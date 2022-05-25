After three cadets refused to take the COVID vaccine for religious reasons, the Academy’s board has recommended all three receive their Bachelor of Science degrees — but not be commissioned into the Air Force for as long as they remain unvaccinated. A fourth senior cadet changed his mind and decided to get the vaccine, but only because he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer — refusal would have made him ineligible for military health care. Cadets who resign may still be forced to repay tuition, and that decision will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force.
A lawsuit filed earlier this year in Ohio, Doster v. Kendall, is seeking a preliminary injunction that would temporarily prevent the Department of the Air Force from taking any administrative or punitive actions against the plaintiffs.
The Air Force Academy will graduate cadets making up the Class of 2022 on May 25.