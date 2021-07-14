A 4-year-old boy shot himself in the parking lot of Maggie’s Farm recreational marijuana dispensary in Manitou Springs on July 6. He died several hours later from his injuries. His father, 26-year-old Carlos Perez, went inside the dispensary while his wife and two children waited in the car.
The father said in an affidavit that the two children, including a 3-year-old, were fastened in their car seats when he left the vehicle. The 4-year-old reportedly freed himself from his car seat and found the gun in the car. The child’s mother, 25-year-old Ashlynne Perez, said in the affidavit that she was in the passenger seat when she heard a boom and looked back to see the child bleeding from the mouth. The parents were arrested and booked into El Paso County Jail on a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
Ohio-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital reports there are nearly 1,300 annual gun deaths among those under 18 years old. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to talk to children about gun safety and gun owners to keep firearms locked up and unloaded when stored.