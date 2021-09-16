Bustang is resuming its commuter route between Colorado Springs, Monument and the Denver Technological Center next week, according to a news release. Service was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
The route will run four times each weekday — twice in the morning from Colorado Springs to the DTC and twice in the afternoon from the DTC to Colorado Springs. It stops at 19 locations between Arapahoe Road/Yosemite Street and RTD’s Light Rail Belleview Station.
A one-way fare from El Paso County is $9.
“Providing service to the DTC, one of the largest employment centers along the Front Range, will help alleviate commuter traffic between the state’s two largest cities,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake. “In addition, expanding the number of trips we currently provide between Colorado Springs and Denver helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provides some congestion relief through the I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.”
Bustang currently provides service six times each weekday between Colorado Springs and downtown Denver.
Public safety measures remain in effect, per federal transit requirements, including:
- Face masks required for drivers and passengers
- Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers
- Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus
- Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests
CDOT contracts with Ace Express Coaches of Golden to operate Bustang.
For more information, including route schedules, stop locations, and to purchase tickets, visit ridebustang.com or download the mobile app, JustRideBustang, for iOS or Android.