The Colorado Department of Transportation’s snow plows now have names, thanks to the creative children who took part in the inaugural “Name That Plow” contest.
“The creativity of Colorado’s kids shines through in this great group of names and we’re appreciative to all who offered their ideas in this first-ever contest,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “When these plows and their drivers are hard at work in the years to come, we will all be able to keep track of their efforts on cotrip.org, or check for the name on the door the next time you see a CDOT plow on the road.”
The winning names are Abominable, Arctic King, Bigfoot, Blizzard, Cheese Ball, Darth Blader, Eisenplower, Fresh Plowder, Frosty, Jack Frost, Mr. Plow, Mr. Snowtastic, No-way Snow-day, Olaf, Plowzilla, Sno-way, Snow Crusher, Snowball, Snowtorious B.I.G. and Zebulon Ice. Students will have the opportunity to take a photo with the snowplow that has their winning name on it, either this summer or early in the fall of 2021.