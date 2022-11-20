Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO District 5) 202-225-4422, Contact Form, @RepDLamborn
Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO District 4) 202-225-4676, Contact Form, @RepKenBuck
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO District 3) 202-225-4761, Contact Form, @RepBoebert
4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen 719-520-6000
District 11 Board of Education parth.melpakam@d11.org, jason.jorgenson@d11.org, lauren.nelson@d11.org, sandra.bankes@d11.org, albert.loma@d11.org, julie.ott@d11.org, darleen.daniels@d11.org
District 49 Board of Education https://www.d49.org/Page/46
District 20 Board of Education https://www.asd20.org/board-of-education/board-members