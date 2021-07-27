The place where it all began in Colorado Springs — the American Contract Bridge League Unit 360 — has reported a breakthrough COVID-19 case.
The first death in the state from COVID was reported on March 13, 2020, the disease claiming a bridge club member. Several others also contracted the virus and some died.
Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor who's also a club member, has been appointed by the club as spokesperson.
Lostroh issued a news release, stating, "Someone at our club who played on Monday, July 19th and Friday, July 23rd, has tested positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19, even though the person was fully vaccinated.
"This person is currently experiencing very mild symptoms. Occurrences like this, unfortunately, are to be expected and will perhaps occur going forward, as the vaccines are known to be less than 100 percent effective. Nonetheless, the vaccines appear to be effective in reducing the seriousness of 'breakthrough' cases in vaccinated people. If you have not been vaccinated and are able, please seriously consider getting vaccinated."
All members of the bridge club are being notified of the positive case, Lostroh said in the release.
"We are not aware of any transmission of COVID-19 at the Bridge Center at this time, but we are temporarily closing the Bridge Club until August 2, 2021," the release said.
Lostroh urged anyone experiencing symptoms or who has concerns to find COVID-19 testing information at: elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-testing-information
"We ask for the cooperation of everyone during this difficult time, and encourage participation in virtual games during this temporary closure period," she said.
The rate of those fully vaccinated in the county sits just shy of 56 percent and the county's positivity rate has increased by 66 percent over the last week, to 6.2 percent, though El Paso County Public Health's COVID analytics show hospitalizations on the decline.
Here's information on where to get vaccinated.
Nationally, The New York Times reported today that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises some of those vaccinated against the coronavirus to resume wearing masks in certain areas.