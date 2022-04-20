A burn restriction order was enacted by Colorado Springs Fire Department for the Springs beginning Friday, April 15. Drought conditions, consistently high winds, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and increases in the occurrences of grass fires in undeveloped areas were all cited as factors leading to the order.
Violators could be subject to fines of up to $2,500, imprisonment of up to 189 days, probation or a combination of the three. In nearby Manitou Springs, Fire Chief John K. Forsett ordered Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for Manitou.
The restrictions currently prohibit any outside fire, including campfires, warming fires, trash fires, fire pits, fire tables, charcoal and other barbecue grills and pellet smokers. They also extend to recreational fireworks, and prohibit operating small internal combustion engines (such as chainsaws) without the use of a properly functioning spark arrestor.
Additionally, the restrictions include an outdoor smoking ban. The orders follow a string of recent fires in the region, including one on Fort Carson’s training range that, as of the morning of April 18, had burned over 210 acres, but was 95 percent contained.