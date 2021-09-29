Bigfoot, also known as the sasquatch, is one of the greater North American cryptids. The elusive primate, occasionally captured in blurry video and photos and leaving behind footprints, has a reputation for inhabiting the Pacific Northwest, but Colorado boasts its share of famous sasquatch sightings.
Largely used for tongue-in-cheek marketing purposes these days, bigfoot has been sighted regularly across Colorado since the 1970s, and some researchers suggest there is a connection between bigfoot and the wave of UFO sightings and cattle mutilations in Colorado in the late ’70s.
This year, on Sept. 18, 44 people took part in the Pikes Peak Bigfoot Benefit Hike, an event held to raise funds for Barr Camp’s capital fund. Participants hiked along the Mount Esther and Crowe Gulch trails, looking for “bigfoot,” which was Barr Camp board member Russ Iverson in a convincing bigfoot costume.
“It’s really just about bringing up the capital fund for Barr Camp,” explained Iverson during the post-hike party and awards ceremony at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs. The hike raised $ 2709.36 for Barr Camp.
During normal years, Barr Camp, which serves as a way station for hikers summiting Pikes Peak, sustains itself through cabin and campsite reservations that include breakfast and a spaghetti dinner. COVID-19 restrictions last year made normal operations at Barr Camp impossible. “It’s self-sustaining, even though it’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” says Iverson. “During COVID you had big swaths of time where we didn’t have people coming up there. It pays for itself when people stay at the cabin, buy the spaghetti dinner and the breakfast. We all of the sudden are paying for caretakers, upkeep, the ATV, everything [without income].
It’s like an amped-up bed-and-breakfast; it still has to be taken care of. You’re still staffing it. We kept cutting into our own capital fund until we got down to a really low level. I just thought, ‘You know what? Let me just, as a board member, throw this out there and A) bring some money in and B) remind people we’re back open.’ We’re building up our capital and that way if there’s an emergency, say solar panels and a wind storm or something catastrophic, we can obviously still replace it. It’s good to have a cushion.”
In addition to providing food and lodging to hikers, the Barr Camp caretakers also work to ensure their safety. “You have no idea how many times they, and every caretaker before them, have gently prodded hikers to not attempt to reach the summit during a pit stop,” said Iverson. “There are countless times they have literally rescued folks on Barr Trail, Elk Park, Bottomless Pit, etc., and prevented rescues by diverting them back down.”
The Bigfoot Benefit Hike was made possible by a number of local sponsors. “We had Cerberus Brewery, Finch & Gable Real Estate, Benton Capital, Colorado Springs Bike Shop, Sasquatch Cookies, Red Dog Coffee and Old Town Guesthouse Bed & Breakfast in Old Colorado City,” said Iverson. “A nice group of localized sponsors that know of Barr Camp.”
When coming up with the idea for the hike, Iverson said he wanted to do something unique. “It’s so quirky,” he said. “People come to an event like a 5K and everything’s out there in front of them. Everything is marked and tagged, right turn, right turn and you’re back at the finish line. This, people had to look at a map, not even knowing what they’re looking for. People were like ‘Whoa, this is kinda hard.’”
Despite the success of his event, Iverson himself is not a bigfoot believer. “Pikes Peak and [in] Cascade, people think there’s bigfoot around,” he said. “Do I believe in bigfoot? Not really. It’s quirky and fun, so I put them together and it’s kind of like a race. You get out there and hunt.”
Iverson isn’t the only one to make use of the sasquatch for promotional purposes. The newly renovated Pikes Peak Summit House gift shop features a life-sized plush bigfoot and plenty of sasquatch merchandise. Visit COS, the official marketing organization for Colorado Springs, maintains a blog post detailing bigfoot’s history in the Pikes Peak region.
“Sasquatch, Bigfoot and Yeti,” reads the Visit COS blog. “It goes by many names and has been said to call Pike National Forest home. Passersby, visitors, park rangers and investigators alike have told their tall tales of seeing the elusive, hairy creature wandering the woods along the twists and turns of the Pikes Peak Highway. Sightings first reported in the area date back to the 1800s.”
In 1990, a bigfoot crossing sign was added to the Pikes Peak Highway, no doubt inspired by the much-publicized account of Green Mountain Falls resident Dan Masias, whose bigfoot encounter was featured on the TV show Unsolved Mysteries. According to a 1991 article in the Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph, “The legend first drew publicity in January 1988 after Dan Masias reported the strange occurrences around his home. It began with banging against the house in the middle of the night; then Masias noticed big footprints in the snow that appeared to have been left by a barefoot human. Finally, Masias saw two large hairy beings running along the road one night with their long arms swinging.”
Masias isn’t alone. The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, which catalogs bigfoot sightings around the world, reports 130 sightings in Colorado going back to the 1970s. Recent sightings include footprints and droppings found in Chaffee County, and reports of “loud wood knocks,” a commonly reported sasquatch activity, near Deer Lakes in Hinsdale County.
In July 2019, a pair of campers reported actually seeing a sasquatch in Mayflower Gulch in Summit County. According to the report posted on bfro.net, “On Thursday July 25 my girlfriend and I [were] hiking in Mayflower Basin south of Co 91... I saw a very large brown biped approach the snow wall/cornice and seek to climb it.
The biped was unable to climb up over 20 feet, moved back down laterally to its right, and then down to the ground off the snow. It then walked on two legs very briskly to the right, subsequently out of my view. About 4-5 minutes later a hiker with his dog came walking down the trail. And I later saw this brown biped from time to time walking above the snow cornice southbound. Did not see it again.”
When the hiker went to the area to investigate, he found “hand prints in the snow in an arch, one print lower with three big fingers and one thumb. Foot prints were not descriptive of toes, arch, heel.”
Prevailing theories about the nature of sasquatch abound. Those who are scientifically minded entertain notions that bigfoot is a kind of missing link, a secretive and undiscovered primate species native to North America. Bigfoot hunters often report vocalizations, rock throwing, wood knocks and nest-building (like gorillas), as evidence of bigfoot’s primate nature.
Other explanations for bigfoot are a little more esoteric. Katie Griboski, the Colorado director of MUFON [Mutual UFO Network], has identified a connection between bigfoot sightings and the wave of cattle mutilations and UFO sightings in Colorado during the late 1970s [see tinyurl.com/CowsDown].
She’s currently working on her second book, High Strangeness on a Colorado Ranch; The Colorado “Skinwalker” Ranch – Craft, Cattle, Copters, Cryptids and Cover-Ups, which documents strange activity on an Elbert County ranch just north of Black Forest during the late ’70s. Griboski gave an overview of her research during the 30th annual UFO Congress and Film Festival. “There was a barn and a silo on the ranch property as well, and that’s where the sasquatch, the hairy creature was seen,” she said during her presentation. “They would bang on the doors, peek through the barn. A lot of reports of the sasquatch being seen.”
The connection between bigfoot and UFOs is a controversial one in sasquatch circles. The possibility that there is an undocumented primate species is one thing. After all, the European scientific community didn’t believe that gorillas really existed until proof was discovered in 1902. The idea that sasquatch is part of some kind of extraterrestrial phenomenon is a bridge too far for some.
“To me it seemed like they were directly connected to the crafts and the lights seen at the ranch at the time,” said Griboski, who admits that the plains of Elbert County are an unusual place to find bigfoot, which is normally reported in the Rocky Mountains or Pacific Northwest. “I’m not saying all bigfoot, sasquatch creatures are connected to UFOs, but it seems to appear in this case, and in cases that I’ve read in other books. That’s a whole other phenomenon in itself.”