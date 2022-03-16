State officials hope the Community Innovation and Resilience for Care and Learning Equity (CIRCLE) Grants will make child care more affordable and support the health of children and families.
Between June 15, 2022 and June 30, 2023, nearly $23 million in grants ranging from $10,000 to $750,000 will be issued based on proposals submitted to the state. Funding will come from the federal American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Money is available to licensed child care providers, including family child care homes, child care centers, and school-based child care programs. It also includes qualified exempt providers under the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, as well as community, education or governmental organizations with innovative ideas to support early childhood in Colorado.
The Request for Proposals can be found at earlymilestones.org, which will be updated regularly with tools to help applicants.