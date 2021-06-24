El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association will host a grand opening of the new pickleball courts at Bear Creek Regional Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
With the help of the association, El Paso County Parks renovated four worn-down tennis courts into 12 modern, outdoor pickleball courts.
The association provided $100,000 for the project and obtained a $20,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation.
The association is a local nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission to enhance the health and welfare of the public by organizing, promoting and helping to grow the sport of pickleball in El Paso County. It aims to foster participation in local amateur pickleball activities and ease the administrative and fiscal burden on local governments.
The 12 new courts add to the 15 courts in Monument Valley Park, which the association other helps to maintain, four courts at Venezia Park, eight courts at North Side Social and a handful of private courts. The association also helps promote the sport and provides lessons.
Considered the fastest growing sport in America, pickleball is a two- or four-player paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. The game is played on a tennis-type surface less than half the size of a regular tennis court. Each player utilizes a paddle to hit a ball over the net, attempting to score points against the other team.
The sport is increasingly popular in Colorado Springs as well. The pickleball association hosts an annual regional tournaments that attract visitors to the region, and the association’s membership has grown from about 600 two years ago to more than 1,400.
For more information on the PPPA, visit pikespeakpickleball.com.