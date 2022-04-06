A female inmate of the El Paso County Jail died on March 17 while in custody, representing the seventh fatality among inmates since January 2021.
About 2:22 p.m., Laura Gibbs, 41, was found unresponsive in her assigned cell, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
She died despite life-saving measures by “on scene personnel” and medics with American Medical Response and Colorado Springs Fire Department.
An autopsy is being performed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, which will lead to a determination of cause of death.
The Sheriff’s Office says Gibbs had not been convicted and was being held on a felony charge of criminal attempted robbery for which bond had been set at $2,000.
Sheriff Bill Elder told the Indy in early March that he’s working with former Undersheriff Pete Carey, recently named director of criminal justice services for the county, to thin out the jail population by taking into account threat risk and inmates’ inability to post bond.
That’s because Elder thinks not everyone belongs in jail. “It’s important for people to know just ’cause you’re in jail it’s not a death sentence,” he says. “I’m as shocked as anyone when an inmate dies. It troubles me as much as anyone."