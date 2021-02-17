Scott RC Levy, producing artistic director for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College’s theater company, announced on Facebook Feb. 12 that he would be leaving his position at the FAC after “an extraordinary 9 and 1/2 year tenure, filled with memories and friendships that are forever,” he wrote.
Under Levy’s direction, the FAC’s theater company has made impressive showings at the annual Henry Awards, statewide theater awards that are typically dominated by Denver companies.
Levy wrote that as of March 1 he will assume the position of deputy director of Green Box Arts, a nonprofit arts organization that hosts the annual Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls and supports arts in the town year-round.
FAC theater company Associate Director Nathan Halvorson and Production Manager Christopher Sheley will serve as interim artistic directors until a replacement is named, The Gazette reports.
Levy’s last day with the FAC will be Friday, Feb. 19.