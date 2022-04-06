The Latin inscription above the main stage in the historic Colorado Springs City Auditorium is usui civium decori urbis: “for the use of the people and the glory of the city.” Today, the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, a nonprofit with strong ties to the arts community, is working to bring the auditorium back to that original focus, while creating a modern space where creatives and the community can thrive.
City Aud has been a Springs institution for nearly 100 years, hosting everything from basketball games and concerts to professional wrestling and roller derby. It’s fallen quiet in recent years though, and those planning to breathe new life into it imagine a renovated City Aud as a welcoming space for collaboration among musicians, artists and other members of the city’s creative community. Christina Wells, the artist event coordinator for the collective, and a musician herself, is hoping to create a “musician utopia” in City Aud. “If we collaborate with each other, we can create something beautiful,” Wells says. The collective aims to showcase musicians from all walks of life and eliminate the competition that pushes some aside on the local arts scene. She wants every musician who enters treated equally, whether they’ve been Springs music mainstays, or are brand new.
City Aud, however, will be home to more than just music. Linda Weise, the director of Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, wants the venue to become a cultural hub.
“When we think about the culture of our region, there are seven pillars I like to call upon. Arts and culture, wellness, education, Western heritage, faith, creative entrepreneurship, and the military. We want to be as inclusive as we can,” Weise says. “It’s not just arts and culture, it’s all of the pillars.”
Plans for the building emphasize each of these pillars in different ways, from turning the previously unused attic into studios, practice rooms and offices, to renovating the stage areas of the building with screens and removable seating, allowing for receptions and festivals.
Completed in 1923 at a cost of $424,910, City Aud includes the main auditorium, which currently can accommodate as many as 2,200 people, and the 225-seat Lon Chaney Theatre, designed by renowned Springs architects Thomas MacLaren, Charles Thomas and Thomas Hetherington.
Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Indy’s sister publication, reported that following its $53 million dollar makeover, the main performance venue would be scaled down to seat about 650 people and would have retractable seating that could be flattened to provide space for up to 800. The smaller performance space, which would seat about 200 people, would be relocated to the west side of the building. The second, smaller stage area will be adjacent to a speakeasy that will be able to overflow into the auditorium space for events. On the main level of the auditorium, a diner and coffee shop will also be added, offering opportunities for creatives to meet and connect in a less formal environment. Other additions to the auditorium will focus on creating a space for the community at large.
Weise notes the $53 million estimate could change in the coming months; right now the collective is “sitting with bated breath” over current construction costs as well as the request-for-proposals (RFP) process for hazardous materials and abatement work. In terms of cost, “you know, we’re just ready for anything,” Weise says. “It’s really important that folks understand that, because that $53 million is a 2020, 2019 number ... but until we had all of these other pieces in place federally, we couldn’t move forward with any additional processes.”
The preliminary design process is underway and the collective has raised $5 million for preconstruction and design work through donations and pledges, including $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds committed by the city of Colorado Springs. Weise says that funding figure is also expected to change — $5 million “was the first benchmark — if you really want to look at everything that I have in queue, it’s a lot of dollars,” she says, adding, “Just government funding alone, we’ve identified — and have in queue — a combination for over $33 million."
The new City Aud will also act as an incubator for workforce development programs in the arts — the collective is creating programs in media and theater arts, early childhood education, and culinary arts, Weise told the Business Journal. The planned workforce development program in media arts, as an example, will include training in digital recording, sound and filming.
According to the Business Journal, “architects are currently working on schematic drawings and continuing to research the structural, technological and historic preservation requirements for the building.
“The architects’ plans could change after evaluations by structural engineers, and the collective is continuing to receive input from citizens about the community’s needs and desires for the building.
“If all goes well, construction could begin in February 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.”
Chris Wineman, the project lead for the renovations, has a background in theater and the arts. He tells the Indy the project will create a space the city desperately needs.
“There is a lot of creative activity in our city going on in unsuitable spaces,” Wineman says, “because they are looking for spaces big enough for their events or available for use. Most communities reach a point where they build creative spaces that are shared.”
Whether a concert for a local band, a dance lesson for kids, or a military event, City Aud will house activities previously held in school gymnasiums after hours, or in smaller event centers.
Creating room for a variety of cultural and artistic expressions under one roof will also allow for collaboration. Yemi Sanchez, who is part of the executive administration team for the collective, has seen firsthand the city’s need for a collaborative space for artists.
“One of the first things I noticed when I moved out here is that there are so many standalone organizations,” Sanchez says. “We want to create a collective of not just one kind of artistic medium, but people of all mediums, coming together. She added that City Aud is going to be a “safe space where artists can come together and share and not be judged for it.”
Lauren Martinez, also a member of the admin team for the collective, says, “we are going to bring all different kinds of events not specific to just one of our pillars, making it as diverse and inclusive as possible.” It’s going to be an “open and collaborative space” where people can work on different things, she adds, but they’ll also be able to have those interactions with other creatives that can spark inspiration.
Weise calls the modernization and revitalization of City Aud a benchmark project for the Springs, and for the state as a whole, saying it will be “a catalyst for a lot of other opportunities.
“It’s been hard — sometimes I go in there and I’m a little bit sad to kind of break her up,” Wiese says. “It’s a significant adjustment to her insides, but the spirit to why she was built remains intact.”
Wineman explained that though City Aud’s outside structure and some of the historical aspects like the grand staircase will remain, the inside will be like an entirely new building.
The Springs arts community is already anticipating the new space. Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, says the project is in direct alignment with Arts Vision 2030, a 10-year plan led by COPPeR. Its goals are “about elevating the visibility, value and impact of the creative sector in our community,” Vick says, adding “the new City Auditorium will connect across our communities, sharing resources, and amplifying one another’s creativity. It will create more and diverse programs and provide new opportunities for cross-pollination.”
Abby Kreuser, owner and curator of Kreuser Gallery in Downtown Colorado Springs, and a member of the committee for Arts Vision 2030, says she’s looking forward to the “opportunities the project will bring for community events, cultural activities, music, performance arts...” The renovations “will affect the arts community in a positive way,” she says. “We have so much talent in this city and the more venues available, the more support there will be for the arts.”
Though the City Auditorium renovations won’t be complete until the end of 2024, the collective plans to start creating “artist talkback” podcasts in the meantime, and will hold pre-renovation events at City Aud to build community excitement for its future.
More information about the project can be found on their Instagram page, @ccc_cityaud.