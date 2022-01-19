1. Senate Bill 22-004, Evidence-based Training in Science of Reading
By the beginning of the 2023-24 school year and continuing thereafter, the bill would require each school district, board of cooperative services, and charter school (local education provider) to ensure that the principal in a school that serves kindergarten or any of grades first through third and each school district administrator with responsibility that pertains to programs in kindergarten or any of grades first through third to successfully complete evidence-based training in the science of reading.
2. Parental Involvement in Low-Performing Schools (this bill has not yet been introduced)
The bill would allow parents to vote to convert a failing neighborhood school to a charter school, as well as petition to create reforms in safety protocols and curriculum.
3. Alternative Energy Sources — Nuclear/Hydro (this bill has not yet been introduced)
The bill would study the plausibility of bringing small modular nuclear power to Colorado. It would also expand the megawatt threshold for hydroelectricity.
4. House Bill 22-1033 Constitutional Carry of a Handgun
The bill would grant a person who is at least 21 years old and permitted to possess a handgun pursuant to federal and state law the same authority to carry a concealed handgun as a person who holds a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
5. Senate Bill 22-001 Crime Prevention Through Safer Streets
The bill would create the Crime Prevention Through Safer Streets grant program in the Department of Public Safety. The bill would require DPS to issue requests for proposals to local governmental agencies for the agencies to identify areas where crime is prevalent. After identifying such areas, local governmental agencies could apply to DPS for grants for improvements designed to create safer streets. The bill would appropriate $10.3 million to DPS for the grant program.
