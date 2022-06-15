Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CD3, is under scrutiny from state officials regarding allegations that she inflated her mileage on the campaign trail and then used reimbursement money from donors to pay off years of tax liens on her restaurant, Shooters Grill, located in Rifle.
The allegations were brought to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by American Muckrakers PAC, the same political action committee that released unflattering information about North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn before he lost his reelection primary, according to a New York Times report.
A spokesperson for the AG told The Times that the matter had been forwarded to an interagency group “to evaluate the allegations and whether legal actions are justified.”
Aides to Boebert said the mileage logged had been accounted for, and that she had paid off the tax liens before the reimbursements had made it to her bank account, according to the Times.
The report also notes that campaign finance inquiries can be slow, and its unlikely to come to a conclusion before the June 28 state primary.