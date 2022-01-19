It turns out November’s local elections did nothing to end contentious public comment periods at school board meetings. Colorado Springs School District 11’s Jan. 12 Board of Education meeting spilled across the halls of the administration building and into rooms designated for overflow.
Equity efforts and mask policy were front and center as members of Neighbors for Education, a new local group advocating for equity and access to public education, competed for public comment space with FAIR (Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism), a nationwide organization The Guardian describes as having “sprung up to spread the fear of critical race theory far and wide.”
Some background: In December, Alexis Knox-Miller, D11’s first director of equity and inclusion, dissolved the volunteer Diversity and Equity Leadership Team (DELT) after newly elected conservative board members made it clear they opposed it.
December also saw D11 scrap its mask requirement, after the new board was seated. Harrison School District 2 and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 opted to maintain mask requirements after the holiday break. A Jan. 3 email from D11 to families announced masks would still be optional when school resumed.
At the end of the email was a brief note: “You may also be aware that the virus has impacted D11 staffing across our schools and departments. We expect these challenges to increase with the arrival of the omicron variant over the coming weeks. We have a significant need for substitute teachers, as well as other positions across the District. If you or anyone you know might be interested in these opportunities, please visit www.d11.org/hr or call (719) 520-2000.”
The staffing shortage has continued since that email, forcing Holmes Middle School to move to remote learning. To deal with the shortages, D11 has tapped central administration employees to fill in as needed. “We have an emergency sub pool from central office,” said Devra Ashby, D11’s chief communications officer. “It was close to 90 people, but some of those people were removed so they could do critical work.”
D11 has nearly 60 people from central admin subbing one day a week, on a rotating schedule. According to data provided by Ashby, of the 346 open substitute jobs on Jan. 12, only 118 were filled by substitutes and 77 jobs did not require a substitute, for a fill rate of 56.4 percent. The shortage corresponds with a rising COVID positivity rate in El Paso County.
A Jan. 11 email to parents stated, “the District continues to experience a high volume of staff absences due to COVID... [W]e must consider the possibility of moving some classes and/or schools to brief remote learning periods.”
While a majority of commenters at Jan. 12’s board meeting urged D11 to reinstate a mask mandate in order to avoid a return to remote learning, some repeated the misinformation that masks were ineffective or that masks were harmful to children, physically and mentally. One speaker suggested D11 follow District 49’s example. Outbreak data from El Paso County Public Health has shown that D49, which has no mask requirement, has the most outbreaks and COVID cases, and the highest number of COVID cases per outbreak.
A majority of speakers addressed D11’s equity efforts. When Knox-Miller disbanded DELT following the election of conservative candidates Al Loma, Sandra Bankes and Lauren Nelson to the board, the district effectively shelved the equity audit conducted by the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and paid for by D11.
“The district opened up all the records they were able to open up — performance, discipline, attendance, pretty much everything,” explained Michael Williams, the former chair of DELT’s Equity Action Team. “It took [AIR] months to go through all that data. They looked at the gaps between Black, Latino, Asian, Native American students and their white counterparts. They looked at gaps within schools, trying to see different trends. There’s obvious gaps in certain areas and gaps between demographics. The whole goal was to make sure the district was doing more to close those gaps. If achievement gaps were closed with certain demographics, then the whole district is performing better.”
At the Jan. 12 board meeting, Joseph Boyle of the El Paso-Teller chapter of FAIR criticized the AIR audit. “The prior board’s equity audit appears not to be a product of open inquiry,” he said, “but the result of a quest to justify a predetermined ideological conclusion.”
Despite the opposition, Williams wasn’t the only former DELT member to speak during the board meeting. Kimbra Smith, a UCCS professor and D11 parent who helped develop the DELT’s purpose statement, warned of unintended consequences from dismantling the district’s equity work. “I’ve been working with several community partners on initiatives designed to provide a greater range of opportunities to our students,” she said. “... To give one example, I am meeting in two weeks with a grant-making representative from a major aerospace company, Boeing, interested in funding STEM initiatives in D11 high schools through projects designed to give those students real-world experience. An equity-based focus is a requirement for that proposal. The company is now concerned enough that those funds — of about $80,000 — are in jeopardy. ... I’m concerned that a lot of positions and initiatives brought to this board recently are based on misunderstandings, on false claims, on maneuvers that are intended to achieve political agendas that do not have our students’ best interests at heart. Those ongoing misrepresentations do a disservice to our students, our teachers, our staff, our community and this board itself.”
Loma, who started as board director this year, has been criticized by D11 parents over anti-vaccine social media posts. His Facebook page includes images falsely linking “mandatory vaccinations” and “microchip implants,” and in a Jan. 14 Facebook post he falsely stated: “Vaccines do not protect against Omicron.”
At the board meeting he made extended remarks opposing masks and downplaying the danger of COVID. “What’s the death rate?” Loma said. “You’re worried about dying? … I find this: Everyone wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die. … Mortality 91 percent reduction from Delta to Omicron,” he added, citing a study that has not yet been peer reviewed. “So yeah, we’re going to have a cure for you. It’s called NyQuil.”
“The lines have been drawn here,” Loma added when public comments were over. “Nobody’s gonna convince anybody, but the beauty of our country is everybody gets to share their opinion, and we all can learn that elections matter. They do, and on this election, it swung in a different way. But another one is coming — so hey, hang in there.”
Earlier in the meeting, Men of Influence member Shaun Walls emphasized that he and other Springs natives feel the new board is not representing the interests of the district. “We’re here to show you that no matter what you think you pulled off, you’ll always have to answer to the real community — and it’d be in the best interest of everyone in power to represent us correctly from your seat,” Walls said. “Because what you say and what you do will have consequences for you, as much as it has placed consequences on us. So your choice is clear. As you lay in bed with the devil, we carry the stick. You decide on which one you’re more concerned with.”
