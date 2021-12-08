Local artist Erik Hyle created beautiful landscapes and abstract paintings in a variety of mediums — oils, watercolors and pastels. One of his pieces hangs at The Famous Steak House in Downtown Colorado Springs.
But the 63-year-old might never pick up a paintbrush again after a Feb. 2 beating left him blind in one eye and the other eye was so severely damaged that he might lose all of his vision.
That’s the thanks he got, he says, after simply trying to help a couple hitchhiking.
The male hitchhiker, Deveryan Armstrong, 32, of Oklahoma, repeatedly pounded Hyle with a half-gallon liquor bottle after he was down and unconscious. Armstrong beat him so severely that even his own girlfriend wondered why he struck him again and again and again, according to commentary in court.
Yet, Armstrong will serve two years behind bars, and was given credit for 275 days already served in the county lockup at his Nov. 3 sentencing hearing.
So while Hyle is doomed to a life in darkness, Armstrong will be a free man in a year and three months under a plea bargain negotiated by 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen’s Office without investigators or prosecutors ever meeting Hyle face-to-face.
Although Hyle’s brother says he’s satisfied with the plea, Hyle himself and his friends think it’s a travesty. “I don’t think he got justice,” James “Woody” Woodruff said during the Nov. 3 sentencing hearing. “He didn’t have a chance.”
But the DA’s Office feared a jury wouldn’t convict, based on Armstrong’s claim of self-defense and because everyone at the scene was drunk.
That’s a toxic combination for prosecutors, a long-practicing defense attorney not involved in the case says, adding that too often victims like Hyle, who was homeless, seem invisible in the criminal justice system.
“You see these types of things happen all the time — when you have the homeless, the poor, the indigent, a lot of times they don’t have anyone advocating for them,” says attorney Shaun Naidoo, who practices civil rights, criminal defense and immigration law in Dallas, Texas.
Thus, Erik never took the stand at a trial, a jury never saw photos of his bloody head after the beating and Armstrong escaped facing five charges that could have landed him in prison for at least 12 years.
Erik Hyle moved to Colorado Springs after he finished a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Penn State.
He worked at a convenience store at first, “so I’d get used to people and wouldn’t be so shy,” he tells the Indy by phone from his room in an assisted living facility in the Denver metro area.
He then worked at Digital Technologies for a time before starting his own painting and remodeling business and doing commissioned artwork.
One of those customers is Perry Sanders, local Downtown property owner, entrepreneur and attorney, who owns the Mining Exchange and The Antlers hotels, The Famous Steak House and other enterprises in the city.
Sanders says one of Hyle’s paintings hangs in the restaurant. “I had a great frame put on it,” he says via email, “added good lighting, and rehung it.”
Sanders also sought out Hyle and bought 20 more of his paintings, some of which were illustrations for a sci-fi novel Hyle had written. “He was certainly an incredible talent in many ways,” Sanders says.
When COVID-19 swept across the country, the people for whom Hyle worked, both painting and doing woodworking, moved back east, Hyle says, “and I was out of a job.”
He couch-surfed for a time and then decided he would take his business of painting, woodworking and creative arts on the road and earn a living wherever he could find work.
But his van was in bad shape, and while living without a roof over his head, someone stole his Social Security card. “It put me in a situation I was trying to recover from,” he says.
On Feb. 2, Hyle found himself parked in a broken down van in a park-and-ride lot near Monument, wondering how he could get his vehicle repaired.
While in the lot, he says, he saw a man and a woman walking along the highway. “I thought I could help him out, him and his girlfriend,” he says.
They all went to the parking lot where Hyle says he provided them with sandwiches. Then the drinking began. While Hyle says he didn’t drink much, the booze “conked me out.” A friend who was with Hyle passed out from drinking.
A probable cause affidavit, filed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, outlines what happened based on an account from Violet Foolbear, Armstrong’s girlfriend. Foolbear, 22, told investigators that she, Armstrong, Hyle and Hyle’s friend, Brandon Hillman, were drinking from a half-gallon bottle of Kraken Rum.
She and Armstrong had eight shots each, Hyle had five shots and Hillman had six shots, she said.
Several hours later, Hillman passed out, and Hyle began kicking his foot, she said. Armstrong intervened, but Hyle pushed him away. Armstrong pushed him back. Hyle reached into a bag and pulled out a knife, held it by his side and said, “You don’t really want to do this.”
Armstrong struck him in the head several times with his fists, knocking Hyle to the ground, and repeatedly beat his head with the empty liquor bottle. When Foolbear later asked Armstrong why he kept hitting him after he was down, “Mr. Armstrong told her, it was no big deal, he has been to prison and had stuff like this happen to him before,” the affidavit says.
Armstrong confessed to detectives during questioning, saying that he “was the one that did it.” He told detectives he was defending himself and that he tossed Hyle’s knife onto the highway.
Hyle denies he pulled a knife and said the only knife he owned was “a little tiny thing about an inch long that you could trim your fingernails with.”
The attack, he says, took him by surprise.
“I didn’t read this guy well enough to expect it,” he says. “He was just the wrong personality looking to take advantage and thought I had money on me worth stealing. I didn’t have that. I was just trying to help somebody. It turned bad. There’s a lot of people living on the street that are hooked on drugs, some released from jail and things like that. He was just one of these kids that didn’t have any qualms about taking advantage of somebody else. His girlfriend kept him from killing me, basically.”
Hyle says while he was in the hospital, unconscious for days, his van was towed and demolished. It contained thousands of dollars in painting materials, he says. It quit running after someone ran into him in Walsenburg earlier that day. (Howard Black, spokesperson for the DA’s Office, says the van was towed due to an unrelated case.)
“I never got to follow through with the insurance to get anything straightened out about it,” Hyle says. “By the time I woke up in the hospital, it was crushed and gone. When I didn’t respond to anything, they just crushed it. I was unconscious and in the hospital. I was there for three months. When my friends and family first saw me, they didn’t know if I was going to make it or not. He [Armstrong] knocked out four teeth, damaged my back, hand, my whole right side.”
Hyle was transferred to the assisted living facility in Aurora in May.
Black says in a lengthy written statement that the office cut a plea bargain with Armstrong because witnesses either gave varying accounts of what happened or didn’t remember because they were intoxicated.
A woman passing by who called in the incident didn’t see how the altercation began, he says.
Hillman remembered nothing, because he was passed out. Hyle’s memory, too, was foggy when investigators finally spoke with him in late May by phone.
In his account of Armstrong’s interrogation, Black describes Armstrong as “noticeably intoxicated,” “acting extremely unusual” and “very confused.” The only semi-independent account came from Foolbear, the defendant’s girlfriend.
Black notes that two statutes affecting the case made a conviction unlikely.
First, the self-defense statute states that “a person is justified in using physical force upon another person in order to defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force by that other person, and may use a degree of force which he reasonably believes to be necessary for that purpose.”
As Black points out, the statute also states that deadly force may be used if the person reasonably believes that he or another person is in danger of being killed or seriously injured.
Second, another statute allows a defendant to use evidence of intoxication to negate the existence of intent, if intent is an element of the crime charged, which it was in this case.
Despite an officer finding Hyle so beat up that, as Black put it, he was “almost unrecognizable due to his injuries and was covered in blood,” the DA’s Office felt the case was unwinnable.
“[I]t was entirely possible that a jury could find that a reasonable person would have resorted to defending themselves and their significant other in the manner in which Defendant did here, when faced with a reported imminent knife attack that could have potentially resulted in either/both death and/or serious bodily injury,” Black says. “While we could have certainly argued to a jury that the degree of responsive force used by defendant was not reasonable, we still maintain that a jury could have certainly disagreed.”
Woodruff says the DA’s Office seemed to be in a rush to strike a plea bargain and on March 1 — just as Hyle was being transferred from ICU to a regular hospital bed — asked him to tell Hyle that a deal was in the works.
By that time, Hyle had undergone at least two surgeries to repair his broken jaw and other head injuries. “They peeled his face off to repair his eye sockets,” Woodruff says.
Black says officials decided to communicate through Hyle’s friend, because a Sheriff’s Office victim advocate said he remained in the hospital and also because “we did not have a working address or phone number for the victim.” He notes the victim advocate advised that Hyle was “transient” and “does not remember the events of his assault.”
Woodruff declined the DA’s request, recommending officials contact Hyle’s doctor. Black says the DA’s Office then asked Woodruff to ask the nurses on hand for help, but they reported Hyle was in no shape to deal with the DA’s Office.
Prosecutors then turned to Hyle’s brother, Chris, who lives in Montana. The matter was urgent, Black says, because a preliminary hearing for Armstrong had been scheduled for March 4, and usually plea bargain offers are made before that hearing. (Black didn’t respond to a question asking why the office didn’t seek a continuance, a common practice.)
Black reports Hyle’s siblings approved the plea deal and promised to discuss it with Hyle when he was medically able.
After Hyle was moved to the assisted living facility in May, the DA’s Office contacted Woodruff to check on Hyle’s condition and then called Hyle’s brother to brief him on a counter offer received from Armstrong’s defense attorney. Chris Hyle gave the DA’s Office the phone number of the facility where Hyle was staying.
On May 18, the DA’s Office finally made direct contact with Hyle for the first time by phone, or as Black says, “the first possible/medically safe opportunity for us to do so.”
Hyle suggested a DA’s representative interview him. “If, after going through that interview it appeared as though his memory was not the best, then he believed we should definitely accept the defense’s counter offer, however, if his memory/recollection of events might be better than anticipated, then he personally would be objecting to the defense’[s] counter offer,” Black said.
On May 26, investigators spoke again with Hyle by phone and reported to prosecutors, “Mr. Hyle stated that he does not have a great amount of memory about the incident because he was hit in the head during the incident.” For example, Hyle couldn’t remember if his friend, Hillman, was there, calling into question the reliability of his memory.
At that point, prosecutors decided to go to trial, because Hyle didn’t approve the counter offer, Black says.
Then, in August, Armstrong’s attorney sought a deal. The DA’s Office wasn’t able to reach Hyle and asked Chris Hyle to convey to his brother the “slightly amended” plea deal. The family approved, but the DA’s Office never heard directly from Hyle himself.
On Sept. 2, the day Armstrong entered his guilty plea, the DA’s Office heard from Woodruff and another friend who reported that Hyle opposed the plea bargain, Black says. Despite that, the court approved the plea.
Naidoo, the Dallas attorney, says relying on a self-defense strategy carries a risk, because that shifts the burden of proof from the state to the defendant to prove a legitimate reasonable threat played a role.
“In a lot of cases you’re not putting your defendant on the stand,” Naidoo says. “When claiming self-defense, you’re going to have to put your defendant on the stand to explain what the threat was and why they acted in self-defense. There’s a lot more risk involved. In this case, the man was nearly killed, yet prosecutors thought they couldn’t win. Why?”
Naidoo agrees that the involvement of alcohol complicates the case, raising issues of credibility.
Armstrong was initially charged with first degree assault (a Class 3 felony), second degree assault and three crimes of violence with sentence enhancers based on the use of a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. Those crimes carry a potential sentence of up to 12 years in prison.
He pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree — heat of passion, and crime of violence based on serious bodily injury. The maximum sentence a judge could impose under the plea deal was two years.
Judge Deborah Grohs sentenced Armstrong on Nov. 3.
During that hearing, Hyle’s friend Jeanie McIntyre didn’t speak but asked permission to present the judge with a photo of Hyle taken three days after the attack that showed his face swollen, slashed and bloody.
Woodruff told the judge, “I don’t think they’ve done justice at all with Erik. He has now been in the hospital, Friday will be nine months and he will never leave the hospital most likely.... He’s completely blind in his right eye. He will be basically on taxpayer dollars for the rest of his life.”
Prosecutor Jordan Welch argued for the maximum allowed under the plea bargain, two years. He said the knife that Foolbear described to investigators as being used by Hyle — 14 to 16 inches long with a wooden grip — was later found in a backpack shared by Armstrong and his girlfriend, while officers located a “tiny” pocket knife in the brush not far away.
Welch also said that Hyle, who uses a walker and can’t drive due to his vision loss, wasn’t able to attend the hearing due to his condition, adding, “The victim in this case does strongly object to this plea, and I think rightfully so.”
Though Welch noted the DA’s Office was unsure what a jury might rule, he said a witness from some distance away “observed [the defendant] ... hovering over Mr. Hyle and bashing him over and over and over and over. Mr. Hyle, at this point, was completely defenseless.... This degree of force that was used was absolutely unreasonable, and I don’t think that a reasonable person would ever conclude that that degree of force was necessary, even if Mr. Hyle did have a knife.”
(Regarding the knives, Naidoo says he’d like to know if the DA’s Office ordered tests on the knives for blood and if not, why not? “I would want to do forensics on it.”
(Black says his office did not request forensic tests in the case. “Investigative decisions are made on the need for forensics in conjunction with the DA’s Office,” he says, noting that “capacity at crime labs are limited and in many cases backed up depending [on] case load.”)
Welch also told the judge that Armstrong refused to cooperate with a pre-sentence investigation, which Welch said shows he was not willing to be accountable for the crime.
In seeking the maximum under the plea deal of two years, Welch said it would serve not only as a sanction but also “to protect the community for as long as we possibly can.”
Armstrong’s public defender, Hilary Gurney, countered with an argument for an 18-month term, noting he experienced “some very significant life events” due to the case. Armstrong missed saying goodbye to his grandmother, who died while he was in jail. Also, she said, his girlfriend can’t be found. “Mr. Armstrong was in love. ... I think the status of that relationship is uncertain,” she said.
Armstrong, appearing in an orange jail jumpsuit, handcuffs and a long braid of reddish-brown hair, told the judge, “I have lost a lot in my life. I’m just trying to get on with my life.... My grandmother got sick with COVID. I was supposed to be there to take care of her. I’ll never get that chance to be able to say goodbye. I just ask for the mercy of the court to get on with my life and try to make my life better.”
Black tells the Indy that Judge Grohs fully endorsed the DA’s Office position during the hearing, but the Indy attended the hearing and later obtained an audio recording that contradicts Black’s version of the judge’s remarks.
“At sentencing,” Black wrote, “Judge Grohs made it very clear to the friends of the victim in the courtroom that she fully agreed with this analysis [the idea a jury could go either way], and that she personally believed that the Defendant here had an extremely strong self-defense claim, and that she thought it was highly likely that a jury would have found the Defendant not guilty for this reason if we were to proceed to trial.
“Grohs went on to supplement this record by saying she thought this was absolutely an appropriate resolution of this case in light of the obstacles faced by the prosecution,” Black said.
Black also contended that the judge called said “it was an extremely high possibility” that Armstrong would have been acquitted.
In reality, Judge Grohs acknowledged a jury could acquit or convict and said, “I understand why the plea bargain is what it is, and we certainly prefer to have the defendant convicted of something and ... hopefully turn his situation around and ensure this doesn’t happen again and to protect the public for a period of time....”
Despite the defendant asserting self-defense, “A jury might not buy it,” Grohs noted, agreeing with Welch that “this does not seem to be a reasonable use of force.”
She also noted the probable cause affidavit says Hyle was “beaten to unconsciousness,” which she said was “too much force for too long, and left this gentlemen with very, very serious injuries and life-long effects for him.”
“The facts of the case call out for way more than two years in the Department of Corrections, because it was such a violent act,” she said. But she noted there was “strong evidence” of self-defense.
The judge also said there was no indication Armstrong had a history of assaultive behavior, though he’s been convicted of a felony property crime.
“I am going to accept the plea agreement,” she said, adding the prosecutor “has a great risk of a not guilty verdict here and he wants to ensure that Mr. Armstrong has the conviction and serves time ... for his actions and to recognize how terribly he hurt Mr. Hyle. So I will accept the plea agreement, but I do think the maximum allowed in the plea agreement is appropriate based on the level of harm done to Mr. Hyle. It will never make up for how serious this man was hurt. It just won’t.”
She then sentenced Armstrong to two years in prison and one year mandatory parole, and gave him credit for 275 days time served in county jail. She also ordered restitution, to be based on a restitution report due from the DA’s Office within 91 days. Black reports the restitution report is “in progress.”
Asked about his version of the judge’s remarks, Black says in an email they were based on staff’s “recollection and understanding [of] what was perceived to be positive feedback from Judge Grohs regarding this plea and the sentencing stipulations it contained.”
Chris Hyle confirms he was in contact frequently with the DA’s Office about his brother’s case and approved the plea bargain, since it represented the best shot at prison time.
“Given the state of the law, rightly or wrongly, the assailant and his girlfriend were the only other cogent witnesses, and they gave a story that Erik had a knife and attacked them,” he says. “What their [DA’s Office’s] concern was, if we can’t reach a plea and they use the self-defense context, the assailant may walk completely free without any penalty time.”
He says prosecutors did the best they could under the circumstances and that justice was served.
That’s not to say his brother’s story isn’t a sad one, Chris Hyle says. Though never diagnosed, Hyle wrestled, like his mother had, with mental illness, likely bipolar disorder, Chris Hyle says, and spiraled into homelessness.
“That’s the real tragedy,” says Chris Hyle. “We look at the homeless people in our society as a lower-class human being. For him to lose his eyesight in this, the next worst thing to a fatality, it’s the worst thing that could happen.
“He was a great artist,” he adds. “He was an outstanding finish carpenter. When he was his normal sweet self, he had a lot of friends.” Due to a combination of factors, “He found himself out on the street and struggling to survive and got into a situation where he almost did not survive, and now becomes a ward of the state.”
But Naidoo, the Dallas attorney, wonders why Hyle wasn’t given a chance to formulate a victim impact statement. “You see these types of things happen all the time when you have the homeless, the poor, the indigent,” he says. “A lot of times, they don’t have anyone advocating for them. They [prosecutors] push cases through, because the homeless are voiceless. That’s where the community should be outraged.”
Black counters that how cases are handled isn’t based on whether someone is homeless. “Each case is evaluated on its own merits,” he says.
Colorado Springs Police Department wasn’t involved in Hyle’s case, but spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik says via email it matters not if victims are homeless.
“Officers and detectives work diligently to investigate any criminal incident regardless of housing status,” he says. “All the same effort and resources go into finding justice and closure for the victim.”
But he notes that the ability to make regular contact with folks who are transient can complicate an investigation. “Detectives have to rely on phone messages or prearranged meetings. There may also be difficulties in contacting witnesses who are also transient, as they may have no set location, the victim may not know their full name/identity of the witness or suspect, and only know them by a nickname.”
Another challenge is overcoming concerns of victims and witnesses about outstanding warrants for their arrest, though that issue applies regardless of housing status, Sokolik says.
He didn’t mention it, but it’s well-known that some homeless people distrust police.
All that said, even Hyle isn’t sure his say-so would have made a
difference.
“I know it’s my word against their word,” he says. “I have my doubts if it would have done any good. I would have said they’re lying about what happened, and I would have to take whatever happened, which would have been the same as how it came out anyhow.”
Most of all, he’s disheartened at people’s inhumanity toward one another.
“All I was trying to do was help these people,” he says. “The level I was living at, nobody pays attention to any of those people down there [in homeless camps]. They’re just ignored. There were several people I met that had been beaten up by people living on the street, and all their money taken from them by other people living on the street, because they were targeted. And the cops wouldn’t do anything about it. If you don’t have an address, they don’t much care.”
He’s equally discouraged about his own path forward. For one thing, he misses not being able to read, a daily practice most people take for granted.
“I’ve made my living with my eyes my whole life,” he says, “and now I can only see a little out of my left eye. I was intending to still work and paint. Now it’s become either hard or impossible.”