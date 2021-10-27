You’ve heard it before… “The sequel is never as good as the original.” We at the Indy beg to differ. The pages that follow make up our Best Of Vol. II, celebrating Colorado Springs’ finest… everything… per our readers. Look no further for the top tattoo parlors. Inside you’ll discover the dankest of dispensaries. Awaiting is the pinnacle of day spas, the don’t-miss of dental practices and the bee’s knees of Pilates. Whether you need work on your auto body or your body body, from gyms to docs to hair salons — if it’s the best, it’s here.
So, save that crap about sequels being warmed-over remnants of their forebears. This is Best Of Vol. II — made with the same quality ingredients as the original.
Now get to celebrating! — Bryan Grossman, editor-in-chief
Media Personality
Gold: Matt Meister, FOX21
Talk about an expert. Matt Meister has been forecasting and reporting on the weather for decades. He’s been there for the really big events, like the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 and the Black Forest Fire in 2013. But he’s also the go-to weather guy for routine rain storms and blizzards. As he says on the Fox21 website, “My forecasts focus on what the weather means for the people living in it.”
Meister has received an Emmy nomination and numerous other accolades, including winning the Indy’s Best Media Personality title four times in the past decade. He’s spent time at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder studying thunderstorms in order to create an automated forecasting/tracking system, components of which are used by the National Weather Service.
Meister holds a bachelor of science degree in meteorology from Metro State in Denver and has worked at stations in Wyoming and Colorado.
Silver: Heather Skold, KRDO | Bronze: Rob Quirk, KOAA
Local Radio Station
Gold: KRCC 91.5
Declaring KRCC the top local radio station might say more about the Indy’s audience than anything. Expecting a higher level of sophistication, readers are drawn to the reporting offered by NPR and its Colorado Public Radio affiliate.
KRCC carries NPR’s standard offerings, such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered, but an award-winning staff also gathers news from across the state and region. It’s come a long way since it was started by Colorado College students in 1951 (its licenses are still held by CC.) The station serves a wide area extending from Colorado Springs to Salida to Limon to Raton, New Mexico. Member supported, KRCC is in the capable hands of Station Manager Jeff Bieri (at KRCC since 1989), while Andrea Chalfin oversees the news operation as managing editor.
Be sure to visit their new spot in the Southern Colorado Public Media Center at 720 N. Tejon St. The space will also house the Colorado College Journalism Institute and Rocky Mountain PBS’s Regional Innovation Center. Smart, insightful and thorough, the station has consistently nailed Gold in the Indy’s Best Of contest — and does so again this year.
Silver: 94.3 KILO | Bronze: 103.9 RXP
Local TV Station
Gold: Rocky Mountain PBS
Antiques Roadshow. PBS NewsHour. Great Performances. Sesame Street. Frontline. These are just a few of the iconic offerings public television has to offer. The station draws more than a million viewers to its local, national and international programming that serves up learning opportunities and diverse points of view.
Rocky Mountain PBS, established in Denver in 1956, is Colorado’s PBS network, with stations in Denver, Grand Junction, Pueblo/Colorado Springs, Durango and Steamboat Springs. Its parent company, Rocky Mountain Public Media, also runs two FM radio stations — KUVO Jazz and The Drop: The People’s Station for Hip Hop & R&B.
RMPBS headquarters in the Springs will share space with KRCC 91.5 FM at 720 N. Tejon St.
Check out Native Lens, the show that invites Native and Indigenous storytellers to share their poetry, documentaries and other narrative works.
Silver: KKTV | Bronze: FOX21/SOCO CW
Artist
Gold: Liese Chavez
Liese Chavez never graduated from high school. “As a result,” she says, “I have pretty limited options in my life in terms of how much money I can make and what kind of dreams I can have.” With little formal education, she felt stuck, working sales and physical labor jobs that didn’t require a degree. Then she turned to art, a longtime passion of hers. “It was sort of my way out of a dead-end life,” says Chavez.
She got a job as a salesperson, making around $8.50 an hour at an art gallery in Manitou Springs, and it wasn’t long before she was selling her own artwork too. Years later, Chavez is an established and celebrated local creator, perhaps best known for her surrealist oil paintings. She’s also one of the artists behind the beloved brick-and-mortar Chavez Gallery in Old Colorado City, which she’s co-owned with her husband Kris since 2014.
“None of this would be possible without the amazing support that we have had here, our friends and clients,” says Chavez. “The art that we make is so personal, and so the connections that we have with those that support us are very personal. And so they mean everything to us.”
The Chavezes plan to move to California next year, and their gallery will be closing permanently by July of 2022. “It will be the end of a wonderful run here,” she says.
Silver: Su Kaiden Cho | Bronze: Jasmine Dillavou
Local Band
Gold: Tejon Street Corner Thieves
Outlaw alt-folk group Tejon Street Corner Thieves is a Springs music staple. So, to what does the band attribute its success? “Our good looks,” jokes co-founder Connor O’Neal.
“And I would say our resilience. We’ve been a band for about eight years, and we play about over 200 shows a year.” And the pandemic doesn’t seem to have slowed Tejon Street Corner Thieves down at all — the band is currently wrapping up a national tour with Amigo the Devil, and their new 12-track album, Thick as Thieves, is set to release next year.
Silver: Roma Ransom | Bronze: Space Cowboys
Local Solo Musician
Gold: Grant Sabin
Colorado Springs-based musician Grant Sabin is well known for his “gritty” blues-rock-soul sound, whether he’s performing solo or with a band.
A captivating voice isn’t the only tool in Sabin’s arsenal; he also plays slide guitar, harmonica and stomp box.
“Rice Farm Head” and “Religious Man” are a couple of Sabin’s most popular songs — with over 22,000 streams each on Spotify.
“I would like to foster the next generation here in the Pikes Peak area — of local musicians, and especially young blues players,” says Sabin. “And I’d just like to be an encouraging person in the community.”
Silver: Ryan Flores | Bronze: Joe Johnson
Photographer
Gold: Lars Leber
Lars Leber’s photographic portfolio runs the gamut: from landscapes and portraits to commercial/corporate and nighttime photography. In addition to photography services, he offers a variety of classes for individuals and groups of all levels.
“I really appreciate [voters’] support,” says Leber of his Best Of recognition. “Getting positive feedback is extremely motivating and helps during those days when you are standing in the rain for a few hours or are waiting for the sunrise in the bitter cold not knowing if it is even resulting in a good photo.”
After years in Colorado Springs, Leber and his family are making a new home for themselves in Salida. “The Springs was a great place to live, and I will miss looking at Pikes Peak from most places in town,” says Leber. (His favorite spot? Garden of the Gods in the early morning hours.)
Silver: Lauren McKenzie | Bronze: Brian Tryon
Art Gallery/Theater Company
Gold: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
Since its inception in 1919 as the Broadmoor Art Academy, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center has remained a prominent cultural fixture in the region — a destination for all things arts. This year, the FAC is welcoming two new directors: Pirronne Yousefzadeh (who will start as producing artistic director in December) and Michael Christiano (who started as the visual arts and museum director in September).
“I like to think we’re a staple here as an arts center,” says FAC director Idris Goodwin. “And we’re really committed to the city and all the communities that make up the city.” According to Goodwin, the FAC — home to a museum, theater and art school — will be focusing on continued growth and expansion. But its priority, as always, is to continue serving the city (and reflecting the community) as best it can.
Art Gallery
Silver: Cottonwood Center for the Arts | Bronze: Kreuser Gallery
Theater Company
Silver: Millibo Art Theatre | Bronze: Funky Little Theater Company
Auto Repair Shop
Gold: Aspen Auto Clinic
Four locations in Colorado Springs and one in Centennial.
An exceptionally long warranty by auto-repair industry standards — 3 years/36,000 miles. Complimentary towing services for customers and a follow-up shuttle if needed. A comfy waiting area with Wi-Fi while you wait, and customer specials like a free tire rotation and alignment check.
Community-oriented with free oil change days for veterans on Veterans Day and for moms on Mother’s Day. With their rewards card, you earn a percentage of your invoiced amount to use toward future purchases.
Aspen Auto Clinic doesn’t just fix your car. They can teach you how to fix it yourself thanks to car-care clinics for women. The shop has also worked with Girl Scout troops to help Scouts earn their automotive repair badges. Aspen has donated oil changes and gift cards for silent auction fundraisers, given to local churches and helped out local organizations such as TESSA, All Breed Rescue and Training, and Wild Blue Animal Rescue.
Silver: Mikey’s Total Car Care | Bronze: Al De Mark Auto Service
Dealership
Gold: Heuberger Subaru
Heuberger boasts more than 40 years under their belt as a family-owned and -operated dealership. Has a multilingual staff, offers extended hours and keeps on hand a sizable inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles.
They are America’s largest-volume Subaru dealer and have been named a “Stellar Care Dealer” — a distinction awarded to dealerships with outstanding customer satisfaction in both their sales and service departments.
Heuberger supports the Trails & Open Space Coalition, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Lucky Dog Rescue, UpaDowna, Territory Days, El Paso County Parks and Recreation and Fox Run Dog Park, the Triple Crown of Running series and Walk, Run, Ride for Heroes.
Heuberger Subaru’s website says, “Our guests love our refreshing sales process, because we go above and beyond to ensure the experience is completely stress-free. We’re not here to pressure you into buying a car — that’s just not our style.
Silver: Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs | Bronze: Phil Long Ford Motor City
Food and/or Drink Event
Gold: Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival
Often sold out, the festival serves only wines made in Colorado.
Live music and a lineup of food trucks combine for a jubilant celebration of the grape in Manitou’s Memorial Park.
This year the festival, held in August, featured several dozen wineries, including Two Rivers Winery & Chateau of Grand Junction; Littleton’s Black Arts Cellars, which relies on grapes from the Central California coastal area; Black Forest Meadery, which plants and harvests its own grapes; and Mountain Spirit Winery of Salida. Those and others offer wines you’ll taste nowhere else.
Silver: Taste of Pikes Peak | Bronze: Beards, Bonnets and Brews Festival, part of the Springs’ sesquicentennial celebration
Motorcycle/Motorsports Dealer
Gold: Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson
PPHD started as Colorado Springs Harley-Davidson in 1934 with a much smaller facility. The dealership only sold 30 motorcycles during its first year.
Fulfills customer needs out of its 40,000-square-foot facility, which is packed with an extensive inventory and staffed by well-trained sales members, finance experts and service technicians.
Need parts and accessories? There’s an expert staff to support those customer needs as well. “Great riders aren’t born. They’re made.” PPHD’s Riding Academy has courses for both new riders and those who feel right at home behind the handlebars.
The Harley Owners Group (HOGs) Pikes Peak Chapter 405 holds monthly meetings at the dealership and organizes special rides.
PPHD is “a proud supporter of many local events and charities. We place our emphasis on charities benefiting children, events for active duty military personnel, and other causes and organizations championed by the motorcycle community,” their website says.
Silver: Apex Sports | Bronze: Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle
Adult Store
Gold: Fascinations
As adult industries continue to modernize, Fascinations stays cutting edge. “We carry the latest styles and fashion apparel, including lingerie,” says manager Arthur Gallegos, “and we’re probably the leader in innovative technology that has come out in the adult world.” Fascinations’ deliberate focus on couples and women indicates an attentiveness to their customer base that likely contributes to the store’s success, as does a knowledgeable, kind staff.
“Our staff is very versed in the details of all of the products we carry,” Gallegos says, “and are more than willing to share their knowledge with anyone that enters our store. ... We’re a very bright and welcoming business.” Fascinations reminds us that sexual health is an important component of overall well-being. “Thanks for the continued support,” says Gallegos, “and stay on the lookout for new and exciting things that are always happening here.”
Silver: HUSTLER Hollywood | Bronze: Seductions
Vape Shop
Gold: Chief Vapor
With three locations in the Springs — Citadel Crossing Shopping Center, Garden of the Gods Road, First & Main Town Center — and one in Monument, there’s always a Chief Vapor just a stone’s throw away.
They offer local delivery/curbside pickup. Did someone say “flavors”? Chief Vapor has more than 300! They range from tobacco to mints to fruit blends as well as familiar drinks, desserts and nearly any candy brands you can think of.
The Chief offers deals such as 20 percent off for active duty or retired military. The vape shop also has a rewards system that can earn customers free merch and highly discounted coils, vape juice and even $1 vape kits. Chief Vapor prides itself on top-notch customer service and welcomes new customers with 25 percent off select disposables in October.
Whether you’re a veteran or a noob enthusiast, the Chief has the gear and the juice to get you blowing huge clouds of vapor in no time.
Silver: Absolute Vapor | Bronze: Vapor Source
Cooking Class
Gold: The French Kitchen
“All About Cheese,” “Courageous Carnivore” and “Rice Rice Maybe” are just a few of founder Blandine Brutel’s 120+ cooking classes held at The French Kitchen.
Since 2017, The French Kitchen has delighted with its four-in-one location as a bakery, cooking school, café and market.
In-person and virtual cooking classes are available, ranging from one to five hours long. Don’t worry — you get to take leftovers home! It’s not just French! There are classes for wine lovers, seafood connoisseurs and taco addicts.
Silver: Sweet Addict Bakery | Bronze: Gather Food Studio
Tourist Attraction/Outdoor Family Fun
Gold: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
It’s been a big year for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Zambezi, a 3,200-pound hippopotamus, welcomed a baby boy named Omo (the first hippo born at the zoo in 32 years); Viv the giraffe had her second birthday party; and there are three new faces in the ring-tailed lemur family (two of which are twins).
The Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited attraction is nationally recognized for its robust educational programs, conservation efforts and animal experiences. “We know we live in a community full of the best tourist attractions in the nation, so it means a lot to have our locals recognize us this way,” says the team in an email.
“Now come on over and see our baby hippo!”
Tourist Attraction
Silver: Garden of the Gods | Bronze: Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
Outdoor Family Fun
Silver: Manitou Springs Penny Arcade | Bronze: Garden of the Gods
Special Event Venue
Gold: Stargazers Theatre & Event Center
Fifty-two years ago, Stargazers was a movie theater, one of architect Vincent G. Raney’s iconic midcentury-modern domed structures. It was bought and renovated by John and Cindy Hooton in 2008, then reopened in 2009 as a multipurpose venue.
The intimate but spacious event center has hosted countless concerts, screenings, performances, seminars, trainings and community gatherings and celebrations.
Upcoming events feature a range of local, regional and national talent, including performances by The BUS Band (a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) and blues singer Ana Popović, and the debut of Teton Gravity’s new film, Mountain Revelations.
Silver: The Black Sheep | Bronze: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Child Day Care
Gold: Little Sprouts Learning Center, Chapel Hills
Owner/founder Lisa Newman started Little Sprouts Learning Center in 2012. She describes herself as growing up in a broken home, and becoming dedicated to the “love, nurturing and development of children.” It’s not just a convenient slogan — she has fostered 13 children over the years, and has one biological child, two stepchildren, and three adopted children. Her experience has guided the philosophy and practice of her business.
“While we have a curriculum, schedules and planned events, these are not rigid,” she says via email. “We observe several classifications of developmental milestones for all of our age groups including social and emotional, self-help, gross motor, fine motor and language. Our goal is making sure that, since every age group and classroom and child is different, our children are able to learn, explore, play and develop at their own pace.
“We teach the children to take care of their bodies by eating healthy organic foods (free of hormones, pesticides and chemicals), exercising and caring for the earth. We serve organic food with no refined sugar. Little Sprouts partners with our local health food grocery stores in purchasing the food for our school.”
Deciding upon a child day care provider is a fraught and emotional process for young parents. Little Sprouts offers both longevity in business and a coherent care philosophy. Judging by the company’s continuing success, that’s a good combination.
Silver: Hope Montessori Academy | Bronze: Golden Mountain Montessori Toddlers, Toddler School and Daycare
Trade School
Gold: Pikes Peak Community College
Pikes Peak Community College is committed to affordable collegiate education. High accessibility, diverse degrees and certificates, and excellent financial assistance programs are just a few reasons PPCC maintains its reputation as one of the best colleges in southern Colorado.
Programs range from automotive collision repair to criminal justice to robotics and automation technology. PPCC is also renowned for being military-friendly. Over 26 percent of its students are connected to the military.
PPCC is a partner in the Dakota Promise Program, through which Harrison School District 2 graduates who meet certain criteria are eligible for two years of free on-campus tuition, fees, books and academic support.
Silver: Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy | Bronze: Colorado Technical University
Bank or Credit Union
Gold: Ent Credit Union
Despite its growth, Ent Credit Union still considers itself a friendly local business. “For Ent, our journey to become the largest credit union in the state and one of the most highly-regarded credit unions in the nation began right here in Colorado Springs,” says Chief Engagement Officer Matt Gendron. Over $8 billion in assets proves the value of Ent’s banking and loan services. Competitive rates, excellent customer service and high-quality financial products continue to grow Ent’s 430,000-strong membership. “To be recognized as one of the best financial institutions in our hometown is one of the highest honors we can receive and one we don’t take for granted,” Gendron says. “Our roots, and our commitment — to our members, our employees and the entire city — have only deepened over the last 64 years. Thank you, Colorado Springs.”
Silver: USAA | Bronze: Navy Federal Credit Union
Higher Ed Institution
Gold: UCCS
With its competitive nursing school, robust online programs and sprawling mountain campus, UCCS offers unique higher-education learning opportunities in Colorado Springs.
Fifty undergraduate, 24 graduate and seven doctoral degrees offer countless paths of study for students of all backgrounds.
“All of us at UCCS are focused on providing an academically excellent environment at a value to students,” says Chris Valentine, assistant vice chancellor of marketing and communications at UCCS. “We are so grateful to the Colorado Springs community for recognizing us as one of the region’s top choices for higher education.”
Over 20 percent of the student body is military-affiliated.
Silver: Pikes Peak Community College | Bronze: Colorado College
Place for Adrenaline Junkies
Gold: Manitou Incline
One of the most googled questions about the climb is “Has anyone died on the Manitou Incline?” If this isn’t a testament to its reputation, I don’t know what is.
Today’s Incline sits on the path of a cable tram built in 1907, used initially to facilitate construction of a hydroelectric plant and later as a tourist attraction that delivered a 16-minute mountain ride.
It’s less than a mile but averages a 41 percent grade and 2,000-foot climb in elevation. While most people take over an hour to reach the top, basically everyone can fall down the 2,741 steps in under two minutes, regardless of fitness level. The Incline tends to trigger two simultaneous thoughts: “What a beautiful view!” and “Do I have adult-onset asthma?”
Dragging yourself up the stairs on your hands and knees is frowned upon but sometimes necessary. Same goes for crying.
Silver: Royal Gorge Bridge & Park | Bronze: Cave of the Winds
Outdoor Outfitter
Gold: Mountain Chalet
This is not your parents’ Mountain Chalet. Well, actually it is! The Chalet has been Downtown serving the Springs as the go-to outdoor outfitter since 1968, the first 51 years in a funky space on Tejon. New owners (still local) and new life came onboard in 2015, culminating in a move to a new location at 15 N. Nevada Ave. in 2019, complete with a parking lot.
Admittedly it’s not as funky as the old space — though you still won’t find animatronic characters, and there’s no giant fish tank — but THE door did make the move. What you will find is a bright, open gear shop with more stock than ever. You’ll also find the same incredibly knowledgeable and patient staff there, itching to help you get the right ski boot with the right fit and spending the time needed to do so, or get that backpack totally dialed in. From climbing to backpacking to skiing and lots in between, the Chalet has you covered. They also have an extensive rental department to cover your outdoor needs.
For community bona fides, the Chalet has supported Rocky Mountain Field Institute via the Banff Mountain Film Festival for years. They also contribute to Pikes Peak Climbing Alliance to maintain our local crags, El Paso County Search and Rescue, TESSA, and multiple military nonprofits with resources and gear. Get into the Chalet — then get out!
Silver: Mountain Equipment Recyclers | Bronze: The Ski Shop Inc.
Museum
Gold: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
For 125 years, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has collected, preserved and shared our community’s cultural history.
Notable exhibits include COS@150, 150 objects (and their corresponding stories) in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial anniversary; and Orange Skies: A Glimpse into the Future of Rocky Mountain Forest Fires, a student-curated exhibit of photographs of the 2020 wildfire season, calling attention to the impact of climate change.
The museum offers programs and events for all ages, free guided tours, the Scholar Series of regional history lectures, virtual field trips for schools and more.
We are all invited to “Katharine Lee Bates’ Vision of Colorado, America, and Womanhood,” a virtual lecture on Nov. 13. Admission is always free, and walk-ins are always welcome.
Silver: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame | Bronze: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Indoor Family Fun
Gold: CityROCK
The indoor rock-climbing gym — complete with a full training area, yoga studio and kids’ space — offers a fun take on fitness. (It’s also where The Ute & Yeti is, in case you need a post-climb pretz with beer cheese — and you most definitely will.)
“We are very, very family-friendly,” says Heather Robinson, CityROCK’s general manager. “And we focus a lot on new climbers that have not had experience with climbing.
We offer probably more children’s space than any other climbing gym in Colorado Springs, and we encourage the kids to mix with the adults!” Within the next two years, CityROCK plans to open a second location in northern Colorado Springs. Until then, 21 N. Nevada Ave.’s where it’s at!
Silver: Great Wolf Lodge | Bronze: The Summit Interquest
Dance Company
Gold: Peaks and Pasties
What’s a city without its local burlesque company? Peaks and Pasties’ collection of Best Of awards is in the double digits — and the Springs’ super troupe has only been around since 2008.
Behind the tassels and sequins is a mission to empower both audiences and performers, “inspiring all those in attendance to celebrate their bodies and realize beauty through the art of burlesque.”
Peaks and Pasties is known for their weekly Champagne Cabaret at The Gold Room, but soon they’ll be entertaining in a new venue ... La Burla Bee, an Italian restaurant/cabaret/nightclub opening soon.
Silver: Ormao Dance Company |Bronze: Colorado Ballet Society
Gym or Fitness Center
Gold: VASA Fitness
For $9.99 a month right now amenities include an expansive cardio deck, free weights, functional training turf area, cycle classes, group fitness classes,
Studio Red H.I.I.T. classes, indoor pool, fitness cinema, hydromassage lounge, tanning, basketball, racquetball and kidcare.
VASA’s personal trainers will go above and beyond to help you reach your fitness needs.
High-intensity interval training (H.I.I.T.) and yoga are some of the biggest hits at the Springs locations.
“VASA is the realization of one woman’s dream — a single mother who started teaching aerobics to make ends meet,” VASA’s website says. “Her passion for fitness kept her going and growing her business while powering through seemingly never-ending obstacles and setbacks. After years of blood, tears and lots of sweat, VASA Fitness was born and has expanded to include dozens of gyms in several states (48 locations and counting)... We’ve got what you want!”
Receive a free three-day trial pass if you check them out now.
Silver: VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa | Bronze: CrossFit Bonnie & Clyde
Nonprofit
Gold: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, where “no animal is ever turned away,” is a local independent nonprofit — and the largest animal welfare group in southern Colorado. HSPPR is more than just an adoption center; its approach to animal care is all-encompassing: “From helping homeless pets find new families, to reuniting lost pets with their families, to investigating cruelty cases, and providing low-cost wellness services, HSPPR works hard every day to be there for the community’s pets and people,” says Colette Bradley, director of marketing and communications, via email.
Silver: National Mill Dog Rescue | Bronze: Inside Out Youth Services
Store for Fashion Accessories/Clothing Boutique/
Jewelry Store
Gold: Terra Verde Boutique
Founded by Chris Sondermann in 1992, Terra Verde Boutique has been a model business. It’s difficult enough to start a small business, let alone one that endures and prospers for three decades. And when that business has been continuously focused on the ever-changing world of clothing and fashion accessories, you know that there’s something special going on.
Sondermann sold the business in 2020 to senior employees Leah Fitzgerald Riehl and Carrie Hibbard Baker, passing the torch to a new generation. They’ve continued Sondermann’s focus on creativity, inclusion and community. Both are Colorado Springs natives, and Baker’s backstory is deeply rooted in Downtown retail. Her great-great-grandfather opened Hibbard’s Department Store on Tejon Street in 1892. The family-owned and -operated business finally closed its doors in 1996 — a 104-year run.
“I had certain non-negotiable goals in mind for Terra Verde,” Sondermann said after the sale. “I wanted to be sure that I honored the decades-long loyalty of our customers, who have not only grown us into the strong local business we are today, but have also shared their lives with us along the way.”
Indy readers clearly believe that the new owners have done a great job, awarding Gold to Terra Verde in three highly competitive categories. If the past is any guide, Terra Verde will endure for many more decades.
Store for Fashion Accessories
Silver: Eclectic CO | Bronze: Leechpit Records & Vintage
Clothing Boutique
Silver: Eve’s Revolution | Bronze: Eclectic CO.
Jewelry Store
Silver: Revolution Jewelry Works | Bronze: Luisa Graff Jewelers
Bike Shop
Gold: Old Town Bike Shop
Serving Colorado Springs since 1976, Old Town Bike Shop is a staple of the city’s biking scene. Walking into the shop on any given day you may well see John Crandall, the owner and founder, putting a bike together for another happy customer. Old Town has been in the same downtown space since 1999, with bikes for all occasions. Mountain bikes run the gamut from hardtail to full suspension, aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium, 26” (people still ride those?), 27.5”, 29ers. No idea what all that means? No problem, they’ve got the know-how and will steer you to the right steed. Then there’s the full range of road, hybrid, gravel, cruiser, kids and electric bikes. Oh my!
Old Town also offers a full-service shop to fix that dusty bike you lost in the abyss at the back of the garage at turn of the century — not to mention all the clothes, safety gear and accessories you can imagine. If they don’t have it, they’ll order it.
COVID has been particularly challenging for the bike industry. With so many folks looking to get outside, bikes were in big demand. At the same time factories and shipping were hugely impacted so the supply-and-demand curve was well out of whack. Shop guru Ted Sloan (a CC grad) tells of one customer who emailed 150 different bike shops looking for a part. No dice. Dedicated staff, strong relationships with the manufacturers, and supportive and patient customers carried Old Town through a tough 18 months. Things are rolling again — get on down and see why they’ve been a mainstay of the biking community for so long.
Silver: Criterium Bicycles | Bronze: Colorado Springs Bike Shop
Place to Buy Skis and Snowboards
Gold: The Ski ShopInc.
Family-owned and -operated since 1952, The Ski Shop is three generations in and still going strong. A true specialty shop, they sell only ski and snowboard gear. Top ski brands: K2, Völkl, Rossignol, Salomon, Marker, Blizzard, Atomic, Liberty, Nordica, Technica, Dalbello. Top snowboard brands: Arbor, Burton, Capita, K2, Ride, Salomon, Union.
Seasonal and daily gear rentals: skis, boards, boots, poles, helmets. They offer gear from beginning to expert level, including demos of the latest and greatest to shred the gnar!
All your slope style and gear needs are here: helmets, ski and snowboard jackets, gloves and mittens, gaiters, goggles, socks, ski and snowboard pants. A full-service repair and tuning shop: base repair, edge repair, base grind, wax, binding mounting, etc.
Boot fitting: All boots purchased at the shop come with a two-year fit guarantee.
Silver: Mountain Chalet | Bronze: Mountain Equipment Recyclers
Dental Practice
Gold: The Downtown Dentist
Dr. Julia Rohleder and Dr. Rodolfo Burgos head up the crew at The Downtown Dentist, which has a policy of treating patients as people. As they say, “we want you to be happy to see us when you run into us around town.”
Dr. Rohleder graduated from Southern Illinois University, but she’s a Colorado Springs native through and through. From an Air Force family, she graduated from Rampart High School, and after completing her dental education in 2000 she moved back to the Springs.
Dr. Burgos, who is a dentist’s kid, hails from Cuba by way of Florida, where he had a dental practice before being lured westward by our mountains. His specialties include full-mouth reconstruction and working with anxious patients and those with physical or mental disabilities. You may remember him from his time as “The Ninja Dentist” on television’s American Ninja Warrior.
“At The Downtown Dentist we understand that going to the dentist can cause anxiety and we’re here to help!” Dr. Rohleder says. “We’ll walk you through every step of your care and help you make informed decisions. We use modern techniques with an old fashioned focus on building relationships. Your comfort and well being are our top priority.”
Don’t have dental insurance? Join their Smile Club, which gets you X-rays, two cleanings and exams a year and discounts on other treatments.
Silver: Broadmoor Dental | Bronze: Springs Dentistry
Orthodontics
Gold: Smile
The practice used to be called Erickson Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, which was, y’know, a mouthful. But now it’s simply SMILE.
SMILE recently opened a second location in Monument.
They provide comprehensive dental care for children through age 21 and comprehensive orthodontics for all ages.
Drs. Josh Erickson and Brik Nielsen take care of the littlest dental patients, for whom a visit to the dentist’s office can be a scary thing. They ask that parents not convey their own anxieties to their young ones and to “Please support us by avoiding words that would initiate fear, such as ‘drill’ or ‘shot.’”
SMILE has created a world where a shot is known as “sleepy juice” and cavities are known as “sugar bugs.”
They suggest parents make their child’s first dental appointment by the time they turn 1, in part so they can get used to the people and procedures of dental care.
Says one happy parent: “My kids have been patients of Doctor Josh since about 2009 and they love it, I wouldn’t take them anywhere else.” And another: “Dr. Josh and his staff are amazing! My kids look forward to going to their dentist appointments and I credit that to such excellent care!”
Silver: SoCo Smiles Orthodontics | Bronze: Pine Top Orthodontics
Assisted Living Facility
Gold: Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale has a half-dozen locations in Colorado Springs, each offering various levels of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care.
Residents can get creative in the arts & crafts studio, get a trim at the on-site barber/beauty shop then head outside to the gardens to catch some rays. These are pet-friendly places, too.
Brookdale Senior Living tied for first place in J.D. Powers’ 2020 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study among assisted living and memory care communities.
COVID-19 has hit assisted-living facilities especially hard, and back in August, as the Delta variant led to case increases across the country, Brookdale implemented a COVID vaccine requirement for its staff nationwide.
Silver: StoneCreek of Flying Horse | Bronze: Liberty Heights
Pilates
Gold: Sun Pilates Studio
Sun Pilates Studio works to foster wellness and community in its Downtown center, offering private, semi-private, and small class sessions on state-of-the-art equipment, with individualized attention from certified and experienced instructors. “Our mission is to provide an inviting and energizing environment...,” Owner Dawn King says on the studio’s website. “We cater to a large and dynamic clientele — ranging from elite/competitive athletes to Baby Boomers working to improve their strength and balance. We also provide therapeutic rehabilitation for clients recovering from injuries and surgery and accept most major auto and worker’s compensation insurance for post-rehabilitative work."
In addition to Pilates, the studio offers the Gyrotonic Method of exercise, BarreSOL ballet-inspired movement classes, the SOLStudio Cardio Bar to get your heart rate up, and floor classes including Pilates Mat, yoga and MindfulMonkey children’s yoga.
Classes start at $15 and there are special intro deals for new clients.
Silver: Barre Forte | Bronze: Flylife Fitness
Yoga
Gold: Cambio Yoga
Some think of yoga as a solo activity, but there are many who prefer being around others and may even need a little guidance from an expert. That’s why Cambio Yoga rocks — and it all begins with their mission: “to make yoga accessible to all.” Cambio is a family business started by siblings Amber and Austin Richman.
In 2009, they were both working multiple jobs and still couldn’t afford to do yoga regularly. They saw exclusivity and resolved to do something different, making Cambio the first donation-based yoga studio in Colorado Springs. So whether you have $2 or $20, Cambio has you covered.
They have two brick-and-mortar locations (Austin Bluffs Parkway and East Pikes Peak Avenue), live streamed classes, private yoga sessions, yoga in the park, specialty workshops and 24/7 on-demand yoga content/classes. They can even get you started and certified to be a yoga instructor! Cambio Yoga caters to anyone and everyone — clientele includes kids, the elderly, beginners and everyone in between. Want to sweat it out with some hot yoga or get down with some vinyasa? Then break out the yoga mat and head to Cambio.
Silver: Root: Center for Yoga & Sacred Studies | Bronze: Hot on Yoga
In-Home Care Provider
Gold: The Independence Center
The Independence Center’s focus is on civil rights for people with disabilities. Unlike an assisted living center, it “provides information, resources, and support to help people with disabilities live, learn, work, play, and participate in civic life as equals,” the nonprofit’s website says. “Working with individuals, their families, and the community, we create independence so that all may thrive.”
Founded in 1987 in the Springs, many of TIC’s services are available in 21 surrounding counties.
The organization has a Veteran in Charge (VIC) program to provide home- and community-based services that enable veterans to continue living in their homes for as long as possible. The Hospital to Home (H2H) program helps individuals with disabilities transition from the hospital back to their homes.
The center gives back through its IC Fund, which provides financial help to local nonprofits with existing projects or new projects that help facilitate independent living for people with disabilities. As recently as 2019, the IC Fund expanded dental access to people with disabilities by providing wheelchair lifts and other accessibility equipment in dentists’ offices.
TIC earned a 2021 Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency.
Community partners include the Alzheimer’s Association – Colorado Springs Chapter; Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs; Colorado Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deafblind; Colorado Fund for People with Disabilities; Mosaic; National Alliance on Mental Illness, Pikes Peak Library District, TESSA and many more.
Silver: Gentle Shepherd Home Care | Bronze: MGA Homecare
Doctor
Gold: Gina Bamberger, D.O., UCHealth
Dr. Gina Bamberger, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, grew up in Colorado Springs and majored in philosophy at Colorado College before studying medicine.
She graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and did her residency at Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation.
Before (and after) her practice became part of UCHealth, her Sunflower Family Medicine office was on North Corona Street. “I love the fact that I work in my neighborhood. This is actually the neighborhood I grew up in and I’m really just excited about the fact that I get to see generations of families and I get to take care of people who I’ve known for decades who knew me when I was little,” she said in a YouTube video. “I think I’ve seen four generations of some families and it just makes me smile.”
Dr. Bamberger joined UCHealth in 2012 and is now part of its network of primary care practices in southern Colorado. Dr. Bamberger has also been the medical director of primary care for UCHealth in the Colorado Springs area since 2014.
She still practices medicine in her neighborhood, just a bit farther north, on Fontanero Street.
Silver [Tie]: Julie Brady, M.D. | Silver [Tie]: Lisa Jenks | Bronze: Anthony J. Christoff, D.O.
Alternative Health Care
Gold: Medical Alternatives Clinics – Medical Marijuana Doctor
There are many ways people address their health care needs, from acupuncture and biofeedback to qigong and yoga. But few alternatives have become as popular in the past few years as marijuana. Even fewer have had such a profound impact on our state. Medical marijuana has helped a lot of people in Colorado Springs, so it seems fitting we appreciate the medical marijuana doctors who have helped make that happen. The best, according to Indy readers, is Medical Alternatives Clinic and Dr. Bruce Reimers.
Dr. Reimers has been helping patients find the magic in MMJ for over a decade now and his staff can help new or renewing patients with all the paperwork and help patients who need extended plant allowances. And, thanks to their streamlined process, you’ll be in and out in no time. Despite COVID restrictions, the continued to see patients through virtual visits and over-the-phone consultations.
The staff at Medical Alternatives Clinics also follows up to ensure you’ve received your medical marijuana card. According to their website: “At Medical Alternatives Clinic, our number one priority is helping patients achieve the highest level of wellness possible... We know it can be difficult to find consistent and reliable professional Colorado marijuana doctors... We will assist you in all aspects of state paperwork to obtain your Colorado Medical Marijuana Registry Card. Our dedicated and compassionate professionals will ensure that your health concerns regarding the use of medical marijuana are addressed, and you will leave your medical marijuana evaluation educated about how to appreciate the most benefit from medical marijuana. Stop wondering what medical marijuana’s benefits can do for you and come see our doctors today!”
Silver: Longevity Care Clinic | Bronze: Hälsa Naturopathic Medicine
Afterlife Services
Gold: Swan-Law Funeral Directors
Swan-Law’s roots in Colorado Springs go back to 1912, when Swan Funeral Home and Law Undertakers both served the community. They merged to form Swan-Law in the 1970s, and their professional and compassionate care over the years has earned the affection of Indy readers.
They provide burial and cremation services, and have a cremation viewing suite and a scattering garden for ashes.
Because they might be needed at any given hour, Swan-Law is available by phone 24/7.
Silver: The Springs Funeral Services | Bronze: Blunt Mortuary
Flower Shop
Gold: Platte Floral
In 2020, Americans spent roughly $2.3 billion on flowers for Valentine’s Day. Beyond dates, weddings, desperate apologies to get out of the doghouse, Easter, Mother’s Day and the holiday season all bring a surge in flower purchases. So who do you want handling your special day?
Platte Floral is a professional, locally owned flower shop that’s been serving the Colorado Springs community and Pikes Peak region for 100 years. Platte Floral offers an extensive selection of colorful and unique flowers from around the globe, arranged by imaginative designers who add special flair for premier presentation — and their greenhouse stocks a large variety of seasonal plants for both indoor and outdoor color.
Have you ever considered sending that special someone a bouquet for Halloween? Yeah, they do that too! One happy reviewer says: “THANK YOU, Platte Floral, for helping me make Mother’s Day so special. I’m stuck in New York and wasn’t sure where to look to send her flowers. You were so communicative… [They] promised to make sure they’d send her something beautiful and they did!” And this from another pleased patron: “Customer service was great. The staff was friendly and helpful. Platte Floral is the best Colorado Springs has to offer, by far.”
Silver: Sweetwater, a Flower Market | Bronze: Skyway Creations
Chiropractor
Gold: Manitou Chiropractic
Manitou Chiropractic doesn’t go in for unnecessary frills, gimmicks and/or gizmos. They just deliver Best Of chiropractic care in a relaxed environment.
That simple approach benefits the patient — low overhead means Manitou Chiropractic can allow for more affordable prices than much of the competition.
Walk-ins are welcome and appointments start at $20 a visit.
You can find this “joint” on Cañon Avenue between Goldminer’s Candy and Anna’s Apothecary. And you’ll know you’ve found it when you spot the bench made of snowboards with their name on it.
Manitou Chiropractic has been providing total-body care for over 10 years — so book an appointment today. You’ll be in good hands!
Silver: Lowenstein Chiropractic | Bronze: The Joint Chiropractic
Day Spa
Gold: SunWater Spa
If you’re a Manitoid, there’s probably a special place in your heart for the town’s iconic springs. In fact, Manitou Springs was considered the “Saratoga of the West” back in the day as tuberculosis sufferers flocked to the area to imbibe the healing waters and breathe cleansing mountain air. So tourists sometimes ask, “Can you soak in Manitou’s springs?”
The answer is yes... at SunWater Spa! SunWater is an oasis offering a variety of transcendental services that utilize the area’s sacred and refreshing mineral waters. Their website boasts of their cedar tubs filled from the famous Seven Minute Spring — warm soaks that are usually at about 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Manitou’s waters filter through deep underground cracks, crevasses and rock faults, where they’re infused with beneficial minerals.
If that’s not your style, you can also enjoy their saunas, pool, yoga classes, lash and brow services, massages, aromatherapy and many other holistic and healthy offerings. SunWater Spa continues to honor a health tradition that has brought people to Manitou Springs since its inception.
Silver: Mateos Salon & Spa | Bronze: Veda Salon & Spa
Running Club
Gold: Jack Quinn’s Running Club
A prior Best Of winner, the club is based at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and hosts hundreds of running fools who also enjoy a pint or two. The runs take place on Tuesday evenings and follow a 3.1-mile (5K) route north along Cascade Avenue, returning along Pikes Peak Greenway.
Founded in June 2006, 40,899 people had signed up from the first run to Sept. 21 this year, club secretary Michael Yowell reports. “We thought maybe 20 people would show up the first night,” Yowell says. “We had 70.” When COVID-19 hit, the club went to an online sign-up, but people still ran, he says.
Now, the club draws 300 per week, and everyone is welcome. “We’re not competitive,” he says. “Some people are slow, others are Olympians. We’re nonjudgmental. We have people with baby strollers, people who walk the course.” How do you qualify for membership? “Just show up,” Yowell says. “We’re all in this together, which is fun.”
Silver: Trails End Trailblazers | Bronze: Land Sharks
Law Firm
Gold: McDivitt Law Firm
As far as personal injury law firms go, McDivitt Law isn’t your typical stock. Underlying its first-class reputation as one of the largest injury law firms in Colorado are humble, family-owned beginnings.
“Over 30 years ago, Mike McDivitt and his wife, Karen McDivitt, Ph.D., founded the law firm aiming to provide exceptional legal services to all who need it,” says TJ Bruyere, the firm’s marketing specialist. “Since then, McDivitt Law Firm has become one of the largest personal injury practices in the state.”
McDivitt Law takes the “all who need it” part seriously — operating on a contingency fee basis, the firm only charges for its services once recompense is secured for its clients. “The McDivitt family and the firm’s legal team are proud to serve the ever-growing Colorado Springs community,” continues Bruyere, “and they are honored to be selected as one of the best law firms in the city.” For video testimonials from satisfied clients, check out their website.
Silver: Franklin D. Azar & Associates | Bronze: Heuser & Heuser LLP
Physical Therapist
Gold: Rocky Mountain Rehab Physical Therapy
Owner Jeremy Snyder is active in the Colorado American Physical Therapy Association, serves on its nominating committee and is a physical therapy consultant for Colorado College Athletics. Snyder is also a Level 1 and Level 2 instructor for Kinetacore, teaching trigger point dry needling throughout the United States and Canada.
The Rocky Mountain Rehab team works with a variety of insurance providers and takes cash.
“Our therapists do not use a ‘no pain no gain’ philosophy,” the team says on their website. “We don’t ‘crank on knees’ or tell you to ‘suck it up.’ It is a common misconception that physical therapy hurts! Our job is to make you feel better, so any discomfort involved in that process should be 100% worth it and 100% okay with you.”
They assist with paperwork and have all forms available on their website to help make the process as easy as possible.
They provide free consultations, NormaTec recovery sessions, blood flow restriction training, injury risk screens and dry needling, among other services. For COVID precautions, Rocky Mountain Rehab is offering telehealth options and won’t charge cancellation fees if you come down with symptoms.
Silver: Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence | Bronze: Joint Effort Physical Therapy
Medical Spa
Gold: Genesis MedSpa
In 2007, Dr. Lisa Jenks opened Genesis MedSpa in Colorado Springs. Under her guidance, Genesis has won the BBB’s coveted Excellence in Customer Service award three times, along with numerous other awards.
Jenks has a master certification in filler injection techniques and is active with DermAesthetic Consulting, which she established in 2016 as a way to share her medical aesthetics knowledge with other physicians. She is also part of the prestigious Skin Inc. Advisory Board (a “sounding board” for the spa industry).
“The mission of Genesis MedSpa is to provide superior medical-grade aesthetic services while educating our clients and engaging them in decisions regarding the health of their skin,” according to the Genesis MedSpa website.
“Our staff strives to remain on the forefront of education, technology and research in aesthetics. We will listen to each client’s needs and always make him or her feel respected and embraced while offering the highest quality treatments. We will do this in an environment that is relaxing, pampering, friendly and professional.”
Be on the lookout for the medical spa’s donation drives for various nonprofits throughout the year. The staff at Genesis have contributed to more than 50 different nonprofits over the past 14 years, and Dr. Jenks also volunteers with SET Family Medical Clinics, which helps indigent patients in the community.
Silver: Premier MediSpa | Bronze: Timeless Aesthetics
Place for Eyewear
Gold: ABBA Eye care
Abba has four locations throughout the Springs (Nevada/UCCS Area, Circle/North Circle Plaza, Woodmen and Lake Plaza Drive).
Abba’s staff diagnose and help with nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, macular degeneration, glaucoma, allergies and dry eyes. They also offer vision solutions for smartphones and computers.
Abba’s promise: “To always deliver the highest levels of customer care and personalized service....”
Abba’s history: “Our first eye care center opened in 1978 in Colorado Springs, over 40 years ago, and has treated eye [care-related] issues for thousands of people in the area ever since.”
Abba offers the latest designer eyewear from brands such as Ray-Ban, Banana Republic, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Hugo, Prada, Jimmy Choo and Oakley.
Services include LASIK and providing eyeglasses and contact lenses.
COVID prevention methods are taken seriously and staff use personal protective equipment and limit the number of exams/patients per hour.
Silver: Eye Care Center of Colorado Springs | Bronze: Archdale Eyecare
Nail Salon
Gold: Beauty Bar Inc.
Beauty Bar Inc. has Best Of “nailed” down with two locations, one Downtown and the other on Dublin Boulevard off Powers. Both spots offer hair and nail services, skin care, waxing, eyelash extensions, makeup, spray tanning as well as makeup and hair styling for special occasions.
The “Bar” part of the name is no play on words. They have a slew of drink choices including wine, beer, cocktails, margaritas, mimosas, mocktails, coffee and almost any other drink you could desire. Try their Island Trash Can Cocktail or their Gummy Bearita. Pretzels, soft drinks and water are complementary and noodle cups are available for purchase.
The nail department offers pedicures, manicures, nail art, shaping and repair, CBD pedicures, shellac, seasonal pedicures and more.
Beauty Bar offers gift cards and customized party packages, so they’re the place to call if you’re planning a bachelorette party, Sweet 16 or just a night out.
Looking for a deal? Ask your stylist for a referral card, give it to a friend to present on their first visit, and you’ll receive $20 toward any service or product!
Silver: Veda Salon & Spa | Bronze: A Total New You Salon and Spa
Piercing Shop
Gold: Pens & Needles Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry
Two locations to serve you, to the southeast on Drennan Road and Downtown on Weber Street, conveniently close to Weber Street Liquor — if some extra courage is needed.
As for piercing, if you want a hole in it, they can do it — ear, cheek, tongue, dermal anchor, nipple, navel, eyebrow, nostril, septum… Yep, they’ll pierce that. And they take safety seriously. All body jewelry and instruments are medical grade and sterilized prior to any procedure.
They keep a broad selection of jewelry/piercings in stock.
Home to 19 tattoo artists from all over the world — of course from the United States (including Colorado), as well as England, Turkey, Germany and Lithuania.
They cover a broad range of styles: traditional, old school, new school, tribal, realism, fine line work, dot work, small- and large-scale cover-ups, portraits, black and grey realism, Japanese, Polynesian, anime, cartoon and more. These guys have literally got you covered, or at least as much as you want to be!
They offer some special services as well. Perhaps the most unusual tattoo they offer is called Sacred Services, where the ashes of your loved one are integrated into the ink. “I heart Mom” indeed.
Silver: West Side Tattoo | Bronze: The Hive Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry
Tattoo Shop
Gold: West Side Tattoo
Consistency is key! That’s the mantra of West Side Tattoo, a tattoo studio in Old Colorado City run by brothers Aaron and Brian Moore. “We have a crew that’s been here for so long. We’re consistent. We have artists that have been here for upwards of 16, 17 years,” says Brian.
“Consistency, structure and just a great camaraderie amongst our artists is what sets us aside.” Along with quality tattoos, West Side also offers piercings, permanent makeup and Sullen clothing line products. “We’ve been here a long time, and we pride ourselves in how we treat our clients,” continues Brian, “and of course, the cherry on top is the quality of our tattoos.”
If there were ever a friendly neighborhood tattoo studio, it’s West Side Tattoo.
Silver: Pens & Needles Custom Tattoo Company | Bronze: Fallen Heroes Tattoo
Tattoo Artist
Gold: Aaron Moore, West Side Tattoo
For Aaron Moore, it was tattooing or nothing. “It’s in my blood. It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a child. I love the art, I love the people, and I just think it’s such an honor for someone to want to wear my art on them forever. I put in every bit I can with each tattoo.”
His passion clearly makes a difference: West Side Tattoo — Aaron’s tattoo studio that he co-manages with his brother Brian — also won “Best Of” in the Tattoo Shop category. Despite all this, Aaron insists that he doesn’t believe in these labels. “I’m not a big ego guy, so it’s hard to say [why I won]. … It’s an honor, it’s so humbling, the beautiful love and support from the city and friends and clients. It’s a big honor, and I’ll keep doing my best at being a tattooist and a father.”
Silver: April Lauren, April Lauren Ink | Bronze: Paes164, Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing
Barbershop
Gold: Lincoln St.Barbers
Located in the rejuvenated Lincoln Elementary School on North Cascade Avenue, Lincoln St. is a barber shop that’s truly hip, but still kinda old-timey — a place built for guys and filled with conversation and camaraderie.
The crew at Lincoln St. Barbers call themselves “a community of civilized misfits,” a descriptor coined by owner and ringmaster Jason Crampton. These “OG misfits” are inspired by guys that bucked the system for the greater good, he says. “Growing up with role models such as this molded a mentality of doing what’s right in a civilized way, yet staying true professionally, not caring what the haters thought.”
Lincoln St. offers men’s cuts, beard trims, straight shaves, razor fades, hot lather head shaves, combos, straight razor eyebrow shaping and deals for the “little dudes” (those 12 years and under).
“Our No. 1 priority is your complete satisfaction, ensuring you leave feeling refreshed, relaxed and looking sharp.”
Silver: Blades and Brews | Bronze: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop
Natural Food Store
Gold: Mountain Mama Natural Foods
It’s no wonder that some long-time residents of the Springs skip over Whole Foods and head straight to Mountain Mama. “When customers come in, they get to see employees they’ve interacted with in the past,” says Julie Sasinka, owner of Mountain Mama.
“I think, especially in a smaller store, that makes for a much more intimate experience.” Since 1979, family-owned and -operated Mountain Mama Natural Foods has provided the Westside with fresh, organic and oftentimes local produce, natural vitamins and supplements and store-made deli foods.
Soups and sandwiches are created from scratch, coffee is fair-trade and organic, and the menu is vegan friendly. Julie and her family maintain an emphasis on community that keeps her customers coming back: “Supporting local businesses is super important, especially during COVID-19 times. ... We feel the love, and we’re very thankful for it.”
Silver: Trader Joe’s | Bronze: Sprouts Farmers Market
Grocery Store
Gold: King Soopers
With 11 locations in the Springs, King Soopers is a household name.
It’s owned by supermarket giant Kroger, a company second only to Walmart as the nation’s largest retailer.
Kroger recently received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, in recognition of their strong support for LGBTQ+ communities. The grocery Goliath is also partnered with United Services Organization, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting veterans, active duty military and their families.
The company lists its various initiatives on its website and addresses societal concerns ranging from climate change to inclusivity. For conscientious shoppers the website also includes links to directly support products from marginalized groups, elevating brands owned or founded by Black people, women, and Asian American and Pacific Islanders. Most recently, Kroger has begun promoting minority-owned brands, including Latino brands to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Most King Soopers are open daily 5 a.m. to midnight and offer pickup, delivery and shipping services in addition to in-store shopping. King Soopers releases over 350 coupons each week.
Silver: Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market | Bronze: Mountain Mama Natural Foods
Hair Salon
Gold: Veda Salon & Spa
Veda salons offer women’s, men’s and children’s cuts. Services include blowouts, updos, botanical treatments, braiding, professional masques, gloss enhancements, extensions, waxing, highlights, hair painting, color correction, hair coloring (to include vivids and pastels), permanent waves, relaxers and keratin smoothing treatments.
Award-winning Veda Salon & Spa has three Springs locations — Broadmoor Towne Center, University Village and on North Academy Boulevard.
Pampering options also include manicures, pedicures, facials, botanical skin resurfacing, the Veda Signature Salt Glow, aroma body wrap, and relaxing spa packages for her, for him or for couples.
Specialty massage choices include pre-natal, hot stone and chakra balancing. Veda is locally owned and it’s been serving the Colorado community for over 21 years.
On one day out of each year salons have a “Moment of Peace” when they close all locations and their staff volunteers to help those who are in need of a break. Veda employees spent their 13th annual “Moment of Peace” this year by honoring health care professionals.
Silver: Lush + Lather | Bronze: Beauty Bar Inc.
Eclectic Shop
Gold: The Leechpit Records & Vintage
A legitimate mom-and-pop shop, The Leechpit Records & Vintage is family-owned and -operated by Adam and Heather Leech, along with their eldest son, Johnny Dagger Leech.
Garnering awards since 2003, and located in Old Colorado City since 2014, Leechpit puts the “rad” in Colorado by purchasing, selling and trading records, clothing, T-shirts, toys and relics of popular — and unpopular — culture. “For over 18 years we have been dedicated to providing a safe space for all weirdos to be weird, and for people of all misunderstood proclivities to experience a wide array of subcultures,” says Adam Leech.
Leech is the founder of Leechpit and has extensive knowledge in the appraisal of vintage and antique music, fashion and memorabilia. One Google reviewer states: “This place is just the best for everything vintage. They got toys, vinyl, stickers, clothing, collectible cards and more, and the owner was suuuper cool, nice and helpful.” And another reviewer says: “[Adam’s] music and pop culture knowledge is outstanding. I have never been disappointed with a purchase. He has recommended multiple bands to me that have become regular in my rotation.”
Adam says that over the last year his shop has expanded its selection of both vintage and new vinyl records by thousands of titles. In addition to retro resale, Leechpit offers its own brand of streetwear: T-shirts, stickers and accessories. As for the “misunderstood,” perhaps you can pick up a Misfits album while there — maybe their 1982 debut, Walk Among Us.
Silver: Ladyfingers Letterpress | Bronze: Eclectic CO.
Veterinary Clinic
Gold: Westside Animal Hospital
Westside Animal Hospital has offered comprehensive veterinary services for dogs, cats and “pocket pets” for more than 30 years from its longtime location at on Colorado Avenue. It’s a sizeable establishment, with half a dozen vets and a dozen staff members.
The hospital also offers surgeries, both simple and complex. They’re very aware of the emotional investment that we have in our pets’ well-being, and try to make the process as comfortable as possible. A typical surgical intervention includes a complete physical exam, pre-anesthetic blood testing, digital X-rays or ultrasound, monitoring of the pet during surgery and recovery, and advanced pain management techniques throughout.
“They saved our dog’s life. Period,” writes Fred K. in a review. “Now I could go on and on about how great the front office staff are, from their welcoming and kind interactions over the phone, to taking the time to confirm their surgeons could perform a rather unique procedure needed. I could wax poetic about how knowledgeable and honest their vets are (specifically Dr. Geist), taking the time to really get to know our specific pet’s issues and advising us to have a simpler (and cheaper) surgery with some intense diet and life alterations for the pet instead. I could blather on about how every member of the staff showed genuine compassion and treated our pup like he was their own pet.
“Ultimately though, the most important thing is they saved our pet and made the process easy while holding our anxious hands all the way through.”
Silver: Bijou Animal Hospital PC | Bronze: Pikes Peak Veterinary Clinic
Dog Walker
Gold: PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers of Colorado Springs
PlayTime isn’t a newcomer to these pages, having won Gold last year in both the Indy Best Of and Colorado Springs Business Journal Best in Business awards. Susan Whitney founded the business in 1997, and she’s still the company’s CTRO (Chief Tummy Rub Officer). She takes a warm, light-hearted approach to her work.
“My work is my passion,” she says. “I live for all animals, and have invested more than 20 years in caring for them.”
To that end, she’s built a team of dog walkers and pet sitters who are collectively available 24 hours a day.
“Her approach to animals is patient and thoughtful,” according to the company’s website. “She strives to thoroughly understand every pet she cares for and deeply respects them without exception. Her greatest triumph as a pet sitter and dog walker is winning the respect of pets who make her work hard for it. Her one goal is for all pets in PlayTime’s care to be healthy, happy, and to have fun.”
PlayTime’s services include “Dog walking & mid-day breaks, pet sitting, vacations, overnight pet sitting stays, potty breaks, administering medications, and more! If you want something that isn’t on the menu, ask us. We will accommodate all your pet’s needs. After all, spoiling pets (and their parents) is what we do best.” Reviews on the web are overwhelmingly positive.
“Thanks again so much for taking the extra time to come check on the girls,” writes Leslie R. “I know it was a busy night for you! It was a relief for me when I wasn’t sure we were even going to make it home last night or not. You did a great job. Thanks for the treats, too. Thanks again for taking on the last minute job.”
Silver: Rocky Mountain Dog Walkers | Bronze: The Pet Gal Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers
Pet Day Care & Sitting
Gold: Camp Bow Wow
Now with two locations in Colorado Springs, Camp Bow Wow offers full canine day care, including spacious parks for dogs to play, become better socialized and be cared for by “camp counselors.”
Founded in 2000, the company offers two principal services, as described in the website: “Doggy day care — You’re busy but don’t want your pup to feel alone. We have spacious play areas for maximum fun... and Dog boarding — If you’re going away for a single night or multiple weeks, our boarding service treats dogs like family, providing them all-day play, lots of attention from our staff, and treats at night.”
For stressed dog owners, Camp Bow Wow has been a lifesaver, as multiple posts on review sites attest.
“This place has impacted my dog’s life in the best way possible,” writes Neena Y. on Yelp. “I have a sweet little Ridgeback that was cautious, and shy with unfamiliar places and people. So I thought doggie day camp would take her out of her comfort zone and give her the idea that other people and not being home is not a bad thing at all. It’s only been two weeks and my pup has shown so much improvement! These positive behaviors have slowly trickled into her life outside of camp. I’ve noticed she’s less nervous and my heart becomes full with each step she makes in the positive direction. Thank you staff at Camp Bow Wow — your compassion truly shows!”
Silver: Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding | Bronze: PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers of Colorado Springs
Pet Groomer
Gold: [Tie] House of Hounds Grooming
Jenna Kempton started her career as a dog groomer eight years ago in a “vast corporate” environment that she quickly left to start House of Hounds. Now, her business model is anything but corporate; she focuses on building a trusting relationship with each dog.
House of Hounds is a cage-free environment: “Your dog will not be groomed then left to sit in a cage for hours or until you pick up,” Kempton says.
Kempton keeps it “low volume and personal — I only take one dog or one family of dogs at a time,” she says. “I’ve found that having many dogs in the same place causes confusion and apprehension for all of them, so I do my best to avoid that.” House of Hounds will not use heated cage dryers, which can cause dogs to overheat.
Haircuts are not the main focus. “There are a lot of misconceptions about dogs with long hair and the need for haircuts,” Kempton explains. “I do my best to de-shed dogs while keeping their coat long and healthy.
House of Hounds provides before and after pictures so you “can really see that you got the quality of service that you paid for,” she says. (Right now House of Hounds’ Facebook page is a parade of adorable “after” dogs in Halloween-themed portraits — guaranteed to lose you a few can’t-stop-scrolling minutes. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.)
Pet Groomer
Gold: [Tie] Soggy Doggies Grooming
Co-gold medalist Cari Goslyn opened Soggy Doggies Grooming 11 years ago, after 11 years’ experience as a dog groomer. Soggy Doggies offers both standard and boutique grooming services. The latter include spa packages, nail painting and dog hair coloring. An example on the website shows a newly groomed white mini poodle with pink highlights. And don’t worry about damaging Fifi’s coat – “the semi-permanent coloring is formulated with aloe, olive oil and nano technology that helps nourish as it colors.”
Soggy Doggies also offers mobile grooming services, a completely equipped grooming truck that has its own power supply and warm water reservoir. As you’d expect, it’s more expensive than shop grooming, but convenience sometimes trumps cost. As the company’s website notes, “Since mobile grooming offers personalized, one-on-one service, we can only work on one dog at a time and service a limited number of dogs in one day. Mobile grooming is not a high-volume business, rather it is a premium service designed to reduce the stress of grooming on your dog and to be a convenience and time-saver for you.”
Silver: The Pet Pawlor | Bronze: A Furry Affair Pet Salon
Hardware Store
Gold: Ace Hardware
Known as “The helpful place,” Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry. Ace Hardware began as a small chain of stores in 1924 and has grown to include more than 4,600 stores in 50 states and more than 70 countries. As part of a cooperative, every Ace Hardware store is independently owned, and there are several locations across Colorado Springs.
The local Pikes Peak Ace Hardware locations have both individual Facebook pages and a combined Colorado Springs page. They occasionally produce videos, and one features Pat Chavers at the Bon Shopping Center location — which serves the Old North End and Patty Jewett neighborhoods. In the video, which can be found on YouTube, Pat — in her red Ace Hardware vest — reads a letter she received after helping a couple with a plumbing problem: “Wow, my husband and I went to all the big home improvement stores and couldn’t find anyone that knew how to help us with our plumbing issue.
We decided to try Ace; they sent over an amazing lady named Pat. She knew more in her little pinky than all the people at the other stores combined. I know sometimes Ace is a bit more expensive than other places, but for customer service alone, it is worth it.
Silver: Lowe’s Home Improvement | Bronze: The Home Depot
Landscaping Services
Gold: Timberline Landscaping
Timberline Landscaping has been creating and maintaining award-winning landscapes, since 1982 — the year of E.T., the release of Thriller, and the 49ers winning Superbowl XVI with MVP Joe Montana.
“We are a full-service landscape design, installation, maintenance and tree care provider for both residential and commercial properties in the Colorado Springs area,” said Stephanie Early, Timberline Landscaping’s chief of strategy — who has been with the company for nearly nine years. “Additionally, we provide Christmas lighting services and snow removal.” Timberline’s topography architecture aims to promote beauty, balance and harmony through the intentional arrangement of outdoor living spaces — to help create your little bit of heaven.
Beginning in 2014, Timberline reconstructed the Manitou Incline and was honored with the Grand Award for Erosion Control and Ecological Restoration by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
Currently, the company is the project developer of the expansive renovation of Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs. The 13.5-acre space is undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in recent city history.
Timberline also received Gold in the category of landscaping services in the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s 2021 edition of Best in Business. “Our award-winning team is among the best educated in the nation,” said Early. “We’re known for having the most certified technicians on a single staff in the States. We take great pride in our service, so awards that are voted on by the local public are an incredible honor.”
Silver: Sunflower Landscapes | Bronze: Colorado Stoneworks Landscaping
Garden Supply/Nursery
Gold: Rick’s Garden Center
Located on the west side of the Springs, Rick’s Garden Center opened in 1948. Across 73 years, there have only been three owners: the Richners, the Esteses, and now Jeana and Daniel Hopper — who purchased the full-service lawn and garden store in April 2018. The nursery features seasonal flowers, annuals and perennials, among other plants. “We made several improvements to our nursery area during 2021 to ease customer experience, including a new Point of Sale to allow quicker transactions.
Overall, we’ve undergone a major renovation of our main greenhouse-nursery checkout area,” said Dan Hopper. “Upgrades were made to our irrigation to increase efficiency.” Rick’s also carries indoor gardening products, including a full line of hydroponic supplies. Additionally, they offer lawn and garden equipment for rent, such as tillers, which are available year-round. Seasonally, the garden store features a holiday shop, including fresh-cut and potted Christmas trees — as well as a variety of wreaths and garland.
“We’ve added a customer loyalty program; patrons can now sign up to earn points for purchases that can be redeemed,” added Hopper. “Also, we’ve begun a customer plant swap that has been very popular.” As the third generation operating Rick’s Garden Center, the Hoppers continue the legacy of helping plants and their human companions reach their full potential. “We look forward to earning our customers’ business every day, whether it’s their first time or they’ve been coming for 40 years,” says Hopper.
Silver: Good Earth Garden Center | Bronze: Phelan Gardens
Homebuilder
Gold: Classic Homes
Classic Homes has been building award-winning homes and developing incredible communities in Colorado Springs and Monument since 1989.
Their mission is: Sustained Excellence. At Classic Homes, in our 30+ year history as an award-winning local business, we’ve discovered one very important thing: It isn’t just about building a better home, or even a better community. It’s about building a better world — for our clients, partners and families — through hard work, honest business practices, and an unswerving dedication to excellence.
Classic Homes is a local business that has received numerous awards and recognitions, including from the Better Business Bureau and the Parade of Homes. Additionally, Classic Homes has been recognized as Best Homebuilder by the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s Best in Business awards for 13 years now.
Silver: Vantage Homes | Bronze: Keller Homes
Neighborhood
Gold: Old Colorado City
This Westside dates to the 1850s when grubstakers for gold miners in the mountains set up shop. Known for its lively saloons and bordellos, Old Colorado City served for five days as Colorado’s territorial capital.
Even after it was annexed into the city of Colorado Springs in 1917, the area maintained its individual charm. Houses that date back 125 years or more, art galleries, hip locally owned retail shops and rocking night spots give the area a distinction from other parts of the city. The area offers 100 unique businesses, and, are you ready for this?
You’ll find 10 free parking lots. Old Town, as some used to call it, draws tourists galore while also serving the locals with a farmers market in the summer and street carolers during the holiday season. Territory Days is staged here through Memorial Day weekend, drawing thousands to special programs and shopping at temporary booths.
It’s one of the most desirable places to live in the city, due to its nightlife, shops and neighborly ambience, and has enjoyed the Gold Best Of award many times because of all that.
Silver: Old North End | Bronze: Patty Jewett
Thrift Store
Gold: Arc Thrift Stores
The Arc is a staple among Colorado Springs thrifters — and if you don’t think thrifters have created a culture all their own, just refer to the Gold nomination of Leechpit Records & Vintage [p. 39]. Thrifting and appreciation for retro aesthetics has been a sustainable culture for well over a decade — with no end in sight.
“Not only do I regularly use The Arc for basic household items, I frequently shop for props and fabrics for my photography projects,” said local photographer Brianne Keefer. “They have good prices, great selection and discounts. For thrifting, The Arc is a must!” Halloween is coming up, and Keefer has already stocked wardrobes for her photographic work. But shopping at The Arc doesn’t have to be limited to October. Many faithful don’t need a reason to swing by other than the great deals and the ever-changing selection.
“I was just at The Arc, thinking Man, I love a good thrifting day,” said Leah Valentine, a Colorado Springs thrifting connoisseur. “Here’s the deal, I’m an emotional shopper — and just today, I walked out of The Arc with a piece of Art Deco pottery, some grandma-patterned Pyrex and a Cashin-era shoulder bag. These are examples of the satisfying, sentimental emotion that’s typically hard to find; it’s why I browse the Arc.”
Silver: Goodwill | Bronze: Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique
Used Furniture
Gold: Platte Furniture
After a seven-year career teaching and coaching, Platte Furniture owner Dick Kelly began selling furniture out of his garage more than four decades ago. He opened for business in his own shop on May 30, 1978. From humble beginnings, Platte Furniture has expanded into over 36,000 square feet of showroom floor, making it the largest used furniture store in the Centennial State.
According to their website, “We specialize in quality, unique, hard-to-find items. Our selection ranges from antiques to modern. Whether you need an everyday or unique (contemporary, vintage, primitive, retro, modern, antique, shabby chic, Danish modern, industrial, Asian, Western) piece, we will have it.”
Not only does Platte Furniture sell pieces for your home, they’ll also buy, trade, pick up and deliver.
Platte Furniture is involved with several local organizations through its Platte Gives Back arm. The business offers support to nonprofits such as Trampled Rose, Inside Out Youth Services, Heartbeat, Survivors after Suicide, and Casa De Paz.
One Facebook reviewer: “I have loved this place for many years. I have over a dozen pieces in my home that I purchased there. It just keeps getting better!!”
Silver: The Consignment Gallery | Bronze: American Classics Marketplace
Antique Store
Gold: American Classics Marketplace
With more than 300 independent dealers in one location, American Classics Marketplace is Colorado Springs’ largest antique mall, serving the picky pickers of the Pikes Peak region. The selection of fine collectibles is extensive and eclectic. You will find one-of-a-kind glassware, china, handmade crafts, prints, seasonal items, artwork, repurposed furniture, jewelry, retro apparel, plus hundreds of unexpected finds. Step into the past, take a stroll down memory lane and hunt for unique treasures. You’ll discover quality merchandise from around the world.
As one reviewer stated on Google: “Awesome place with tons of different vendors and massive selection. They have a little bit of everything to help you get the vintage look that you desire for your home. Everything is at varying cost but everything is always at a reasonable price! The store is always clean and the staff is always very helpful — highly recommend!”
And another reviewer, via Facebook, wrote: “From a customer and vendor standpoint, I LOVE ACM! You could spend hours of your life wandering these aisles. Very friendly and helpful staff to top it off!”
Silver: Willowstone Antique Marketplace | Bronze: Sweet William Antique Mall
Bookstore
Gold: Poor Richard’s Bookstore
Conveniently located in Downtown Colorado Springs, Poor Richard’s is made up of multiple businesses — a café, restaurant and toy store all under one roof — and, perhaps, most notably: a bookstore. “Every time I go to Poor Richard’s, I find a gift for someone, whether I intended to or not,” said Lindsay Phelps, an impressed patron. “They have a great selection of books, gifts and greeting cards — and I love that I can grab a coffee or food while there. Owners Richard [Skorman] and Patricia [Seator] are some of the most genuine, generous and intentional people — which plays a part in running a strong small business in Colorado Springs.”
The bookstore has been honored with various local awards over the years, and is within walking distance of Colorado College, the Pikes Peak Center, City Hall and many more significant Downtown locations. “Poor Richard’s is the perfect place to lose yourself for a while,” adds Rebecca Browne, another fan and patron. “It offers new books I’m looking for, used books I didn’t know I needed, and there is always something interesting in the staff picks.
Poor Richard’s is always my first stop during the holiday shopping season and it doesn’t hurt that you can also get a slice of pizza or a coffee before moving on to their toy store which has many quality items for kids and people of all ages. I love that the owner gives back to the community. I once saw the owner dressed as an elf and armed with a sack of quarters, skipping down Tejon Street, happily topping off parking meters in December.”
Silver: Hooked On Books | Bronze: Westside Stories
Comic Shop
Gold: KaPow Comics & Coffee
Vampirella, Fantastic Four, Tales to Astonish, Marvel Comics’ Strange Tales — those, and scores/hundreds/thousands/uncountable numbers of fabulous graphic novels are right there at KaPow Coffee and Comics for you to peruse, view longingly or geek out over.
KaPow describes itself as “a unique combination of comic book and coffee shop proudly serving the Colorado Springs area.
Comics guru and co-owner Martin Davidson, has been buying and selling comics for over three decades, attending regional and local comic cons and selling online. He got the idea of opening a comic store coffee shop combo from a store he visited in Omaha, Nebraska. KaPow celebrated its fifth anniversary on Sept. 25. It’s open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at irregular hours, so check the website before you visit.
“Great bookstore with cafe inside,” Aysha S. from San Diego wrote on Yelp. “There were lots of vintage and indie books as well as a fantastic selection of Funko Pop vinyl and other collectibles. The menu had super fun Star Wars-themed coffee drinks. Got some great deals on vintage Mad magazines.”
Silver: CK Comics & Collectibles | Bronze: Escape Velocity Comics & Graphic Novels
Store for Music, Movies and Video Games
Gold: Independent Records & Video
Independent Records & Video has had quite a run, and it’s not over yet. It started with a Downtown store in 1978 that quickly became the go-to place for vinyl, cassettes and even eight-tracks. The store evolved with the times, expanded to multiple locations, diversified its products but eventually downsized. The iconic Downtown shop closed in 2018, leaving only a Pueblo location and the shop at 3020 W. Platte Ave. That location was recently sold, and it’s not clear how long the store will remain open there.
Yet what remains is wonderful indeed. For vinyl freaks it’s paradise, and for those of us who still cling to other ancient recording technologies, it’s a fun place to browse and buy. And there’s lots of other merch — cannabis accessories, T-shirts and other cool life-enhancers. Founders Lewis and Orville Lambert are still aboard, and the beat goes on!
“This place is really cool…it’s very unique,” wrote Ray B. in a post typical of hundreds on review sites. “There’s lots of nostalgia in there lots of cool things you will find that you can’t find anywhere else. I’m very sad they’ve had to close so many of their stores. I hope this one stays open. The kids and I will go in there shopping and I recommend everyone support them because it’s good for our community to have something like this.”
Silver: Leechpit Records & Vintage | Bronze: Earth Pig Music
New Dispensary, Colorado Springs/Pueblo (since 7.1.20)
Gold: Cookies
Cookies comes with a lot of street cred right off the bat — its innovative founders invented one of the most famous strains ever: Girl Scout Cookies.
They work with some of the most recognizable names in the marijuana genetics game in order to provide customers with the most sought-after strains. Those partners include Green House Seed Company/Strain Hunters (famous for their landrace genetics — marijuana strains that occur naturally in the wild), and Seed Junkies.
This place has its finger on the pulse of cannabis culture and collaborates with rap legends Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and Run the Jewels to offer branded products. One of Cookies’ founders (Berner) is a rapper himself!
Their luxurious cannabis lifestyle brand is sold across the country in Cookies locations in states including California, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nevada and Montana.
Sister store Lemonnade focuses on Sativa strains/products (Lemonnade products are available at the Pueblo location) and they’ve been “Voted #1 Sativa Menu in the world.” So if you love Sativa, You’ll love Cookies!
They have plenty of parking, they stay open late (10 p.m.), and they even have a social impact program that works to create a more equitable industry, that provides reinvestment in communities affected by the War on Drugs, and that partners with local organizations to help families/individuals with career advancement.
Silver: Colorado Kush | Bronze: Vital Cannabis
MMJ Dispensary, South/MMJ Dispensary, East/Place for CBD Products
Gold: The Green Source
Some medical dispensaries these days seem to forget they’re providing a medical product. They get caught up in the recreational aspects of cannabis and lose sight of the fact that cannabis can help those suffering from severe diseases and disabilities, to include cancer, epilepsy and physical trauma.
The Green Source never forgets — their every decision is patient-focused. At the Source, their slogan is “Patient care comes first” and it’s true. For example, they offer complimentary transportation for those who need it, and they’re happy to work with Extended Plant Count patients. They’re also famous for their affordable prices. For instance, members have access to $65 ounces, a deal that would run you $80 without a membership. Not into flower?
All good — the Source’s multiple locations offer edibles, concentrates, tinctures and topicals. They’ve even been known to have on hand infused caramel corn. Yep, the Green Source is as sweet as it gets.
MMJ Dispensary, East
Silver: Healing Canna | Bronze: Rocky Road
MMJ Dispensary, South
Silver: Maggie’s Farm | Bronze: Native Roots
Place for CBD Products
Silver: Maggie’s Farm | Bronze: Discover CBD
Recreational Marijuana Dispensary/MMJ Dispensary, North/MMJ Dispensary, West
Gold: Maggie’s Farm
Maggie’s Farm was a huge winner in this year’s Best Of. They not only won Gold for Best Recreational Dispensary but also took Gold for MMJ Dispensary North and West. On top of that, they earned Silver for MMJ Dispensary South and CBD Products. That’s not surprising when you consider that Maggie’s is now essentially a household name in the southern part of the state. Heck, we’d even go so far as to say they’re a Colorado landmark.
Some of that recognition, one would think, is a result of their excellent customer service. Maggie’s allows you to order online and the dispensaries offer regular customers a chance to sign up for their loyalty program.
How can you not love their craft Clean Green cannabis, which is grown to fit the USDA’s criteria for organic certification? Their mission statement: To provide the most authentic cannabis experience from farm to euphoria
Keep on truckin’ for Colorado, Maggie’s Farm!
Recreational Marijuana Dispensary
Silver: Emerald Fields | Bronze: The Cannabis Depot, Pueblo
MMJ Dispensary, North
Silver: The Green Source IV | Bronze: Native Roots Marijuana Dispensary (Austin Bluffs)
MMJ Dispensary, West
Silver: The Green Source | Bronze: Native Roots
MMJ Dispensary, Downtown
Gold: Altitude Organic Medicine
Well, it’s official... For those buying their cannabis within the city’s core, Altitude Organic Medicine is the best in (Down)town.
You don’t have to be in the Big City to enjoy Altitude Organic’s medicine. They have locations all over the place — Platte Avenue, Academy Boulevard and Nevada Avenue — but Altitude’s Tejon Street spot takes Gold among the most urbanized of dispensaries, thanks in part to their top-shelf, non-synthetically cultivated MMJ.
The Bomb opens early (9 a.m.) and closes late (9 p.m.), and they have an “express” registration for those in a hurry.
First-time patients get member pricing and they offer an assortment of daily deals.
As if that’s not enough, Indy readers and tokers will be delighted to know that a Best Of head shop... Elev8 Glass Gallery (Silver winner), is right next door!
Silver: Good Weed | Bronze: Golden Meds
Head Shop
Gold: The Bomb Head Shop
Talk about a megastore! These guys have everything you could possibly need from a head shop: bongs, rigs, grinders, pipes, papers, e-nails, detoxify products, vape products, etc. It’s truly a stoner emporium, and it’s hard not to feel a little overwhelmed at all the options and brands they have.
Their website boasts, “Biggest selection of glass in the Colorado region ... hands down since 1993.
The Bomb offers affordable prices — bongs or rigs are usually $125 or less. Employees go above and beyond to find the deal you need, working within your budget.
They showcase locally made pipes and other paraphernalia, as well as glass art from regional producers.
In the market for a toilet bowl recycler rig? Who isn’t, am I right? You can, of course, get one of those from The Bomb. And it’s on sale?! Shit, yes!
Silver: Elev8 Glass Gallery | Bronze: Earth Pig Music
This year’s Best Of write-ups were authored by: Hank Bedingfield, Heidi Beedle, Joo Chung, Kristian Depue, Anna Fiorino, Bryan Grossman, John Hazlehurst, Marcus Hill, Stephen Hirst, Tim Kranz, Helen Robinson, Terr Thompson, Fiona Truant, Loring Wirbel and Pam Zubeck.