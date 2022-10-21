The columbarium at the Bijou House that served as a final resting place for the ashes of dozens of homeless people and the centerpiece for the Longest Night of the Year memorial service, caused a stir this week when patrons noticed the memorial site had been removed.
Those observations drew contempt from Ithaka Land's new executive director Larry Boatright, who tells the Indy by email the memorial's removal "disgusts me."
"I am attempting to try to figure out who took all of these things and where they took them, and will do anything I can to recover the Columbarium and get it moved to a place that will be protected and utilized as an important memorial and reminder for generations to come," Boatright says in an email.
"I was honored to participate with Mary Lynn [Sheetz] and others in a Memorial Day gathering at the Columbarium, and my hope was for Ithaka (and myself) to participate annually in the Longest Night observance, wherever the Columbarium would be relocated permanently to," Boatright continues. "The fact that it has been moved, that we don’t know who moved it or where it went, and with no input from Mary Lynn, Emmy, or the countless others who have poured so much into serving our under-resourced brothers and sisters in this community angers and disgusts me."
The Bijou House, 411 W. Bijou St., was the centerpiece for Ithaka Land for decades. Ithaka provides housing to low-income people. In 2020, Ithaka's then-director Anjuli Kapoor began selling off Ithaka properties to a Denver developer, Drew Gaiser, the Bijou House included.
The sales, conducted without appraisals, for lower than market rates and all to the same person (Gaiser), launched protests by the Ithaka community, which led to an attorney general's investigation, the departure of Kapoor and the hiring of a new director, Boatright.
Now, patrons of Ithaka are upset that the columbarium memorial appears to have been destroyed.
But that's not totally true.
Responding to the Indy's inquiries, Gaiser says in an email to Sheetz and the Indy that his company COS Holdings 2, closed the sale of the property today, Oct. 21, "after which our involvement with the property will cease in all respects."
"However," he adds, "we are aware of the importance of the memorial, located off the alley, as it relates to the history of the Bijou Community. Since our ownership is ending and we believe a clear resolution is needed, COS Holdings 2 has taken it upon ourselves to ensure that Ithaka or the Bijou Community has the opportunity to rebuild the memorial with the original components in a new location of your choosing in order to maintain what has been communicated as an important part of your group’s history.
"Therefore, and at our own expense, we have disassembled the memorial and it being held in secure off-site storage. Also, at our own expense, we will safely store the memorial, and the miscellaneous items surrounding the memorial, until November 30, 2022," he writes.
If his company doesn't hear by Nov. 30, he states, "We will consider the matter closed and will dispose of the materials. If you opt to retain the memorial and the miscellaneous items collected by our team, we will offer a $2,500 donation to assist with the rebuilding."
Emmy Handen, board member and treasurer of Mesa Housing Inc., which provides housing for the poor and is the daughter of the late long-time leader of Ithaka Steve Handen, tells the Indy the Ithaka community has been in touch with Evergreen Cemetery.
The group wants to move the cremains to the city-owned cemetery "where they would be protected forever," and the plan was to do the move on Saturday, Oct. 22.
"Last night," Handen told the Indy today, "my mom and others down there to start moving things and this morning it was all bulldozed."
However, now it appears that the Ithaka community will be able to retrieve the memorial and at least portions of the cremains to reinter at Evergreen.
Says Boatright, "Although Ithaka has no ownership in the property anymore, I (and our Board) greatly value the legacy behind the Columbarium, and I have advocated for weeks for Blue Truck [Gaiser's company] to work with Mesa House (and us, if helpful), to find a peaceful solution to moving the Columbarium to a place that will be protected for decades to come. I have offered Ithaka’s help in any way possible to make that happen. It’s my belief that the Columbarium is an important part of our City’s history, and it has been my desire that it be a valued, important part of our City’s future."