The Broadmoor hotel and its sister property, Emerald Valley Ranch, have settled a lawsuit filed by a Denver couple who alleged they suffered physical and mental distress after a Broadmoor guide abandoned them in the wilderness for hours in 2019.
One day after the Indy reported details of the lawsuit, the resort and the couple, Victor and Annamaria Mitchell of Denver, filed a stipulated motion to dismiss the case with prejudice (meaning it can't be refiled). No compensation figure was given.
"The parties have entered into a confidential settlement agreement regarding this action," the motion said. The agreement required the lawsuit to be dismissed along with any associated claims. Both parties agreed to pay their own attorney fees and costs.
The Broadmoor has a history of settling cases guests bring against it and its associated properties.
The Mitchells alleged a Broadmoor guide that led them and at least two other couples on what was supposed to be a 2½-hour morning hike got lost and then allegedly abandoned them as the sun set and temperatures dropped. The hikers were eventually rescued by El Paso County Search and Rescue at midnight, some 14 hours after the hike began. They then had to hike another six hours to a trailhead before returning to the The Broadmoor.
The lawsuit accused The Broadmoor and Emerald Valley Ranch of negligence, negligent supervision of the guide and “premises liability for breach of duty to exercise reasonable care to protect guests from danger.”
The couple sought unspecified damages for “severe emotional distress” and giardia-induced diarrhea they experienced after they “drank deeply” from a mountain stream they stumbled upon after the guide provided no water or food before deserting the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.