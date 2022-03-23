The drive to end daylight saving time is ramping up across the nation, including in Colorado, where two bills to end the increasingly unpopular time shift are now on the legislative agenda for 2022.
SB-135 would create a statewide ballot measure exempting the state from implementing Daylight Saving Time, leaving Colorado in Mountain Standard Time throughout the year. HB-1297 would make Daylight Saving Time year-round — providing that federal law is changed to allow states to do so. Though the measures are broadly popular among voters, some businesses are lining up in opposition to the bills, particularly the airline and ski industries.
United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Colorado Ski Country USA, the Colorado Competitive Council, the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Industry Association of Colorado have already registered in opposition to SB-135.
For over three decades, state lawmakers have tried to end Colorado’s switching back and forth from MST to Daylight Saving Time. Senator Bill Schroeder (R-Morrison) led the first efforts in Colorado in 1988.