The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in partnership with Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies, recently completed the Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement campaign. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
“This summer, make the right choice, don’t drink and drive. We all know that there are all kinds of gatherings involving the consumption of alcohol and marijuana. There is no reason to be caught off guard without a plan,” said Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Just one drink increases the chance of having a crash, sometimes with tragic consequences....”
According to CDOT, 276 impaired drivers were arrested during the 2020 Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period (July 17-27). So far this year, 102 people have been killed on Colorado roads by a suspected impaired driver — a third of the 302 total traffic deaths so far this year. In addition, June had more impaired driving-related fatalities — 26 — than any month so far this year.
“Everyone traveling on Colorado roads has loved ones expecting them to arrive safely,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Zero deaths on Colorado roadways is the goal and impaired driving prevention and education is a major component of helping us achieve it.”