Children’s Hospital Colorado recommends “basic prevention efforts” to ward off COVID-19 infections in kids, including wearing masks. “Throughout the pandemic, Children’s Colorado medical experts consistently said that the best way to protect ourselves and others is by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing,” Children’s said in a release.
Because kids under 12 are not eligible for the COVID vaccine and only 41 percent of Coloradans 12 to 20 have been vaccinated, the hospital system urged masking in all schools and childcare settings for children and personnel.
“We know masks are a proven tool in stopping the spread of respiratory viruses,” Dr. David Brumbaugh, Children’s chief medical officer, said in the release.
Children’s cited four factors at play: increased transmissibility of the delta variant, an early start to respiratory illness season, the pediatric mental health crisis and the shortage of frontline health care workers.
On Aug. 12, Children’s joined other hospitals in Colorado in requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.