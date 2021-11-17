Thomas Hamner, 48, was arrested in Colorado Springs Nov. 9 in connection with the attempted insurrection of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. Hamner is accused of fighting police who were defending the U.S. Capitol, and is charged with civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, and assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, among other offenses.
Hamner is currently being represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.
Footage from the afternoon of Jan. 6 shows Hamner fighting with officers at a barricade and shoving a large metal Trump sign into a defensive police line, while wearing a Christmas sweater emblazoned with the slogan, “Guns don’t kill people, Clintons do.” He was later identified from a social media photo in which he was wearing the same sweater.