In our March, 2, 2021 cover story, “Look what the cat dragged out,” we examined the story of Christian Breuer, a young man on the autism spectrum accused of animal cruelty.
We noted discrepancies related to legal documents in the case — such as multiple veterinarians saying they did not say things attributed to them by an Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) officer that became part of the basis for charges filed by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. We also noted a lack of oversight for area animal law enforcement operated by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and we concluded by citing an “active review” underway by the DA’s office, triggered by our reporting, documentation and inquiries.
Prior to giving a comment for that March 2 story, the DA’s office requested we turn over anything we had regarding our inquiry into discrepancies in the case, for them to review. By this time, there was a newly elected District Attorney, Michael Allen, and a newly created animal cruelty unit. It’s fair to say no one at the top level of Allen’s incoming administration was aware of the details of this single misdemeanor case that was handled by several prosecutors under prior DA, Dan May, over roughly a two-year period.
In an effort to facilitate thorough consideration of whether justice was served in this case and to avoid any semblance of “gotcha journalism,” we delivered a nine-page document to the DA’s office — an exhaustive, step-by-step review of Animal Law Enforcement’s investigation, pointing out exactly where the officer’s notes differ from the assertions in the affidavit she subsequently filed, summarizing: “In an affidavit forming the basis of criminal charges, Corporal Cheney asserted she spoke with three veterinarians and all separately determined the cause of injuries to Storm could only be caused by a human. All three of those vets say they never spoke to Corporal Cheney and that they never determined Storm’s injuries could only have been caused by a human.”
We supplemented that document with additional interview excerpts, statements and documents uncovered during our own year-long investigation. Including, for example, the sworn statement of Dr. Arielle Aylor where she says: “Corporal Cheney’s affirmation that the injuries were human caused is just strange to me. I can’t explain it. I didn’t say that, and I never met with anyone. I disagree wholeheartedly with the portion of Corporal Cheney’s affidavit that indicates that we veterinarians separately determined that Storm had suffered and sustained injuries by a human.”
Recognizing that internal processes take time, we waited several weeks following the print of our story for the DA’s office to conduct their “active review.” In May, two months after our article was published, we submitted nine more condensed questions to the DA’s office seeking comment on the results of their review.
In June, the DA’s office told us they were unable to comment on this case, forcing us to file a CCJRA open records request to compel answers. In short, there had been a misunderstanding with Mr. Breuer’s attorney and the DA’s office about future intent to seal the case, so the office was treating it as if it were sealed already in some form of good faith.
Finally, on Aug. 5, we received a reply to our questions — more than six months after we submitted the documentation on discrepancies, and a full year after we ran these same concerns by then-Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey. It contains no details about the steps the office took over the past six months to review the case, but here’s what the DA’s office, via their spokesperson, had to say, in full:
Indy: What responsibility does a prosecutor have regarding preliminary fact-checking of charging documents? (For example, an ethical reporter calls and confirms statements ascribed to parties by others before printing those statements — and runs the risk of being sued for defamation if they print the statements without doing due diligence. Do prosecutors have a similar ethical obligation to confirm statements attributed to witnesses/experts by a law enforcement officer in an affidavit before proceeding with prosecution based on those statements? What consequences do prosecutors face when they prosecute a case without doing a basic fact check?)
DA: Yes, under [Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct 3.8 ] the prosecutor shall refrain from prosecuting a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause. Make timely disclosure to the defense of all evidence or information known to the prosecutor that tends to negate the guilt of the accused or mitigates the offense, and, in connection with sentencing, disclose to the defense and to the tribunal all unprivileged mitigating information known to the prosecutor, except when the prosecutor is relieved of this responsibility by a protective order of the tribunal.
Indy: In the interests of justice and public confidence in the criminal justice system, what responsibility does the DA's Office have to look into evidence that a case was prosecuted on the basis of a falsified affidavit and/or inaccurate representation of facts by a law enforcement officer?
DA: When a prosecutor knows of new, credible, and material evidence creating a reasonable probability that a convicted defendant did not commit an offense of which the defendant was convicted, the prosecutor shall within a reasonable time: Disclose that evidence to an appropriate court or prosecutorial authority, and if the judgement of conviction was entered by a court in which the prosecutor exercises prosecutorial authority.
Disclose the evidence to the defendant, and if the defendant is not represented, move the court in which the defendant was convicted to appoint counsel to assist the defendant concerning the evidence.
When a prosecutor knows of clear and convincing evidence establishing that a defendant was convicted in a court in which the prosecutor exercises prosecutorial authority, of an offense that the defendant did not commit, the prosecutor shall take steps in the appropriate court, consistent with applicable law, to set aside the conviction.
Indy: What actions can the DA's Office take if they believe a case they prosecuted was based on a falsified affidavit and/or inaccurate representation of facts by a law enforcement officer?
DA: See the answer to question #2
Indy: What responsibility does the DA's Office have to a defendant who was prosecuted on the basis of a falsified affidavit and/or inaccurate representation of facts by a law enforcement officer?
DA: See the answer to question #2, Rule 3.8 is clear on the DA’s responsibility.
Indy: What actions have the DA's Office taken in the past three months since receiving evidence of a falsified affidavit and inaccurate representation of facts in the charging document? Has the office talked to anyone to confirm the evidence presented? I.e., the Animal Control Officer? The vets? The Humane Society?
DA: After reviewing your allegations, the affidavit, and interviews, this office does not agree with your assertion this was a falsified affidavit. The officer reporting could have been detailed [sic] her investigation in more depth. However, there is no evidence that she intentionally falsified this affidavit.
Indy: What actions does the DA's office intend to take?
DA: Our ethical obligations are paramount when evaluating accusations of criminal conduct by any LE officer. Again, based on our review there is no evidence that this officer intentionally falsified an affidavit. It should be noted the defendants [sic] conviction has been set aside.
Indy: How can the public be confident that justice has been served in any case in which Officer Cheney wrote the summons and complaint?
DA: This officer is no longer employed at the Humane Society. Any additional comments about employment should be addressed to the Humane Society. [Note: We tried several times, but HSPPR won’t comment on personnel matters, and they aren’t subject to CORA or CCJRA open records requests because they are a nonprofit, not subject to POST, either.]
Indy: Earlier we were told a team of prosecutors would be put together for an “active review” — can you confirm details on that, such as how many members of DAs office worked on this review?
DA: This allegation was thoroughly reviewed by the DA’s office.
We shared these responses from the DA’s office with the Breuer family, seeking comment. Christian’s father Mark opted to write an open letter to the DA’s office. We have edited it here for length and clarity:
My son’s name is Christian, he is 23 and on the autism spectrum. His case number is: 18M7914. When a person that is blind, deaf, physically disabled, non-English speaking, etc. enters the courtroom they are greeted with a host of accommodations. When a person with autism enters a courtroom, who cares? Not you. You do not even pretend to want to understand the complexities of what it is like to live with autism or how it may impact his ability to fully navigate the case. He was just another number in your machine. You failed your oath. You failed him. You failed your community.
Where were you when he was crying in the halls of the court? Where were you when he was desperately begging me to let him plead guilty to make the pain stop? When I had to look him in the eyes and advise him to choose lies over truth. Where were you when his world crashed down all around him? Where were you when my wife would pick up calls from him in the middle of the night trying to help him make sense of something that never should have been?
He pled guilty, out of fear, because nobody would listen.
To fully clarify my position as a constituent: I am wealthy, I am white, and I am conservative. I support the heroes in our military, police, fire, and EMS. I despise the Defund the Police movement. But you lost me. I have lost faith in you, your office and the broken system you represent. You have broken your promises and our hearts.
On the front page of the 4th Judicial District website it says the following: “We will continuously strive to improve our self-awareness and will courageously lead and serve our community and office with compassion, empathy and humility.”
When offered a binder full of evidence, you turned a blind eye. How amazingly “self-aware” of you.
When you had an opportunity to “courageously lead” you hid behind platitudes and weak legalese.
When you had the opportunity to serve and restore faith in our legal system to a community member with “compassion, empathy and humility,” you did not act with “integrity.”
You chew through our community handing out judgements to numbers in a file. You don’t know their faces, their names, their pain and you sure as hell could not possibly care less about the wrecked lives you leave behind.
I recently had the opportunity to read the response your office gave to my son’s case. I read how you don’t agree that the affidavit was falsified.
We in the community do not get to simply disagree with the DA and walk away. My son did not get to walk away. He had to stand in court over and over faced with lie after lie knowing that is not who he is. You made him out to be a monster and you don’t even know him.
It’s time to take justice back from the uncaring. It’s time to break the machine.
We are not numbers. We are people.
And finally, by way of a final word, Christian told us this in a prior interview in early 2021:
“Just because somebody has been convicted of something, that doesn’t mean anything. This happens all the time and nobody cares. It was robotic. It was just a system and you’re just supposed to go through it. And nobody's supposed to actually care whether or not anything is true. And then it spits you out and assigns you a value: guilty or not guilty. It seems to me that people treat this like it's just any other job. And that means mistakes are made. And I think a lot of people in these positions don't realize how much their decisions affect people's entire lives.”