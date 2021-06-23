Here in late June, the pale gray veil that’s been hanging over Pikes Peak and the region is smoke from wildfires in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Smoke from wildfires in other Western states — and in Colorado — will be part of our mountain view all summer and into autumn (snowfall in late October slowed last year’s massive East Troublesome Fire in Grand and Larimer counties). These stories about wildfire in the West take the long view, from 2,000 years in the past up to our present-day challenges with drought, global warming and added stresses from a growing population.

Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis Just about every indicator of drought is flashing red across the western U.S. after a dry winter and warm early spring. The snowpack is at less than half of normal in much of the region. Reservoirs are being drawn down, river levels are dropping and soils are drying out.