If you’re a ski enthusiast, or a military history buff, you might be familiar with Camp Hale. Located south of Vail and north of Leadville, Camp Hale was the home of the United States Army’s storied 10th Mountain Division during World War II. The camp was used to train soldiers in alpine warfare tactics they would go on to use in Italy’s Apennine Mountains during the war.
While Camp Hale’s history as home of the 10th Mountain Division is well known, lesser known is the story of the 620th Engineer General Service Company that was also there, or for that matter the captured members of the German Army’s Afrika Korps who were imprisoned at Camp Hale.
Author William Sonn tells their story in Something Like Treason: Disloyal American Soldiers & the Plot to Bring World War II Home, which chronicles the desertion by U.S. Army soldier Dale Maple who escaped with two German POWs, the ensuing court-martial, and the post-war lives of Nazi collaborators stationed at Camp Hale.
Sonn stumbled upon Maple’s story by accident, as a diversion from a less interesting task. “I was in a research library over at History Colorado, and it was 2 o’clock in the afternoon, after lunch, and I was kind of dragging,” he recalls. “I was gathering statistics about health care and Colorado and I thought a way to stall might be to look into the catalog, and I saw a reference to ‘Camp Hale’ and ‘Treason,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s kind of interesting.’
I asked the librarian to show me what she had. She brought out a box of materials, and I took out the first sheet and didn’t understand a word of what they were talking about. ... Four boxes of this stuff later I had pretty much pieced the story together and then dove right through it again. I was just really surprised at every turn. I went beyond that as well; I went to the Bureau of Prisons and the National Archives and the municipal building in San Diego. I did a lot of research and came up with this story.”
In Something Like Treason, Sonn delves into the fraught American politics before the U.S. entered World War II, when isolationists and Nazi sympathizers held rallies and events to oppose U.S. involvement in the war. That included the 1939 “Pro American Rally” at Madison Square Garden, sponsored by the German American Bund, which featured a giant image of George Washington flanked by swastikas. “I got into it because the main characters in the story were all pretty smart guys, and I had a hard time thinking, ‘How do they fall for this stuff?’” says Sonn. “I went into all sorts of literature from the ’30s, newspapers, scholarly papers and the like, just to understand it. There’s one quote in the book, saying there were a lot of smart people during the war who thought, ‘Maybe [fascism] is a helpful way to organize a country.’”
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Army worked to fill its ranks in preparation for the invasion of Europe. Among those new inductees were members of German American Bund, as well as German and Italian immigrants and student radicals like Maple, who kept a bust of Adolf Hitler in his Harvard dorm room. Unbeknownst to most, the FBI had been cataloging possible subversives. “At the time, J. Edgar Hoover was campaigning to become pretty much head of all intelligence — foreign and domestic,” says Sonn. “He was in a battle with the military for this and the OSS [Office of Strategic Services], which was the predecessor organization of the CIA, and Hoover had, from Day One in 1917 or 1918, when he first joined the government, had been keeping information on notecards.
Go ahead 20 years and he had this huge stockpile of information and files, and then in a meeting with [President Franklin D.] Roosevelt — before the war, before we were attacked — said something that Hoover took as ‘Go ahead, I want to know every resident alien in the country.’ I’m not sure he actually said that, but Hoover heard that and he began, in 1938 I think, going after anybody with an Asian or German or Italian name. In 1942, when the military thought, ‘Oh my gosh we’re inducting every warm body, there’s probably some disreputable characters in here,’ they had the information to find these guys, all in basic training at the time, some just about ready to ship out. By the evening of Dec. 7, the FBI had detained some 3,000 resident aliens, hours after Pearl Harbor. They were ready.”
Soldiers deemed subversive were sent to special units and kept away from the front lines to spend the war doing manual labor at places like Camp Hale, where, in addition to rough work assignments, they were often bullied by officers and sergeants. The dissidents at Camp Hale attempted to network with soldiers at other punishment units at Camp Carson in Colorado Springs [now Fort Carson], plotting a domestic campaign of escape and sabotage to hamper the U.S. war effort. “I tried to understand,” explains Sonn. “These people, most of them, started off just really anxious to fight for the allies and they were pretty much radicalized by their treatment in the military. I had some sympathy for what they were initially going through. I couldn’t possibly have sympathy for their ideology.”
Camp Hale not only housed subversive and dissident U.S. soldiers, but it was also home to German POWs, two of whom would accompany Maple when he deserted. “One of the things that surprised me about what went on at Camp Hale was the German POWs there,” says Sonn. “I think there were 300 of them or so, out of the Afrika Korps. It turns out there were well over 600 of these camps — main camps and branch camps — around the country. Senators and governors were begging to get these guys because we didn’t have any workers left. There was no way to move agriculture along, because everybody was at war. As the tide of war changed, we started capturing whole armies at a time and had nowhere to put them. In the meantime we had ships going across the Atlantic, bringing supplies and men, etc., but they were coming back empty. The thought was, since we need the labor, let’s fill the deadhead trips back home with the POWs. That’s how they got here and they were all over the place.”
Maple’s plan, to escape to Germany via South America, attend a Nazi sabotage school and return to the U.S. to lead a guerilla campaign, was never realized. He was arrested, with the two German POWs, in Mexico, court-martialed and sentenced to life in prison. “I had an impulse, initially, to write this as a comedy,” notes Sonn. “Some of their actions were so absurd. I never really got beyond thinking I couldn’t take them too seriously. They were just so absurd.”
While the crimes of the Camp Hale soldiers were serious, the ramifications of their actions were not. Maple’s sentence was reduced to 10 years after the war ended, and he went on to find success in civilian life. “How long does treason last?” asks Sonn. “Right after World War II, the military undertook what I consider to be a really remarkable reform of its judicial system, attempting to move it away from discipline and more towards rehabilitation. The philosophy behind that was crime looks a lot different in peacetime than it does in wartime and we need to recalibrate our notion of crime during war to be applicable in peacetime. That’s basically how these guys all returned to civilian life, eventually. Once that was done, their children didn’t know anything about it. Their employers, if they knew about it, didn’t care. How much of treason is just forgetfulness, as opposed to forgiveness? I don’t think it’s ever forgiven. Treason seems to have a fairly short life.”
The story of Nazi-sympathizers working against American interests is not unfamiliar today, in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and a Dec. 4 march in Washington, D.C., by Patriot Front, a kind of modern version of the German American Bund. “Things don’t really change,” says Sonn. “The lesson I once took was that history doesn’t necessarily repeat itself, but it echoes, it rhymes. We’re facing exactly the same kinds of disruptions, ideological confusions and social confusions as we were then. It’s kind of despairing. How do we get out of this cycle?”
