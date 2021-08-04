The American Contract Bridge League Unit 360 in Colorado Springs, which gave rise to the first COVID-19 death in Colorado in March 2020, reported a breakthrough COVID case July 27.
Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor who’s also a club member, served as the club spokesperson, saying someone who played bridge at the club on July 19 tested positive on July 23, though the person was fully vaccinated.
She said in a release the person experienced mild symptoms.
As breakthrough cases rise amid a climate in which many refuse to be vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised those who have been vaccinated to resume wearing masks in certain areas, including crowds.
All members of the bridge club are being notified of the positive case, Lostroh said. Though there’s no indication of broad transmission, the club closed until Aug. 2.