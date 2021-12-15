Some studies have estimated as many as one in 10 American youths have experienced homelessness — and in Colorado Springs, young people make up about 10 percent of the homeless population, according to Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The Place.
Previously operating under the name Urban Peak Colorado Springs, The Place is a safe space for homeless teens and young adults. The nonprofit provides roofs, resources and relationships to help them transition off the streets while giving them the opportunity to become self-sufficient and find an empowered, meaningful life.
The three primary focuses at The Place are outreach, finding overnight shelter and helping to provide stable housing. The outreach team connects with young people on the street (ages 15-24), immediately providing key items that make a big difference in quality of life. Food, shelter and clothing are handed out in the 20-bed facility along with support from staff who are available to help 24/7. The housing program helps youths move safely toward self-sufficiency and brighter futures.
“There’s so many great causes but if you don’t have shelter or basic needs, it’s really hard to tackle anything else,” Kemppainen says.
Before The Place, Kemppainen was the executive director of Inside Out Youth Services, an organization focused on the local LGBTQ population. “Working at Inside Out is how I got to know Urban Peak,” says Kemppainen. “About 25 percent of youth at Inside Out were experiencing homelessness and using the services of Urban Peak. And in 2013, I became executive director of Urban Peak.”
Under Kemppainen’s leadership, the amicable decision was made to separate from Urban Peak, for The Place to stand on its own. Even choosing the name “The Place” was very deliberate. “We wanted the name nondescript because some don’t want others to know they’re living in a shelter,” said Kemppainen. “If someone’s talking about it, they can say, ‘Hey, have you been to The Place lately?’ versus ‘Have you been to such-and-such shelter?’ Ultimately, we’re the place young people can find belonging, the place they can go when in crisis and the place where they can turn their life around.”
In 2021, The Place worked with 670 young people through their core programs — and 197 youths transitioned off the streets into a safe and stable environment — some even reunited with their families.
“We’ve had an 18-year-old at our shelter for three months now,” Kemppainen says. “She’s had a series of abuse situations in her home with her parents. She just moved into our transitional living program house — we rent homes where youth can move into. She’s on track, finishing high school, and back on proper medications.”
In addition to its recent successes, The Place is expanding its programming.
“The Place is excited that in December that we’re going to achieve one of our three strategic objectives to create a way home for youth in this community, and that’s to create a daytime drop-in center for young people experiencing homelessness,” Kemppainen says.
From a taxpayer’s perspective, the estimated cost of a person remaining homeless is at least $36,000 a year — considering all factors. “That’s to remain homeless,” emphasizes Kemppainen. “But with projects like permanent supportive housing, the estimated expense is closer to $14,000 a year. It’s a moral imperative but also an economically smart thing to do when we can get young people off the street, supported and helped — and change their trajectory.”