Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Manager Corey Adler pulls over on the side of Rampart Range Road to point out bighorn sheep peppering the mountainside, as another CPW officer-in-training with binoculars scopes out the distant herd on the canyon face.
The Rampart Range herd, also known as “S34” to the state, spend their days grazing and moving along Queens Canyon, near the Westside of Colorado Springs, and travel up north to the Air Force Academy and Palmer Lake, says Adler, who manages wildlife for Area 14, which encompasses the city and El Paso and Teller counties.
They’ll often settle near the scar left by the former Queens Canyon Quarry — their primary and preferred habitat — sometimes wandering down to homes on Lanagan Street, Adler tells the Indy. But the human presence and Westside communities in the Springs’ Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) haven’t impacted the health of the herd within the last decade, at least, Adler says.
In fact, the Rampart Range herd is one of the healthiest in the state. Adler estimated its current population is between 150 and 200 sheep. Every few years, CPW even transports dozens of these sheep to other bighorn herds that are struggling with disease or underpopulation throughout Colorado, Adler explains.
“You’ll see them sit in people’s front yards, I mean, that’s how adaptive they are,” he says. “The development that happened 20 years ago was an impact on them, but you saw it didn’t do anything to them. They’re like, ‘All right, we’ll just sit in your yard, we’ll eat your grass and your yummy shrubs that you plant.’”
As the city’s population and need for more residential housing development grows, some Westside residents have expressed concerns about the effects expansion could have on wildlife.
The Mountain Shadows Community Association last year questioned whether the proposed apartment complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road — a recent flashpoint for neighbors’ battles against development they believe could harm their communities — would threaten the bighorns’ habitat.
Most Westside neighborhoods are in the WUI — a term used by fire and land use experts to describe areas where communities and undeveloped land intersect or back up against each other — and are particularly vulnerable to human-animal interactions and wildfire.
And nationally, the WUI has seen “exponential growth” from 1990 to 2010, according to a report published in June by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Fire Administration, which analyzed WUI issues and gave recommendations for policymakers in those communities.
About 12.6 million, or 41 percent more new homes, were added to the WUI nationwide over those two decades, according to researchers in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, who map WUI changes and are cited by the federal agencies. Colorado’s WUI grew by 42.5 percent, or 398,772 homes, from 1990 to 2010, the researchers found.
They haven’t yet updated their data with population numbers from the 2020 Census, but a separate analysis from Colorado State University projected, based on housing development forecasting, that the state’s total WUI acreage would be 300 percent larger in 2030 than in 2000.
Officials in the Springs, however, including CPW managers, say the city’s WUI growth has been slower than the state’s.
Sure, there was some residential growth during the 2000s, but over the last decade, the number of homes in the city’s WUI has hovered between 35,000 and 36,000, according to city spokesman Max D’Onofrio and 2012 fire mitigation documents from the Colorado Springs Fire Department. According to FEMA, this makes the Springs’ WUI one of the largest in the nation.
Even so, populations of big game animals in the Springs monitored by CPW, like the bighorns and black bears, “have remained stable,” says Tim Kroening, an Area 14 wildlife manager, via email.
“All of the subdivisions along the west side of Colorado Springs are well established,” Kroening says.
There has, however, been more growth to the city’s east, into what some agencies refer to as the Prairie Urban Interface, Kroening says.
Adler notes that development on the east side, including along Powers Boulevard and near the Colorado Springs Airport, is pushing pronghorns further away from the city. New and ongoing construction like the highway connecting Powers to Interstate 25 or the airport’s Peak Innovation Park could aggravate this, he says.
Pushing the pronghorns east isn’t a grave concern for the animals’ well-being, since the prairie extends that way, but they are certainly being displaced from their ordinary habitat, Adler says.
“It’s just unfortunate — they’re losing their habitats near town,” Adler says. “They’re adaptive; they’ve been handling it and still surviving. … We’re just taking some of their stuff and saying, ‘It’s ours. Now you can’t live here anymore,’ which is a bummer.”
Some animals are more adaptable to humans than others, says Liba Pejchar, a professor in Colorado State University’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology.
“There’s definitely species of birds and species of mammals that are much more resilient to human disturbance, and then much more sensitive to human disturbance,” Pejchar tells the Indy. “It’s really important to distinguish between those groups, because we’re most concerned about those ones that are sensitive, about being able to sustain them in these increasingly human-dominated places.”
CPW’s 2009 to 2019 bighorn sheep management plan says the animals “have habituated to human activity in many areas where the activity is somewhat predictable temporally and spatially.”
And Adler says that the Rampart Range herd is attracted to wide open spaces — not heavily forested areas — and there’s still plenty of that in the Springs’ WUI.
In December, during the fight over 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Adler wrote a letter to the city’s Land Use Review Division that argues because the then-proposed development had included 55.43 acres of open space to the west, it “will buffer any impact into areas where the sheep may pass through to get to more suitable habitat.”
Pejchar, whose research has focused on the effectiveness of a concept called “conservation development,” where urban sprawl in areas like the WUI is structured to preserve open space and protect native plants and animals, says one increasingly common strategy is for developers to build homes more closely clustered together, rather than humans occupying more, spread-out acres of land and putting in large connecting roads and other infrastructure. The remainder of the land can then be dedicated to open space, she explains.
“What you really gain from this approach is large, contiguous portions of land being retained in the landscape instead of that fragmentation,” Pejchar says. “If you do it right, which means starting with an ecological assessment, then you’re setting aside the land that’s most ecologically valuable or important in that open space, and then building homes and the other parts that might have less value.”
As of 2010, 33 counties in Colorado — more than half — had passed a conservation development ordinance, according to a study by Pejchar and CSU colleagues. But they discovered that many do not meet the minimum standards that the researchers determined protect native wildlife and vegetation, she says.
“It’s important to protect at least 150 acres of open space in order to provide benefits for those native species,” Pejchar explains. “We’re suggesting that there should be a minimum area requirement. We also found that 70 to 80 percent of the whole development should be protected as open space. There needs to be this minimum proportion of the subdivision area protected to achieve those benefits.
“That’s not necessarily commonplace,” she adds.
The push for conservation development policies is also linked to the increasing prevalence of wildfire, a risk that’s growing due to climate change, Pejchar says. When homes are clustered more closely together in a subdivision, rather than spaced out in a vegetated area, “they’re potentially easier to protect,” she says.
For humans, growth in the WUI has mostly heightened concerns about wildfires — homes in these areas can more easily ignite due to their proximity to flammable natural vegetation, the University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers write in a 2018 report about their WUI findings. Westside residents who endured the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 know this all too well.
But for the natural environment, the WUI’s wildfire risk creates a Catch-22.
Humans want to prevent community destruction, but wildfire is also a necessary part of some plant species’ life cycles, says Dr. Kimiko Barrett, lead wildfire researcher and policy analyst at Headwaters Economics, a Montana-based, nonpartisan research organization that works to improve local development and land management decisions. Headwaters also created the Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire program, a U.S. Forest Service-funded initiative to help communities reduce their wildfire risk.
“A lot of our landscapes historically are adapted to wildfire; they need wildfire,” Barrett told the Indy. “Here in Montana, as in Colorado, our pine trees don’t grow back unless they experience a wildfire. Not all of them, but Lodgepole [pine] — they need fire to regrow. That’s often the case with a lot of grassland fires as well, is that they depend on those fires for ecological rejuvenation.”
Prescribed burns are one tool to reduce wildfire risk in populated areas, by burning excess fire fuels in a controlled way while also allowing vegetation to go through its natural life cycle, Barrett says. Indigenous tribes in the west have conducted them for millenia, she adds.
But they’re “increasingly challenged socially and politically,” due to a few examples of prescribed burns escaping, Barrett says, and climate change has made them harder to conduct.
“Those fuels are just so much … drier, it’s windier, there’s hotter temperatures — all of that is making it less favorable for prescribed burns,” she explains. “Yet, we need to do that because we ultimately need to deploy everything we have at our disposal if we’re trying to reduce risk to communities.”
Beyond development, the city’s population growth is also prompting demand for more public trails and open spaces in the Pikes Peak region, says Jennifer Peterson, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI), which works with local, state and federal land agencies on trail management and restoration projects.
The Springs is becoming an ever more attractive place for people who want to reap the physical, mental and emotional benefits of being outdoors, she says, and RMFI has been trying to properly weigh the need for human recreation space with preservation of wildlife and natural landscapes.
“Anytime we can acquire open space parcels, preserve natural areas so they don’t get developed, and provide these natural areas and recreational amenities for the community — that’s tremendous,” she says. “But I struggle with the answer always being more, more, more, because it’s not just us recreating on the landscape. We have to balance that with habitat and nature and wildlife and water resources — all of the ecosystem services that our public lands provide.
“Finding that balance is tricky,” Peterson adds.