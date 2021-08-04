For the fourth time since the Trails, Open Space and Parks measure initially was adopted by voters in 1997, the city wants to make changes that some say will help sustain the city’s still-underfunded parks system.
But others argue the proposed changes undermine the original purpose of the tax — to preserve open space.
Few city issues have enjoyed the sustained public relations success that the TOPS tax has. It was adopted and subsequently modified three times by comfortable voter margins.
And supporters say the latest iteration also enjoys wide support. As City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman said at the July 12 Council work session, “I’m pinching myself over the support out there.”
Moreover, while there might be pockets of opposition, there’s no sign opponents are prepared to organize and fund a “vote no” campaign. Some might even vote for it while holding their nose, though Councilor Nancy Henjum warned at least one voter plans a door-to-door campaign against the measure.
But it’s worth noting the ballot measure as discussed in July would transform TOPS from focusing largely on open space preservation to maintaining a park system the city has failed to sufficiently fund for years.
Still, Skorman, who led the original 1997 TOPS measure and helped lead a months-long effort to bring the newest measure to voters, is enthusiastic about advocating for it. “I’ve never seen such broad support for parks in the past,” he said.
To fully understand the significance of the new TOPS measure, take a look at how the tax, initially resisted by some city and community leaders, has evolved. (Disclaimer: Indy founder John Weiss was instrumental in the original TOPS campaign and subsequent TOPS ballot measures.)
The TOPS tax was first approved by voters by a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent in 1997. The measure imposed a .1 of a percent tax — a penny on a $10 purchase — for 12 years, expiring on April 30, 2009. The measure stipulated that 60 percent of the revenue would be spent on acquisition and stewardship of open space, 20 percent on construction, acquisition and maintenance of trails, and 20 percent on acquisition and construction of parks, but not maintenance. It also specified that only 2 percent could be spent on administration, planning and maintenance.
In 2003, voters extended the tax through December 2025 by a wider margin, 68 percent to 32 percent. The measure limited maintenance for TOPS-funded trails, open space and parks to 6 percent of the total collected; no more than 3 percent could be used on program management. The remainder was to be split 60-20-20 as designated by the original measure.
In 2010, once again the city asked voters to modify the tax by allowing up to 15 percent to be used for maintenance of parks, trails and open space for two years — from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2012. Voters again approved it, 56 percent to 44 percent, although the nonprofit Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) opposed it, expressing concern that its original purpose of acquiring open space, trails and parks would be eroded if the city took a larger portion for maintenance. (TOSC’s board voted July 28 to support the newest measure.)
In 2013, the city returned to voters for yet another modification. This time, the city asked permission to allow the 20 percent set aside for acquisition and construction of parks to be used not only for acquisition, construction and maintenance of new park areas, but also to maintain and renovate existing parks within the city’s park system. Voters overwhelmingly approved the change 72 percent to 28 percent.
Now, the city wants to again overhaul the TOPS measure, extending it for 20 years. The new version would erode percentages for new acquisitions and beef up maintenance of the city’s entire system, while doubling the tax — from .1 of a percent to .2 of a percent.
The measure headed for the Nov. 2 ballot would allocate 30 percent “off the top,” as Skorman says, for administration and maintenance, representing a radical change from the current restrictions. The measure stipulates 5 percent for administration, planning and program maintenance, and 25 percent for maintenance and operations of all city parks, trails and open space.
The remaining 70 percent would be split, with 40 percent going to parks, 30 percent to trails and 30 percent to open space.
But the actual percentages would be much less, because those percentages are figured after 30 percent is dedicated for administration and maintenance. Thus, open space would be reduced to 21 percent of the total collected, instead of the original 60 percent. Trails would receive 21 percent, instead of the 20 percent designated in the 1997 measure, and parks would be allotted 28 percent, rather than 20 percent as stated in the original 1997 measure.
The TOPS Working Committee, a citizen panel created in compliance with the 1997 ballot question to oversee the money, last December called for extending the tax by 20 years and increasing it from .1 of a percent to .25 of a percent, which would generate roughly $25 million a year.
The committee also recommended an even split among trails, open space and parks of 30 percent each, reserving “a flexible” 10 percent to be allocated to any of those categories by recommendation of the committee — taking into account those ratios apply to the remaining 91 percent of funding after 3 percent is spent on administration and 6 percent for maintenance.
The TOPS committee was to review and comment on the proposed ballot measure in the near future, as was the Parks Advisory Board.
A poll conducted several months ago by the Trust for Public Lands showed widespread support for increasing the TOPS tax to .25 of a percent.
But Mayor John Suthers, who’s focused his attention largely on basic infrastructure such as roads and drainage as well as public safety, opposed such a sharp increase.
He’s since agreed to campaign for the 100 percent increase, which would generate roughly $20 million a year.
His support hinged on diverting a good share of the TOPS tax money to maintenance of existing parks and development of new ones.
Bear in mind, earlier this year, the city’s Infrastructure Assessment for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department shows the city lags nearly $270 million behind on capital maintenance for the parks system. Conducted by Jacobs, a worldwide consulting firm, the study noted $99 million of that backlog pertains to undeveloped neighborhood and community parks and open space.
While the Parks Department has benefited from the city winning voter approval to retain excess funds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), its big problem stems from general fund support being slashed to $3 million annually from $19 million amid the 2008 recession, from which its budget has never fully recovered.
Suthers refuses to promise the city will maintain general fund parks funding in the future, as part of the TOPS campaign.
“I will not represent to the public [that] you’ll never see a cut in the parks budget below this amount,” he said on July 12, noting the 2008 recession hit the city hard, forcing officials to focus on public safety at the expense of other services.
But he noted due to changes in property values and state laws governing property taxes, the city expects to receive more in property tax revenue in coming years, which could be channeled to parks.
Councilor Wayne Williams said he supports the concept of maintenance of effort, but not at the exclusion of other public services.
“I’m wary of something that says if the economy plunges, this is the one sacrosanct area,” he said. “We won’t respond to your fire, but we’ll make sure your park is nice.”
The so-called maintenance of effort that appears in the ballot language is “aspirational,” meaning a “hope to” rather than a “must do” provision.
It’s worth noting that Colorado Springs voters adopted a ballot measure sought by city officials in April that no longer limits ballot titles to 30 words. Those who opposed it said the change allows city officials to essentially use the taxpayer-funded ballots to campaign for their measures.
The TOPS measure comprises 316 words and contains phrases such as “preserving fragile ecosystems,” and “conserving natural resources such as water.” It also reminds voters the tax won’t apply to prescription drugs and food, which is standard for all city sales taxes. The increased tax also will not be subject to revenue caps imposed by TABOR.
Williams also supports ballot language that allows the city to be “flexible,” notably by allocating 30 percent of the TOPS revenue to administration and maintenance.
City councilors have long said the city has done a fine job of preserving open space, having acquired 7,169 acres thus far. TOPS money also has built or improved 66 parks and built 50 miles of trails. But maintaining all the new additions poses a challenge, they say.
Most councilors support the measure, and Williams said he’s met with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC about helping with a “vote yes” campaign. Since Council won’t refer the measure to voters until late August or September, no campaign committee has yet been formed. Rachel Beck, the Chamber & EDC’s vice president of government affairs, who has run ballot measure campaigns in the past in which the Chamber took a position, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the campaign.
Skorman says a “vote yes” campaign effort could cost up to $200,000.
Some longtime parks and open space supporters, though, don’t share Council’s enthusiasm.
Kathy Meinig, a key opponent of the city’s Strawberry Fields open space land swap with The Broadmoor, tells the Indy via email the TOPS measure seems to contradict an action by Council earlier this year that reduced the amount of parkland developers must gift the city, from 7.5 acres per 1,000 population to 5.5 acres. The reasoning stemmed from the city’s analysis that shows 5.5 acres per 1,000 population is the amount currently occupied by parks; thus, developers shouldn’t be asked for more than that allotment.
“The parks department cries poor and it is true that they need funds,” Meinig says, “but the fact that the developers get a big break while the citizens of the city are asked to double their tax for parks is inconsistent.”
She notes she doesn’t take her decision lightly, given her past support of parks, but she’ll vote “no” this time.
“Hopefully the ballot measure will evolve from the current form into something I could support,” she says, “and that would require dedicated and safeguarded funds for open space acquisition, not a huge slush fund to be spent at the whim of the park director.”
Judith Rice-Jones, a longtime parks supporter, says via email she’s always supported TOPS, but adds, “[We] can’t keep reducing funds meant specifically for purchases.”
To support the new measure, she says, it would need to guarantee amounts for acquisition of open space, which she believes is critically needed as the city grows.
“Any need for stewardship of such areas should come from general parks funds beyond TOPS funds which must be reserved specifically for OPEN SPACE,” she writes.
Kent Obee, former Parks Advisory Board member and longtime open space supporter, is skeptical of the measure, noting the shift from open space acquisition to maintenance and improvements.
“As currently written, there is absolutely no safeguard for any open space acquisition funds,” Obee wrote in an email to Council members. “It is all ‘trust me’ from Karen [Palus, parks director].”
Another thing Rice-Jones notes is how much more open space other Front Range communities preserve compared to Colorado Springs.
Skorman counters that most of the critical open spaces have now been preserved and other cities’ purchases, too, have slowed down. Also, the city must be able to maintain those, as well as maintain and develop parkland, he says.
“In the beginning open space was everything,” Skorman says in an interview. “Stratton [open space], all these places, were slated to be developed. That was the original purpose — to save those places. But we saved most of them. I’m not saying it’s not a good point to bring up, but I just don’t know if there’s that much more left. Should it switch to parks and trail development, I think it really is something voters will go for, because that’s where we can gain capacity.
“Some parks are in bad condition,” he notes. “Tennis courts are in bad shape. No trees. Bathrooms are locked up. The hope is to activate them again.”
Skorman says in the interview the tax extension would raise $120 million for open space over 20 years, based on the tax generating $20 million per year.
But that figure is based on open space receiving 30 percent of the total amount collected, not the 21 percent it actually would receive due to 30 percent earmarked for maintenance and administration “right off the top” before the rest is divvied up. If open space receives only 21 percent, the total over 20 years would be $84 million.
Skorman also notes the mayor has pledged to support increasing the city’s Lodgers and Auto Rental Tax, which stands at 2 percent now compared to 10 percent or more in other cities. Suthers said he’s willing to allocate a good portion of the proceeds to “tourism-burdened parks,” such as Garden of the Gods Park, which hosts more than 1 million visitors a year, Palmer Park, and North Cheyenne Cañon where The Broadmoor operates Seven Falls.
It’s unlikely the LART measure will land on the Nov. 2 ballot, but another city measure connected to the outdoors seems to have sufficient support to be decided by voters this fall.
That measure will ask voter permission to earmark $15 million in revenue collected this year above the TABOR cap for fire mitigation — largely but not exclusively on the Westside.
The city has one of the largest Wildland Urban Interface areas in the country, and 35,000 residents live nestled into wooded areas at risk of fire, Skorman says. He notes the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire caused more than $1 billion in losses and destroyed 347 homes on the city’s northwest side. In addition, he says, the city could use the money to leverage state and federal grants.
Suthers is on board, saying the city could join with the county and expand coverage of fire mitigation to Black Forest and other areas. “I think it may be very, very popular,” Suthers said.
City Council is due to vote on the TOPS ballot measure and, perhaps, the WUI measure, on Aug. 10. Ballot language must be delivered to the county Clerk & Recorder’s Office by Sept. 3.