“Since Israel became a nation, there have been portions of the world that have wanted to annihilate [it]. … It’s nothing new for us, we live in a world where we expect people to live in peace, but at the end of day, there is evil in the world, and it is alive and still kicking,” says Boaz.
Deborah Richardson is executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado, and she finds the ADL’s data on Colorado alarming.
“We can’t ignore it. … or let it become normalized. We have to make clear that harassment for culture, skin color, or religious belief is not acceptable in this state,” says Richardson.
“This is not the time for good people to sit by silently. We must use our voices. … because if we sit back and watch it accelerate? Well, ‘first they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a socialist,’” says Richardson, referencing the famous post-World War II confessional poem by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller.
Despite everything, Pillsbury remains very excited about the growth and development of the Jewish community in Colorado Springs.
“We have two vibrant, egalitarian congregations, there are two Chabads, there’s Colorado College Hillel, Hadassah, J Street — there’s a lot going on for such a small place. One day we’ll have a Jewish community center, a Jewish Family Service. … It’s cool to be building something, but at the same time, to be inheriting something. We’re standing on the backs of all those who have come before,” says Pillsbury.
For Ader, one of the sadder consequences of the current climate is how it has affected his own ability trust, and how even simple questions now make him think twice.
“Last night someone messaged me on Facebook, curious about the congregation, and asked if Beit Torah had much interaction with the LGBTQ+ part of the community. And my instant reaction was, ‘Why do you want to know?’ Do they want to know if we are welcoming? Or are they asking so they can come in and do something dastardly?” Ader wonders.