The scarred and stunted trees planted in Bill Wysong’s front yard on Rossmere Street in Mountain Shadows stand as a reminder of how close he and his wife Dorian were to losing their home nearly 10 years ago.

The Waldo Canyon Fire burned almost all the landscaping on their property and left patches of charred mulch in their backyard, inching up to the stucco exterior of their home, Wysong says. He, like many residents of Mountain Shadows, have stacks and digital folders full of photos that bring them back to the traumatic day.

One small aspen, for some reason, survived the blaze in the Wysongs’ yard. The fire, which burned 347 homes on Colorado Springs’ Westside on June 26, 2012, was indiscriminate in this way. It left some trees untouched and homes in the neighborhood standing, while one street over, burnt rows of homes down to their foundation, Wysong recalls.

The city later found that more than half of the homes damaged during Waldo were ignited by swirling fire brands or embers blowing in the high winds that day, more than “home to home” ignition, which made up only 16 percent of the damage.

Wysong believes the fire-resistant materials of his home helped save it. But two houses down, a neighbor had stucco siding and a metal roof, and that house was on fire in minutes from the blaze.

It was senseless; it was sheer luck, he tells the Indy.

“All these things that you learn on the fly — and now they’re putting into practice — sometimes it can be beneficial,” says Wysong, who’s now president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association. “Other times, there’s just not a prayer, because it’s blowing so fast.”

As the frequency and intensity of Colorado wildfires grow, residents on the Westside are fearing their luck has run out. Since Waldo, the state has had 15 of its 20 largest wildfires by acreage in history, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Ongoing drought conditions, unusual frequency of high-speed wind days and sometimes weeks of consecutive red flag warning days, are all indicators that wildfires have and will become harder to prevent and predict, says Dan Dallas, who was the Type 1 incident commander responding to the Marshall Fire in Boulder County earlier this year.

That fire, which Dallas says surprised residents and officials by first igniting in valley grasslands, became the most destructive fire in Colorado history, burning more than 1,000 homes in January.

“Everything is more volatile, everything is sooner in the year — and really, at any time of the year — and things are just more dynamic,” he tells the Indy.

Since Waldo, city council and the Colorado Springs Fire Department have worked with neighborhood associations and homeowners to expand fire mitigation efforts and passed the 2013 Ignition Resistant Construction Ordinance to ensure vulnerable neighborhoods are built using non-combustible materials.

Fire Marshal Brett Lacey says the number of homeowners associations actively participating in CSFD’s neighborhood chipping program has more than doubled since Waldo, from 60 to 142. Chipping is a fire mitigation strategy where CSFD helps residents dispose of branches and woody debris in people’s yards that could become fuel for a wildfire, Lacey says.

Regional authorities also updated and improved their emergency alert systems after Waldo, and there’s plans for CSFD to adopt a new program to create some structure for wildfire evacuations.

But the inevitability of destructive fire in current weather conditions has left some residents living in the 35,000 homes in the Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI, anxious for concrete and detailed action beyond prevention strategies — they want clear ways out of their mountainside communities, and to know how long evacuation will take.

No matter how much mitigation communities do, they argue, the fires will come. What of Wysong’s neighbor’s metal roof?

Evacuation planning and modeling has become a particular point of contention between the city and people like the Wysongs, who say they were scarred by Waldo and are now involved in a homeowner association and neighbor group for the Westside that advocates for city-led evacuation planning, called Westside Watch. Bill Wysong is president of the group.

Westside Watch members want the city to model and pre-plan evacuations from neighborhoods, and since 2020 have pushed for routes and traffic congestion to be considered when the city reviews residential development proposals.

City emergency officials, on the other hand, are reluctant to create plans for fires that are inherently unpredictable. The “erratic” Waldo Canyon Fire grew from 4,500 to 15,622 acres in just one day, and in a matter of minutes swept into Mountain Shadows, according to the city’s “Final After Action Report” about the fire, published in April 2013.

CSFD has stuck to encouraging residents to be prepared on an individual level — have necessary belongings ready to go, know multiple routes out of the neighborhood and follow evacuation orders.

Lacey told the Indy it’s not helpful to establish and ingrain in residents a designated way out of their neighborhood, nor to set a standard clearance time for evacuations based on traffic conditions or population. People will grow to expect those plans to be static during chaotic, evolving emergency situations, and then they become counterintuitive, he says.

“One of the old comments we used to make while visiting with and joking with the neighborhoods years ago was, well, we can build a sign out of wood that says ‘evacuation route,’ and then what are you going to do when you drive by and then that sign’s on fire,” Lacey says.

He also noted the changing nature of fires in the Springs due to climate change, with examples of fires earlier this year that prompted quick evacuations and damaged homes on the city’s north and east sides. Wildfire, as Dallas and officials in Boulder observed during Marshall, is no longer exclusive to the WUI.

“Our bigger threat and what we experience typically locally — just like the fires we had out in Stetson Hills and one off The Farm — the fires are occurring right in the middle of the neighborhood,” Lacey says. “If that’s happening and we tell you to evacuate. I don’t care what the so-called clearance time is. You’ve got to get out now.”

Pull Quote Everything is more volatile, everything is sooner in the year... — Dan Dallas

R.C. Smith, a board member for Westside Watch who was with the city’s Fire Department for 38 years and did a one-year stint as deputy chief of operations for the El Paso County Office of Emergency Management after Waldo, says that some level of planning is possible, and city officials are resisting it.

Ideally, the city would create an evacuation route map similar to its existing Wildfire Risk Assessment Site for properties in the WUI, which currently tells residents their level of risk based on their address, Smith says. He sees it as, if buildings have required evacuation maps and occupancy limits, why can’t the same be done for neighborhoods?

“We can do that for what I call the built environment — we determine how many people can be in there in a safe manner, and what’s the easiest way to get them out, what’s the most efficient way to get them out,” Smith explains. “But for the unbuilt environment, we can’t. Science and math won’t even approach that.”

He thinks that’s wrong.

“The city’s just kind of dug in, like, ‘We don’t want to do that,’” Smith says.

Councilors have queried about, but not pursued, Westside Watch’s proposals.

The group, along with national emergency management, transportation and evacuation experts they enlisted, presented an ordinance to City Council during a November work session that mandates a slate of preparation measures and analysis of safety hazards in the city code, only for city safety officials to present their own, scaled-back version of an ordinance for emergency evacuation planning earlier this year.

The ordinance presented by fire, police and Office of Emergency Management officials last month calls for the city to create an “All-Hazards Evacuation Plan” that is reviewed every five years by the various entities responsible for evacuations in the Pikes Peak region.

According to the ordinance, which Council has yet to vote on, the plan “shall include evacuation operations, re-entry, and evacuation zones pre-determined by the Police and Fire Departments.”

The Fire Department has also shared that it will acquire a software tool called Zonehaven, which helps divide the city into smaller subsections “taking into consideration natural topography, existing neighborhoods, and major roads,” so that officials can determine which areas to evacuate in a more “targeted” way during emergency situations, Lacey says.

“That allows us to grab a smaller population at a time to peel them off, if you will, so we don’t have the big area,” he explains. “If I say, like in Waldo, ‘All of Mountain Shadows evacuate,’ that’s a lot of people. We were successful in evacuating 34,000 people in four hours [then]. But people were stressed; it was nerve-racking.”

Zonehaven will also improve the region’s emergency alert systems, used to notify residents of mandatory evacuations, says Andrew Notbohm, deputy director of the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management.

Having those pre-determined zones will help streamline the decision of where to send notifications — whether through the El Paso-Teller County 9-1-1’s Peak Alerts system, the national Emergency Alert System on radio or television, or Wireless Emergency Alerts, which are used for amber alerts, Notbohm told the Indy. Those geographical boundaries for notifications are traditionally hand-drawn by emergency officials as a hazard is ongoing, he explains.

“In the event of an emergency, we can upload those and send them out based on pre-defined polygons,” Notbohm says. “It’s something not unique to alert and warning — different jurisdictions have those built. Zonehaven is a software that helps jurisdictions build those polygons in advance.”

The city officials’ ordinance was on Council’s agenda to consider during a June 14 regular meeting, but Lacey says this was moved to July. Tom Strand, councilor at-large and Council president, did not provide comment before the Indy’s press deadline.

However, Notbohm says there will be a meeting with officials about the roll out of Zonehaven this week, and it will be operational “sooner than later.” Lacey added that the Fire Department was in the process of purchasing Zonehaven, customizing it for the Springs and training department staff on how to use it.

To the members of Westside Watch, what’s most overtly missing from the city’s new plans are the zoning and development requirements they proposed in their November ordinance. The group has demanded that rezoning requests and development plans, along with other types of land development proposals in the WUI, go through reviews for public safety standards in emergency situations.

For example, for residential housing builds, the city should determine how many more cars could congest roads, whether existing traffic routes can handle them and how long it would take residents to get out, should areas increase in population, the Westside Watch ordinance suggests.

But Wysong says he’s noticed that the proposal’s zoning and redevelopment piece has been a non-starter. Westside Watch leaders say they’ve also been branded as “anti-development,” a characterization that Dana Duggan, a board member who lives in The Broadmoor neighborhood, rejects.

“I do believe that we’ve had so much explosive growth since we did a study back in 2010, that it’s the city’s job to maintain that data and use these free tools out there to update it on an annual basis as we grow,” she says.

The public safety versus development argument worked once — when Council voted last year to deny a developer’s zoning request to build a 420-unit apartment complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road. At the time, Westside Watch argued the apartments would create a hazard for surrounding neighborhoods should they need to evacuate for wildfire.

But the city’s ordinance from this year, Duggan says, “completely ignores the development piece.”

Another issue is there’s not much movement at the state level to create standards for infill development in WUI communities, says State Rep. Marc Snyder, who represents District 18 in the Colorado General Assembly.

Dallas, the Type 1 commander for the Marshall Fire, added that there’s no national standard for wildfire evacuation modeling, either — “I know that for a fact,” he says.

Snyder says he was on the Wildfire Matters Review Committee, an interim committee in the General Assembly, during summer 2021, where he took initial steps for the committee to write a bill that requires communities in the WUI statewide to have evacuation plans. But for many reasons, it didn’t pan out, and the committee instead pursued a bill to help fund local wildfire mitigation efforts, he told the Indy.

Snyder also realized after speaking with fire experts that the issue is more complicated than he initially thought.

“It’s really hard to make a statewide mandate, because it’s really community by community — they’re all different,” he says. “I think what a lot of people up in Denver don’t really understand is how close we are to the Pike National Forest. … There are some unique challenges here, when you talk about infill development.”

Snyder praised Westside Watch members like Duggan for holding city officials’ “feet to the fire,” but noted that there needs to be a focus on common ground between what the two groups think is best for wildfire preparedness. It’s a necessary and ongoing discussion, especially nowadays, with the growing threats of wildfire that expand beyond the WUI, he says.

“It seems like they’re becoming much more frequent, much more destructive and more intense,” Snyder says. “I think that has raised the public awareness more, that these are not just a one-off that happens once every 10 years.

“It’s definitely a discussion worth having — how do we regulate new development in high risk areas, as opposed to just turning another 100 acres of ranchland into housing developments out east?”