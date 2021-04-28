For some, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is simply pragmatic.
“My thought was, if it could in some way speed up putting a period on this mess, I’m in,” El Paso County Treasurer Mark Lowderman says, noting he’s fully vaccinated.
Others cite personal reasons, like El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. Noting his wife and one of his four daughters are nurses, he says via email: “They have been in the trenches fighting against this devastating virus. I fully understand the impact this virus has had on our community.”
Broerman got his second shot in March. “I know the hope these vaccines bring to our community and the importance the vaccine brings in keeping them and my loved ones safe,” he says.
In fact, most county and Colorado Springs elected officials report they’ve rolled up their sleeves. All but two of nine City Council members say they’ve gotten the vaccine, and three of five county commissioners have as well.
Which appears to defy, locally at least, the Urban Institute’s findings, released in February, showing 47 percent of Republicans said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated, compared to a quarter of Democrats, as nearly all local elected officials are Republicans.
El Paso County Public Health spokesperson Michelle Hewitt says state data gathered in September and February showed the percentage of respondents saying they wanted to get vaccinated as quickly as possible increased from 32 percent to 62 percent.
In any event, most local elected officials are embracing the needle as a way out of the pandemic, seeing it as a pathway to economic, social and personal normalcy.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers urges “every eligible adult” to get the shot “as soon as possible.”
“It protects you, it protects others, and it is the most effective way to return to the quality of life we all enjoy here in Colorado Springs,” he says.
El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf echoes that message. “I am encouraging all eligible to get their vaccine shot.”
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, too, trumpets that advice as the most effective way to keep COVID cases in check, which will help the local economy recover and thrive.
Messages urging people to get vaccinated are key, because nobody can force someone to take the COVID vaccine, not even those in the military, because the vaccines were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as experimental drugs.
Although the vaccine has been available here for months, only about 20 percent of the county population had been vaccinated as of April 21, according to El Paso County Public Health, although those numbers change from day to day. Another 77,000, or 11 percent, have gotten one of two recommended shots. (Of those 65 and older in El Paso County, 66 percent have been fully vaccinated, state data show. Statewide, 73.8 percent of people over 70 are vaccinated.)
That means a majority of the county’s population hasn’t been vaccinated. Those people, according to medical experts, place themselves and the community at risk and could perpetuate the pandemic, especially as variants of the virus spread.
The state recently handed off control of pandemic-related restrictions to counties, while maintaining control over large indoor events. That means local restrictions on many outdoor activities, gyms and restaurants and some smaller indoor events have been largely abolished, even though only a minority of residents have gotten the shot.
The state’s mask mandate expires May 3, though Gov. Jared Polis could extend it for 30 days if deemed necessary.
VanderWerf says he’s not sure whether El Paso County would adopt a mask requirement of its own.
“That’s really a decision for Public Health,” he says. “I would anticipate we would not add any [requirements] beyond what the state keeps in place. With that in mind, we will be monitoring our COVID stats very closely and carefully, like hospitalizations. If we get into a difficult place like we had in November and December, we may need to take action on that” to drive infections downward.
VanderWerf says the county’s numbers — cases per 100,000 population, hospitalizations and deaths — had been declining recently, but now data shows some measures are on the uptick. So the low number of those vaccinated has prompted the city, county and Public Health to team up in launching a push to get people inoculated.
A campaign titled “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” began April 23 with extensive outreach to minority communities via radio, social media and other messaging.
Public Health has been in overdrive providing information on vaccines and where to get them, Hewitt says.
The idea is to remove barriers by employing translators for Spanish-speakers and those relying on American Sign Language, she says, and by reaching out to older populations through phone calls rather than online methods to make appointments.
Silver Key and Envida offer free transportation to and from vaccine sites, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department takes vaccines to those who are homebound.
The agency also has organized 100 vaccine distribution sites throughout the region, including a clinic at the El Paso County fairgrounds in Calhan.
“Public Health’s new location in the southeastern part of the county has also become a local hub for vaccine clinics and a model of efficiency and convenience,” she says in a statement. “Each week there are numerous pop-up clinics held for easy access at places like local community centers, churches and faith-based organizations, clinics and health centers, organizations serving those with disabilities, food pantries, organizations serving individuals experiencing homelessness, and many others.”
She called the promotion launched April 23 a “call to action to keep the momentum up for getting vaccinated as supplies continue to increase.”
The campaign targets populations “where vaccination rates have trailed,” but also includes flexibility to switch gears to focus on other groups in order “to reach the goal of vaccinating our community.”
Such messaging could be buoyed if locally prominent figures set an example.
The Indy asked local elected officials about their vaccination status and found that all the county’s non-board elected officials had been vaccinated, including Lowderman, Broerman, Assessor Steve Schleiker and Sheriff Bill Elder.
While County Commissioners VanderWerf, Holly Williams and Cami Bremer say they’ve been vaccinated, Commissioners Carrie Geitner and Longinos Gonzalez Jr. said through a county spokesperson they “didn’t feel comfortable sharing ... medical history.” But both noted they’ve worked to provide vaccine access to area residents.
On the city side, seven of nine Council members tell the Indy they’ve been vaccinated: Bill Murray, Randy Helms, Tom Strand, Yolanda Avila, Wayne Williams, Richard Skorman and Nancy Henjum.
Councilor Dave Donelson says he hasn’t been vaccinated but plans to do so. Councilor Mike O’Malley didn’t respond to emails and a phone call.
Skorman says he got the vaccine when he was eligible, and obtained the second shot in early April.
“I’m very proud to tell people I have [been vaccinated],” Skorman says. “Unless we all set that example, it’s not going to fare well for our city.”
Says Williams, “I think it makes sense for my health and those around me. It was the right choice.” But he adds that he “respects” other elected officials’ right to keep their medical information confidential.
“We want to make sure to encourage people to get vaccinated that are medically able to do so,” he says.
Henjum says she “couldn’t be happier” about getting the shot and hopes local leaders “understand the importance of modeling good choices and helping the public understand the benefit of getting vaccinated.”
Dirk Draper, President and CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, is happy to report he is vaccinated. “I signed up at my first opportunity,” he says. “All members of my family and household are fully vaccinated. We’re all in.”
Even so, Draper still wears a mask in many situations. “We have become so accustomed to precautions,” he says, adding he’s impressed with the level of compliance in El Paso County, which he says advances the return to normal routines, including businesses opening to customers face-to-face.
The Chamber has been active in helping businesses understand the rules and modify business operations to comply and remain open, Draper says.
But even he says he’s foggy on what the rules will be locally going forward.
“That’s a really good question,” he says. “We’re entering some gray area in terms of how everybody operates.”
For example, if Polis doesn’t extend the mask mandate beyond May 3, Draper says it’s unclear what will happen here, if anything. Businesses would be free to continue the mask mandate on their premises, for example, and he hasn’t heard of anyone contemplating a requirement that employees ditch their masks after the state mandate is lifted.
Although Public Health might or might not continue some restrictions, Draper says, “The biggest thing they’re encouraging is for folks to get vaccinated.”
Public Health promotes a “layered” approach by continuing best practices, including social distancing, washing your hands and wearing masks in public.
But vaccination is now the biggest factor in Public Health’s arsenal, and Public Health’s Hewitt says the agency partners with the Chamber, Downtown Partnership, Visit COS and others to find innovative ways to promote vaccines.
That’s especially important as COVID variants circulate. The UK variant now comprises 33 percent of new cases in Colorado, Hewitt says, while the California variant represents 28 percent and others, 38 percent. She didn’t provide data for El Paso County, other than to say the UK and California variants are here.
“While we are seeing increased transmission with the variants,” she says, “current evidence shows that the vaccines remain highly effective at reducing severe outcomes, including hospitalizations and deaths.
“The key to stopping the spread,” she adds, “is to get vaccinated. Widespread community vaccination is our most powerful tool to end this pandemic.”