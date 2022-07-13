In recent weeks, the mother of a 5-year-old girl killed in January and the mother’s boyfriend were arrested on homicide charges.
In January, Colorado Springs Police Department [CSPD] was called to a home where firefighters were attempting life-saving measures on Emily Canales.
Despite those efforts, she died at a local hospital.
An investigation ensued, and in June, her death was ruled a homicide after the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause was due to “multiple blunt force injuries,” CSPD said in a release.
The child’s mother, Brianne Escamilla, 27, was arrested in Littleton on July 5. Her boyfriend, Matthew Urias, 26, was arrested June 29, but the release didn’t say where.
Urias is being held in El Paso County jail without bond. Escamilla was in the Arapahoe County jail as of July 7. No bond was listed.
Emily’s death is the 26th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, CSPD had investigated 21 homicides in the city.
In late June, Joenny Astacio, 36, and Kira Villalba, 29, were arrested in connection with the Nov. 12, 2021, death of 18-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio from a fentanyl overdose.