Worsening mental health, particularly among young Americans, has emerged as a major concern during the pandemic, and Colorado lawmakers have taken notice.
HB21-1258, introduced in the House on April 6, would create a temporary “youth mental health services program” under the Colorado Department of Human Services, which would reimburse mental health providers for administering up to three free therapy sessions for young people in Colorado who may be suffering from mental distress. The bill has received bipartisan support and acknowledges there has been a rise in depression and suicide among Colorado youths amid the pandemic. In El Paso County, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment noted a 54 percent increase in youth suicide in 2020.