Shoveled dirt flew through the air Aug. 25 as an enthusiastic crowd of city staff and officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for The Commons, a new project that will provide housing to families, veterans and other individuals affected by homelessness.
Located at 3770 E. Uintah St., the apartment complex will include up to 120 rental units and will be constructed on the site of the devastating 2007 Castle West Apartments fire that killed two people and displaced dozens of residents.
The housing community will include a mix of two- and three-bedroom units. Twenty percent of the units will be set aside for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Commons will also offer behavioral health support for its residents and is expected to open in fall of 2022.
The project is a partnership between Colorado Springs-based Homeward Pikes Peak and Denver-based housing nonprofit Rocky Mountain Communities.