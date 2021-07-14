Arts Vision 2030, a project gathering information about the arts community to be used in building a 10-year cultural plan, is in full swing. The months-long project is organized by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and Bee Vradenburg Foundation and led by a team of consultants and creatives.
This summer is dedicated to the “Community Engagement” portion of the planning process: feedback that will inform the next decade of arts. Jasmine Dillavou, a member of the steering committee (a group of creatives facilitating the community engagement process), says, “[T]here’s a lot of assumptions that we make about the arts community that can be easily remedied by just talking to people who actually make art in the community and participate in it.” As such, Arts Vision encourages all artists and community members in the Pikes Peak region to share their thoughts.
To participate, go to artsvision2030.com and create a profile. Take surveys, post your own ideas on the Idea Board and engage with other community forums through July 31. In October, Arts Vision will present its official plan to the community.