Billionaire Phil Anschutz and his wife, Nancy, have filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking a refund on their 2018 state income taxes, The Colorado Sun reported.
The Sun reported the Anschutzes, whose Clarity Media owns The Gazette, The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics, say in the state court case that changes in federal tax law enacted as part of Congress’ 2020 pandemic response bill, the CARES Act, allow them to claim a refund in 2018 taxes.
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office, representing the Department of Revenue, said in court papers the couple’s interpretation is unreasonable. The AG’s Office wants the case dismissed and argued the Anschutzes’ interpretation could lead to fiscal chaos.
The state declined to comment, and attorneys representing the couple didn’t respond to requests for comment, The Sun reported.