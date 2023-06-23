Church For All Nations is folding its hand in appealing a District Court decision against the evangelical church's claims it held rights to a site for an airplane hangar at Colorado Springs Airport.
The church was ordered to pay attorney fees and costs totaling nearly $87,000 to Tom Hoag and Hoag Construction in May, which prevailed in the lawsuit brought by the church over trying to build a hangar to house its aircraft.
The site in question is part of the area controlled by COS Owners Association, which also was sued by the church.
The church contended it had paid some $400,000 toward a hangar but was denied the ability to build one unless it paid Hoag $240,000 for infrastructure work Hoag had performed years earlier to bring the entire COS Owners Association site up to standards. In exchange for that work, the association designated Hoag as the developer.
The church balked, saying it wanted to hire its own developer.
After a district judge ruled against the church on all points in March, the church appealed the ruling to the Colorado Court of Appeals in April.
On June 22, the church notified the court it wants to abandon the appeal.
"Appellant Church for All Nations respectfully submits the following Motion to Dismiss Appeal pursuant to C.A.R. 42(b), and in support thereof states as follows: Appellant wishes to dismiss the appeal," the filing said. "COS Owner’s Association, Inc., Hoag Construction Company, and Thomas Hoag consent to the dismissal. Each party has agreed to bear its own costs and fees related to the appeal."
The lawsuit was filed at the behest of Senior Pastor Mark Cowart. You can read about him here and here. He told his congregation after the Indy published a cover story about the lawsuit that he needed the aircraft and a hangar to store them in order to fly to speaking engagements.